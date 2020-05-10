Bob Henke Commentary: Hornets, bees and locked doors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stopped by to see my friend Matt this afternoon. He has a new truck and a litter of beagles, both of which I wanted to look over. He was in the process of building a poultry yard.

The project was going better than his earlier henhouse construction. Matt is the type to overbuild things and the henhouse could withstand a tank attack. During the build, helped by his young son, he had stepped out of the building to get a tool and locked Mason inside. This was quite a joke. Therefore, when the boy left on an errand, he locked his father in. In this case, however, he went in the house, got corralled by his mother and ultimately wound up going to bed, as did his mother and sister, leaving Matt inside the maximum security poultry house, yelling to no avail far into the night.

This sort of flummox is not entirely unknown to me and I suppose to anyone with children, particularly sons. At our old house, on my birthday, a cold blustery January day, I undertook to clean the chimney. This was a bit of a fracas. You had to put the ladder up on a low roof, climb up, cross that roof to another and finally up onto the high roof to reach the chimney. I was up there, yanking and yarning with the soot boiling out into my face when I heard the ladder go.