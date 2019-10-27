The good news is that I got the backlog questions answered with only a bit of research and “calling a friend” required. The bad news (or maybe these are reversed, depending on your perspective) is that the answers have gobbled up all my allocation of column-inches so there is no pithy fooling around this week. I will try to be doubly ridiculous next week.
While out traipsing through the woods, I noticed a tree all covered with white froth. Any idea what that is?
Actually, I have never encountered such a thing. Strange that I had not, for it is apparently not all that rare. According to a couple of forestry-type friends, this can be one of two things. The first is purely mechanical. Tree bark is a great collector of environmental debris — this is why whole communities of tiny insects can make a great living just crawling around on the bark of a single tree. A major component of this debris is simple dust borne by the wind and captured by the nooks and crannies of the bark.
Many of these materials are mineral salts, which dissolve in water. When a rain is heavy enough to penetrate the leaf cover and run down the trunk, these dissolved salts change the surface tension of the water and allow bubbles of air to be captured. This yields lines of froth down the bark seams and a nice pile of foam at the base of the tree on the leeward side. Depending on the type of tree and type of debris this can also actually form a simple soap. Pine trees apparently make the best piles of soap bubbles but they can also be seen along road shoulders, formed by the same process.
If your rabid tree was found in or shortly after a heavy rain/wind event, this is the most likely explanation. Absent those conditions, there is a malady that effects many deciduous trees that can generate frothy conditions as well. It has a great name — slime flux (aka foamy canker, alcoholic flux, or wetwood). Stressed trees, especially when caused by drought, can be weakened.
Slime flux bacteria get into damaged areas of the tree through wounds such as breaks in the bark. The bacteria break down tree tissue and the waste from their digestive process is alcohol and carbon dioxide, i.e., it is a standard fermentation process. The gasses force themselves out of the wood, making a bubbling foam of sap and producing a wet area on the trunk. Sometimes insects such as bees come to feed on the alcohol mixture and it is definitely attractive to fruit flies that will congregate by the thousands.
Which “Karen” attacked you in the restaurant? Inquiring minds want to know.
I would never identify actual people in these columns, especially dangerous ones. “Karen” was simply a highly improbable pseudonym.
Hi Bob, I read your article about your salt gun. What is the main purpose or use of the gun? Where do you buy such a thing? Wish it would kill black flies!! Cheers, Jim
The purpose is to shoot nasty bugs, primarily annoying flies that won’t land so you can get a decent swat at them. It works great for all sorts of flies and would for sure do black flies if you could hit them. Moths are very tempting but do not do it because that is just trophy hunting. Wasps and hornets quite often need a follow-up shot at close range
I got mine at the Kittery Trading Post but they are advertised all over. I am not sure if you can have one shipped to NYS because we are so completely protected by the safe act. A plastic toy gun that shoots salt may not be allowed because it has the word “A-Salt” in its name. I intend to upgrade to the outdoor A-Salt gun next year. More range and shoots a larger load of salt. Might not need so many fast follow-up shots on yellow jackets.
Buck deer “tending lines of scrapes?”
Much is made of buck deer fighting with each other but the real competition occurs in the realm of scent and pheromones. The reason so many deer are hit in the road during the fall is twofold — first the bucks, especially the younger ones, strike out looking for areas with does and without a dominant buck. Even the larger bucks often travel into unfamiliar areas. Here they make nuisances of themselves rushing about, chasing the younger does (dominant does do not tolerate such antics) and generally blundering around.
This typically does not result in much actual sexual activity so ultimately both genders settle down a bit and begin actually communicating. Mr. Buck pick a spot in an area where does frequent. He digs and paws out a round area, the bigger the spot, the bigger the buck. When he has a nice dirt circle, he urinates in the center and steps firmly in it not only to show the size of his foot but also to release the pheromones found between his toes from an intertarsal gland. There is always a small branch directly over the scrape, which the buck rubs with the glands on the top of his head.
He also licks this stick (many people refer to this as a “licking branch”) and then licks his nose to transfer any pheromone information to his nose. This lets the bucks sort out who is bigger, has higher testosterone levels and is in better health. Typically, a buck will make a whole row of scrapes, sometimes covering long distances and will return to tend and freshen them a couple of times a day. The does also visit these scrapes to check out who is in the neighborhood and if they are worth a second glance. Does often rear up to draw great draughts across the licking stick and if they are in active estrus will usually urinate in the scrape if the pheromone advertisement meets with their approval.
So how many times can a skunk spray and how long does it take to replenish?
The average-size skunk carries about a teaspoon and a half in each anal gland. A normal spray uses about half a teaspoon to almost a full teaspoon. So your mustelid can give up to five or six pretty effective shots but it takes about 10 days to renew the supply if it is totally discharged so most skunks are reluctant to fire very often. The exception is young males just hitting sexual maturity who are 10 times more likely to spray — what a surprise.
Will you just quit being funny and just answer my question?
Yes. But, for the record, was that the only question you had?
