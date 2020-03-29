Bob Henke commentary: Panic about the virus ... and ants

Everyone is agog over the COVID-19 virus. Some people are skeptics who feel it is much ado over nothing. Others are true believers who have begun to don masks and buy toilet paper in great quantity from the first reports.
In any event, it has spawned a whole new range of behaviors. I went up the driveway to the meat shop my brothers operate. Fortunately, I took the Gator because the Locust Grove parking lot was full with a few extras parked out along Route 40. Parking on the lawn, I went inside where I learned something new.
In addition to flour, dry beans and frozen pizza, the other major survival food is apparently hamburger. Not steaks, not roasts, but ground burger. Dean reported they were grinding everything from chuck steaks to filet, brisket to porterhouse to supply the feeding frenzy. Bill said they filled the display case with 400 pounds at 8 a.m. and it was nearly empty when I was there at 10 o’clock. I made my purchase, a single pound of bacon, and the guy in back of me said to his wife, “Doesn’t he know how SERIOUS this is?”
When I went out, there was a car horn beeping incessantly. I had to satisfy my curiosity, so I walked over and asked if there was something wrong. The masked and gloved lady put her window down about an inch and said, “Well aren’t they supposed to come out and take an order when I honk?” I said I thought she would be pretty lucky to find someone inside to take their order with the amount of hamburger being sold.
This made her begin to cry, which made me feel bad, so the end result was I went back inside, carrying her credit card, stood in line to get her order, carried her purchases out to the car, put them in the trunk, and handed her back her card, which she promptly sprayed with disinfectant. The waft of Lysol coming out of the window crack very nearly made me sneeze, which I am sure would have put her into cardiac arrest.
In addition to binge shopping and expecting curb-service everywhere, the other factor which has intruded into my safe space is the increasing frenzy over home-schooling. There is a certain cadre of teachers who use these columns in class. More often than not, one or two of the monthly questions comes from this source. However, once the reality of actually having to figure out how to jam information into small recalcitrant craniums actually hit people, this flow of questions took off like shoppers hitting a pallet of toilet paper. I could easily spend several hours a day responding and sending information to frantic mommies and daddies.
Instead, perhaps we should start with some general information. Foremost, calling with a question in the format of: Remember last year when you wrote that column about (fill in the blank)? Sadly, the answer is usually negative. I write a column in one sitting, take a short break, go back and cut it down to fit my allotted space, and send it in. Hitting the send button has some sort of memory-clearing function on my on-board computer for, by the next morning, I have no clue what I wrote about. Even when I am being beaten up for some real or imagined levity I may have put in a column, I typically just have to take the various thumps and throttles, assuming I probably did it, but truly not knowing my guilt or innocence.
A bit more success is obtained by asking if I have ever written about a particular topic. If it turns out I know something about it, chances are I have written about it at some time or another. However, while I certainly am glad if some of this material helps with your home school project, I suggest the following.
If you want to find a particular column or see if I have done a particular topic, the best source is The Post-Star itself. Subscribe to the on-line edition (which is free if you are a print subscriber) then use the search feature. Type my name and the flora or fauna you are interested in into the search function and it will give you anything I have done on the topic for the past decade or two. If you need more than that, you can then ask me directly about a particular column (date is important) and I will see if I kept a fact-check file on it with my research data.
If you want to use my book, I am sorry to report my small stockpile disappeared about as quickly as toilet paper on the store shelves. I hope not for the same purpose. I ordinarily do not get another supply until just before the fair in August. You can get them quickly but for a bit more cost on Amazon or go directly to the publisher’s website (xlibris.com). The book title is "Growing Up Wild, A Heron-Roper’s Resume." At one point, the student bookstore at Rutger’s kept a supply. If all else fails, I gave copies to Crandall and Argyle Free Libraries. Crandall has it under local authors. Argyle may have tossed it so try Crandall first.
With that said, I feel a bit of obligation to handle one particular question here because the woman caller sounded so distraught but failed to leave a call-back number and has their caller ID disabled. It was one of those “do you remember” questions.
You have GOT to help me. Do you remember when you talked about ants? The ones that live in acorns and the ones that eat hot dogs in New York City and how every block is different? This is a home school issue and is really important, like urgent, urgent, urgent!
First off, settle down. People routinely survive home schooling and I have it on good authority there are people who actually live complete lives without ever reading one of my columns. We will get through this.
Now, as far as the ants go, I think you are mixing topics a bit. There are acorn ants. They are tiny and the whole colony lives in, surprise, an acorn. This provides them with very nutritious food and a wonderful shelter against enemies and the elements. Acorn ants have a very typical colony structure with a single queen and a bunch of workers, soldiers and other castes. Numbers are typically low because they have to all fit inside an acorn and not eat it all up before the next crop falls to the ground.
Researchers at Purdue University found that in an urban setting, this survival system as well as the nature of the colonies changed rapidly. In a warmer environment (all cities are heat sinks and probably contribute to climate change more than any other human factor), the nutritional requirements are not as great so a colony can grow larger on the same amount of food. With less competition than in a wild forest, there is greater choice between acorns so ants can be more choosy and find the largest acorns, allowing even more population growth.
Finally, as the need to compete diminishes, the entire social structure changes. Ants begin to move between acorns forming larger, more complex societies with many thousands of ants and hundreds of queens with travel ways (sometimes sidewalk cracks) between them which the ants use to share resources and even change residence from one acorn to another throughout the year.
It turns out that ants not only survive, but thrive in an urban environment, and have the ability to very quickly evolve to exploit very local types of resources. Some studies have uncovered very different sub-species on every block, with the roadways providing the isolation needed for these changes to occur. Living is also comparatively easy. Humans are notoriously sloppy eaters. Some remarkable research has determined that ants consume human garbage almost exclusively in urban areas and that these remarkably efficient garbage collectors (there are about 16.7 billion ants in Manhattan) can really make a difference.
It turned out to be most dramatic in the street medians. Here, food taken by ants greatly surpassed all gleaned by larger species and, per square foot, these ants gathered two to three times more food than did the ants in parks. Just in the medians of Broadway and West Street, ants consume just over a ton of food scraps per year, the equivalent of 19,000 hot dogs.
I mention Manhattan because if you look carefully there, in the area between 63rd and 76th streets, you can find an entirely new species of ant, found nowhere else in the world. An entomologist eating his lunch on a bench made the discovery and researchers from all over the world are now coming to look at these unique little animals — dubbed the ManhattAnt.
Hope this helps some with the urgent home-school emergency. If not, just come down the driveway and honk the horn. ...
