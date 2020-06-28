Bob Henke commentary: Q+A about birds, bees and woodchucks

I was told that you said honeybees were deaf. You are pretty dumb. They buzz all the time, that is how they talk. If they couldn’t hear what would be the point? BTW, in case you didn’t know, they also dance. How could they do that if they couldn’t hear?

It is certainly hard to argue with your logic but the fact remains, bees do not have ears or other auditory organs. The buzz is simply a mechanical result of their wings displacing air as they beat them. It is not a form of communication. They are very sensitive to vibration on the hive, detecting this much like we do through a host of tiny hairs covering their body. As far as the “dance” goes, there is no TikTok involved so there is no need to keep a rhythm.

It was nicknamed “dance” because it involves a series of carefully choreographed moves, including waggling the abdomen, to communicate distance and direction to nectar sources. Sailors using semaphores are doing the same thing as are people using sign language. You could call this dance as well if you wish, but it does not require music and the point of each is that the people communicating cannot hear each other. It must really drive you nuts that crickets hear with their elbows.

What are the very tiny grasshoppers all over my deck? They look just like the big ones but a lot smaller.