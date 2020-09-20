Bob Henke commentary: Q+A, including some specialty words

I had never trained a dog to do herding before. Fortunately, Happy knew more about it than I. I was trying to pen up a bunch of adolescent chickens. After watching me try a couple of times, only to have them balk and scatter at the gate, Happy took over, weaving back and forth and sometimes just stopping and staring. Like magic, the idiot chickens all marched right through the gate and into the pen.

I immediately got a book from the library and began trying to teach him all the things the book said I should. He learned very few, except how to figure out which things I wanted herded and where I wanted them to go but that was really enough. He seemed happiest herding cattle and had a few interesting techniques, one of which scared me to death.

Happy was a big mongrel that was dropped one night in front of our house. Once we got together on the herding stuff, I found a niche catching up people’s young stock that had spent the whole summer getting wild in an out pasture. And so it came to pass that I was in the hardware buying dog food when the owner introduced me to a fellow named Martin. Martin, it seemed, needed some heifers loaded way up in the northern part of the county. Several of the people sitting in the store drinking coffee volunteered to drive, saying they would like to “see the dog work.”