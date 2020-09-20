Bob Henke commentary: Q+A, including some specialty words

I had never trained a dog to do herding before. Fortunately, Happy knew more about it than I. I was trying to pen up a bunch of adolescent chickens. After watching me try a couple of times, only to have them balk and scatter at the gate, Happy took over, weaving back and forth and sometimes just stopping and staring. Like magic, the idiot chickens all marched right through the gate and into the pen.
I immediately got a book from the library and began trying to teach him all the things the book said I should. He learned very few, except how to figure out which things I wanted herded and where I wanted them to go but that was really enough. He seemed happiest herding cattle and had a few interesting techniques, one of which scared me to death.
Happy was a big mongrel that was dropped one night in front of our house. Once we got together on the herding stuff, I found a niche catching up people’s young stock that had spent the whole summer getting wild in an out pasture. And so it came to pass that I was in the hardware buying dog food when the owner introduced me to a fellow named Martin. Martin, it seemed, needed some heifers loaded way up in the northern part of the county. Several of the people sitting in the store drinking coffee volunteered to drive, saying they would like to “see the dog work.”
There were snickers and questions about whether I had insurance, but that sort of thing was far too subtle for my grasp. Our destination turned out to be a truck backed up to a wing gate on a brushy pasture. I knew about the 12 heifers but had not been advised on the 2 year-old Ayrshire bull running with them and so aggressive no one could get in the pasture with him. Martin warned me not to go through the fence so I just sent Happy. He came back with the herd four separate times only to get right to the truck and have the bull drop his head and charge, leading them all back into the bushes.
The fifth time, as the bull turned, Happy came streaking from behind and grabbed the bull by the nose. This caused him to flip his head up, dog and all, so Happy wound up basically sitting on top of his head, right in between the horns. Still running flat out, the bull yanked his head down to dislodge the dog and, still hanging on to the bull’s nose, Happy snapped himself back to earth with all four feet digging in. The result was the bull’s forehead crashed into the ground, his rather formidable horns plowed furrows, and he flipped entirely over in a bovine somersault.
The huge crash terrified me, remembering the comment about insurance, and feeling the bull was certainly killed. However, in a moment the stunned bull got up, staggered a bit, and allowed himself to be herded right onto the waiting truck, docile as a kitten. Some of the guys had a term for what had happened and allowed as how they had not seen that since somebody else’s dog Dan, probably before I was born.
The other thing I learned that day came from two heifers that had already run off when the bull was flipped. Happy brought them back but I was nervous about those already loaded getting back out of the truck. Happy was just weaving back and forth, making small feints, and basically moving them toward the truck a step at a time.
I had seen him hurry things along by rushing in and nipping a heel and was starting to encourage that when Martin put a hand on my shoulder and said to leave him be. Happy, he asserted, was “nudging at their space,” and that was the best way to pen cattle. I was reminded of that incident by the first question this month.
How did you get the porcupine across the road?
Everything from earthworms to elephants, including humans, have a personal space, sort of a bubble around them called their curtilage. Most of the time, this consists of a couple of overlapping areas. I get twitchy if I can see a neighbor’s house, do a threat analysis on anyone within 20 feet, do not like you closer than about 36 inches to have a conversation, and will do something physical to increase the distance if you get within 18 inches.
This is for unknowns. It can vary based on friendship, family, age and gender. The porcupine was uncomfortable when I came within about 10 feet and moved away. If I got as close as 5 feet, it stopped and presented its defenses — basically a butt and tail full of quills. By just “nudging” at the 10 foot bubble, I was able to herd it across the road and safely into the woods.
Urtication is such a great word. Where do you find them?
Every human specialty, from carpentry to medicine develops a jargon. Much of this is expediency. It is much quicker to say, “Watch the pitch,” than to say, “the bubble on your level, confirmed by the rafter marks on your framing square indicates the angle of that rafter needs adjustment.” Jargon words are sometime shared but usually with modifications in meaning. Pitch means something different to my granddaughter playing the fiddle and has yet another meaning for my nephew buying a new boat propeller.
Biologists are no different so I try to introduce such specialty words in case the reader does some further research and runs afoul of the jargon in a scientific work. I try to introduce them early in the column because of a friend named Anderson. He once chewed me out, in public, for making him go get a dictionary before he could finish a column. Therefore, the next column, in the first paragraph, contained a complex word without definition. His wife reported this drove him into a frenzy of research trying to find a definition. In the final paragraph, I reported it was not a real word, just something I made up. Urtication is, by the way, an actual term.
The “S” in LSD doesn’t really stand for “small” does it?
No. LSD is a family term indicating a canine of less than 20 pounds, often with weird hair and having no functional purpose. When enunciating the term, not the initialism, the middle word is a bit more scatological but these columns are used by a number of teachers for elementary school classes so I have to dress it up a bit. Happy weighed about 60 pounds, ergo, not an LSD. If he weighed less than 20 pounds but could flip a bull and nudge chickens, he would still not be an LSD. A 12-pound pug whose defining characteristic is having too much tongue to fit in its mouth — firmly in the LSD category. A very fat Shih Tzu, weighing 22 pounds whose greatest use is to be dressed in odd outfits for Facebook posts is just as firmly in the LSD category. The distinction, like me, is often very subtle. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
