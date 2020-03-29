Bob Henke commentary: Panic about the virus ... and ants

With that said, I feel a bit of obligation to handle one particular question here because the woman caller sounded so distraught but failed to leave a call-back number and has their caller ID disabled. It was one of those “do you remember” questions.

You have GOT to help me. Do you remember when you talked about ants? The ones that live in acorns and the ones that eat hot dogs in New York City and how every block is different? This is a home school issue and is really important, like urgent, urgent, urgent!

First off, settle down. People routinely survive home schooling and I have it on good authority there are people who actually live complete lives without ever reading one of my columns. We will get through this.

Now, as far as the ants go, I think you are mixing topics a bit. There are acorn ants. They are tiny and the whole colony lives in, surprise, an acorn. This provides them with very nutritious food and a wonderful shelter against enemies and the elements. Acorn ants have a very typical colony structure with a single queen and a bunch of workers, soldiers and other castes. Numbers are typically low because they have to all fit inside an acorn and not eat it all up before the next crop falls to the ground.