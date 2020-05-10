Bob Henke Commentary: Hornets, bees and locked doors

Stopped by to see my friend Matt this afternoon. He has a new truck and a litter of beagles, both of which I wanted to look over. He was in the process of building a poultry yard.
The project was going better than his earlier henhouse construction. Matt is the type to overbuild things and the henhouse could withstand a tank attack. During the build, helped by his young son, he had stepped out of the building to get a tool and locked Mason inside. This was quite a joke. Therefore, when the boy left on an errand, he locked his father in. In this case, however, he went in the house, got corralled by his mother and ultimately wound up going to bed, as did his mother and sister, leaving Matt inside the maximum security poultry house, yelling to no avail far into the night.
This sort of flummox is not entirely unknown to me and I suppose to anyone with children, particularly sons. At our old house, on my birthday, a cold blustery January day, I undertook to clean the chimney. This was a bit of a fracas. You had to put the ladder up on a low roof, climb up, cross that roof to another and finally up onto the high roof to reach the chimney. I was up there, yanking and yarning with the soot boiling out into my face when I heard the ladder go.
The boy was doing something on the snowbank and managed to knock it over. He apparently did not know I was up on the roof at the time, did not want to get into trouble for messing with the ladder and immediately went inside to help his mother with the birthday preparations. There he stayed, the picture of a gracious child, while I bellowed from the cold, windy rooftop. I finally made my way to an upstairs hall window — no small feat on the slippery slate roof — and attracted the attention of our witless Irish setter, Clancy, who was sleeping on our bed.
He could be counted on to bray insanely at anything different, like me on the outside of the window. I rapped on the window, he brayed, someone came to the foot of the stairs and yelled at him to shut up, he went back into the bedroom to sleep. I rapped on the window, he brayed as if he had never had such an occurrence before, and the entire process repeated. This went on for at least a half hour before someone finally came up to see what he was barking at and let me clamber in through the window.
These two incidents came to mind when I got a frenzied text this morning. It was quite long but the salient sentences were, “There is a GIANT bee in our bathroom. My son ran out and locked me in with it and was too scared to open the door. I had to climb out the window. Is it one of those murder bees?”
My first thought was, “why is there a lock on the OUTSIDE of the bathroom door?” Trying not to dwell on that, I opened the cell phone picture taken through the window showing a perfectly normal yellow jacket trying to get outdoors. I was able to reassure her and recommended simply opening the window, which worked just fine. However, folks are becoming really worked up over the “Japanese Murder Bee.”
I have had a number of questions regarding this supposedly fearsome beast. Apparently, the New York Times did a story, which started an internet sensation regarding a large Asian hornet, one of the largest in the world, that eats honeybees. Of course, those who watch the videos at my bee booth at the Fair have known about this hornet for the past several years.
Native to a wide range of Asia, including much of Russia and as far as Burma, the real name is simple: the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia). They are very large; a worker may be as long as an inch and a half. They have a somewhat cartoonish appearance. Their body is colored similar to our yellow jackets but their head is disproportionately large, colored bright yellow, with large tear-drop black eyes and giant mandibles.
The “murder” aspect comes from their behavior to other colonial bees. For most of the year, v. mandarinia is a solitary hunter, but in the fall this changes. As a build-up of large queens becomes necessary for overwintering, the hornets band together for what is called (really!) the “slaughter and occupation” phase. Now they seek out bee colonies and honeybees are a favorite target because of their numbers.
Impervious to the other bees’ sting attempts, v. mandarinia seizes a bee, bites off its head and carries the nutritious abdomen back to its colony. Pheromones are used to guide other hornets to the colony and wholesale slaughter can occur. After the hornets have slaughtered all the adult bees, the occupy phase occurs while they stay and harvest all the tender and nutritious bee larvae from the sealed cells. Newly-hatched hornet queens may even use the bee hive as a cozy hibernation shelter.
Some Japanese honeybees have developed a defense. They “ball” an invading hornet, thousands of them swarming all over it. This raises the temperature and increases the CO2 levels in the center of the ball to the point that, while honeybees survive nicely, the hornets die. However, with the problems that importing different strains of honeybees has caused, from mites to Africanized bees, it is unlikely any cross-breeding will be allowed at this time.
The Times article also noted that “50 people died” from bee stings in Japan last year. Sixty-two died in the US and we have no Asian hornets. It is true that the Asian hornet has a longer stinger that can penetrate protective clothing — but I always get a few stings through the bee suit every year too. The hornet venom is not as toxic as honeybee venom but hornet stings do tend to hurt more and v. mandarinia is no exception to that rule.
So far only a single specimen has been found in the United States and it was already dead. There have been several reported on Vancouver island. Hopefully, eradication techniques will be effective. If not, there are some things beekeepers can do to protect their hives ranging from entrances that will admit honeybees but are too small for the hornets to “mechanical removal.” In Japan, this means stationing children with tennis racquets in the bee yard and paying them for each hornet killed.
Perhaps that would keep them occupied and less apt to lock their fathers out of the house. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!