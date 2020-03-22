Bob Henke commentary: Q+A on ducks, dogs and dabblers

We are now in the second week of business not as usual because of the coronavirus. Apparently, my list of survival necessities was incomplete. My brothers at Locust Grove Smokehouse have been grinding up beef at a tremendous rate because it appears hamburger is a critical need. Steaks and roasts just will not do, it has to be ground.

I stopped in today. Good thing I came up the driveway in the Gator because the parking lot was stuffed. I parked the Gator on the lawn, went in and picked up the single item I needed — a pound of shoulder bacon. People looked at me as if I was daft. On the way back to the Gator I met a fellow hurrying in who asked me if they had any hamburger left. I said I had not looked to which he responded, “very funny.”

My intention was not to be amusing but I always enjoy brightening someone’s day. This was the case earlier in the week. I was sitting quietly in the town office, writing an important letter, when wild giggling broke out directly in back of me. When I turned about and asked, the Goose Island Goddess could not even respond, being so utterly consumed by the eye-watering giggles. The Terminator managed to croak out that it was just “girl talk” and I would not understand. Clearly, I was the brunt but no one would go for it. A couple of days later, I discovered the source of the levity. My phone was filled with selfies of them making faces.