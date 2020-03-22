Bob Henke commentary: Q+A on ducks, dogs and dabblers

We are now in the second week of business not as usual because of the coronavirus. Apparently, my list of survival necessities was incomplete. My brothers at Locust Grove Smokehouse have been grinding up beef at a tremendous rate because it appears hamburger is a critical need. Steaks and roasts just will not do, it has to be ground.
I stopped in today. Good thing I came up the driveway in the Gator because the parking lot was stuffed. I parked the Gator on the lawn, went in and picked up the single item I needed — a pound of shoulder bacon. People looked at me as if I was daft. On the way back to the Gator I met a fellow hurrying in who asked me if they had any hamburger left. I said I had not looked to which he responded, “very funny.”
My intention was not to be amusing but I always enjoy brightening someone’s day. This was the case earlier in the week. I was sitting quietly in the town office, writing an important letter, when wild giggling broke out directly in back of me. When I turned about and asked, the Goose Island Goddess could not even respond, being so utterly consumed by the eye-watering giggles. The Terminator managed to croak out that it was just “girl talk” and I would not understand. Clearly, I was the brunt but no one would go for it. A couple of days later, I discovered the source of the levity. My phone was filled with selfies of them making faces.
Like I said, glad I could provide some amusement. It is a safer place when they are amused and not hungry. I usually bring them some sort of baked goods and make sure they have all had some before I turn my back to work on the computer but carb highs are not a guarantee. I recall when the Terminator got her nickname. It was the first instance of moving from threat to assault.
I was charged with documenting some remodeling work they had undertaken. Before I took a single picture, she said, “No butt shots!” This had not occurred to me but I was standing 15 feet away with a telephoto lens while she immediately turned back to her job, which involved bending way over to rip off pieces of moulding at floor level. What did she really think was going to happen next after saying that? When I showed her the full frame profile, I was admonished to delete that file immediately upon penalty of death, which I did.
The next day, I was leaving the office with both arms full of paperwork. She was sitting at a desk working on a bunch of youth program soccer equipment. She looked up and asked if I had deleted the picture. I calculated what it would take to put down the soccer equipment, get up from the desk, and come around the counter. Deciding I could make it to the car safely, I said, “Of course, it was taking up all the room on my hard drive.” I was moving when I said it but had not allowed for deadly aim with a soccer ball. A direct headshot knocked me headlong off the porch and spread dozens of documents into an unsortable mass. The Terminator moniker just sort of jumped out at me after that incident.
Something else jumping out is a goodly pile of questions this month.
I have it on good authority there is a lot more to that Colorado survival school than you disclosed last week. Are you going to disclose the “rest of the story?”
Nope.
“Tree bark”? The dog was barking a tree? Barking at a tree? How does that work?
In the world of hunting dogs, there are three categories of hounds. The first are sight hounds — dogs that pursue game they can see. All dogs can do this but the sight hounds do it extremely fast — think greyhounds, pharaoh hounds or salukis. The second category are trail hounds — dogs that pursue game by scent. They give tongue (bark) when they detect patches of scent, probably an adaptation to help the pack stay together. A beagle chasing a rabbit around the same circle all afternoon is a prime example of a trail hound.
The final category is a tree hound. They pursue by scent, giving voice just like a trail hound. The quarry these hounds chase are things that, when the dog gets close, take refuge by climbing a tree. When this happens, the hound is supposed to stay at the tree, continuing to bark to let the hunter find them and their quarry. The quality of the bark changes when the dog comes to the end of the track at the tree. A houndsman can always not only identify individual dogs running in the pack by their voice but tell immediately when they began to “bark treed.”
Why would anyone want iron in their nasal bones? Did you get an implant? I don’t get it.
A number of species have small deposits of elemental iron in the back of their nasal passages. One of the best studied is homing pigeons, who seem to depend on this in conjunction of being able to see magnetic fields, to find their way back from hundreds of miles away. Some years ago, scientists at CALTECH (California Institute of Technology in Pasadena) discovered that human males possess a tiny, shiny crystal of magnetite in the ethmoid bone, located between eyes, just behind the nose.
The hypothesis is, given the traditional roles in hunter/gatherer cultures, males were required to travel longer distances into unknown areas in the quest for the big protein sources the children required for mental development. The women moved continuously as well, gathering the rest (and majority) of the food but always in an orbit around the camp — being unable to move it until the males returned. Finding one’s way home from a long distance required dead reckoning and a way to orient one’s self with the cardinal directions.
Finding the way back to camp after a day of wandering was best accomplished using landmarks. Iron-headed men made it home more often, thereby driving the ethmoid accumulation of magnetite. Anecdotally, it has been my experience that, to this day, a man will most often give directions in terms of distances and cardinal points whereas women tend to give directions in terms of landmarks. I know I am setting myself up with that; it is simply an observation.
Clearly, the reason the earth’s magnetic poles are becoming obsolete is because the weight of the human population is unbalancing the orbit. It wasn’t made to carry this sort of a weight burden. Duh!!!!!
Well silly me. I believed the Newtonian laws of physics. I thought the weight of the earth was the weight of the earth; things grow by recombining elemental materials from the soil and the only way the earth could get heavier was by materials from space landing on it. What do you think we should do about ants or termites or earthworms or bacteria? Each one of them individually outweigh the total mass of humans by a few orders of magnitude.
The URL you gave for the magnetic declination worked the first time and after that has indicated there is no such site. Am I missing something?
It is probably not your fault. NOAA seems to be changing things on almost a daily basis. I have had trouble with several of their pages lately. A couple that have remained stable and will give you the same information are as follows: https://maps.ngdc.noaa.gov/viewers/historical_declination/ is a map showing how the magnetic force lines have moved and giving some insight into what the birds might be seeing.
https://www.ngdc.noaa.gov/geomag/magfield.shtml takes you to a calculator where you can find the declination for a specific location over the years.
LOVED the column about ducks, especially the goldeneye ducks. After reading it, we noticed several small flocks of them on the Hudson River. We have a small pond at the back of our back yard. What size nest box should I use to attract them?
Goldeneyes are cavity nesters, just like wood ducks, mergansers, kestrels and screech owls. The same box dimensions work (entrance hole 3 inches high, 4 inches wide, hole located 16 to 18 inches above the floor. Inside floor dimension — 10 inches x 10 inches to 12 inches x 12 inches. Total height of box 24 inches to 25 inches with a floor dimension of 10 to 12 inches square. Saw kerfs or fine mesh hardware cloth on the inside front under the entrance hole so ducklings can climb out).
However, goldeneyes are diving ducks, with their legs set back and small wings. In order to achieve flight, they must run across the water for 20 or 30 yards to get enough speed to take flight. If one landed on a small pond, they would be stuck until someone took them to some bigger water. You can still put up the box. Like I said above, there are a lot of alternative tenants.
“Dabblers?” How does something dabble?
If you are a duck, you take water into your beak then use your tongue to force it out through the strainer on the side of your bill, swallow the algae and insects captured that way, then repeat. Do this repetition very rapidly, squirting water out both sides like an out of control pump and you are dabbling. Tip upside down to do it under water in the mucky bottom and you have fit all the criteria of a dabbler. Take a look at this week’s sighting for a good picture.
