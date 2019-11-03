Dave Berry, who I hold in less-than-high esteem, used to go on about things sent in by “alert readers.” Therefore, I wish to report something sent in by a “watchful” reader.
The missive reads in part, “Dear Mr. Henke, I teach 6th and 7th grade science and have an extensive file of your columns that I use as class projects every week. Thank you for doing this but it would be easier if you put them all in a book. Anyway, my recent work on lesson plans has brought to light two interesting things. You often write about your co-workers (who must be angels) and I noticed several mentions of baking things for them like, banana bread with fresh blueberries and cinnamon on top. Have you considered that this might be a form of harassment of the kind most likely to appear in the news? Better look at this study before you do any more baking.”
She then provided a web address leading to a research study, which determined that several scents seem to contribute to arousal in human females. Of particular note was the first scent — that of fresh-baked banana bread. A bit further down was cinnamon and a link led to a list of several foods as well. This list contained — you guessed it — blueberries. She finished by writing, “I will let you off the hook and keep this quiet if you will do an article on earthworms. I have a section coming up and no appropriate readings.”
I must profess both ignorance and innocence. I would never do anything to increase excitement of any kind at any time when I was within reach. Putting them into a food coma was the desired effect. The result I have noticed is that on days when I feed them, especially with fresh-baked goodies, they almost never beat me up. However, just as insurance, here is everything I know about earthworms.
You should not be at a loss for references. There is a surprising amount of scientific interest in earthworms. Aristotle called them the “earth’s intestines” and there is a lot more biomass of earthworms than there is of humans. Charles Darwin’s last book, “The Formation of Vegetable Mould Through the Action of Worms with Some Observations on Their Habits” was published in 1881 and sold as many copies as did “On The Origin of Species.” The interest continues to the present. Just this year 141 scientists from 35 countries around the globe collaborated to publish an atlas of earthworm species.
Earthworms are all annelids, that is, segmented worms but they come in three distinct flavors based on lifestyle. The first type are epigeic worms, which means they live near the surface of the soil and generally feed on plant litter. When the earthy types wax eloquent about the great transformation of soils through creating drainage, incorporating vegetable material and generally stirring things up, they are thinking of the second type — Anecic worms, which also feed on plant litter but form nearly vertical burrows extending as much as 3 or 4 feet into the ground. Our common nightcrawler is an anecic. The final category is the Endogeic worms, those that virtually never come to the surface. They live down in some of the mineral horizons deep in the ground and feed entirely on soil.
There are more than 7,000 species of earthworms, ranging from the 3-foot long Gippsland nightcrawler found in Australia to some tiny endogeics that never approach a full inch. Interestingly, the lowest abundance and biodiversity occurs in tropical areas. We do not think of Europe as a great font of biodiversity, but in truth, the area with the greatest number and variety of earthworms anywhere in the world is southern England.
The Northeastern US is, perhaps even more surprisingly, also an earthworm paradise in terms of both number of worms and number of species. This was not always so. When global warming began and the glaciers were pushed back from the northeast, the area was pretty much devoid of any but the endogeic living deep in the ground. As trees finally began to get a foothold, the ground was very quickly blanketed with leaf litter sometimes as much as 6 feet thick. This was an effective mulch causing the forests to go to closed canopy climax environments very rapidly and only when huge catastrophic fires occurred could the underbrush needed by everything from deer to neotropicals songbirds develop, and then only for a couple decades in any given area.
Then the Europeans arrived. In this area, ships from England bringing not only potted fruit trees but their soil-filled ballast areas, which were cleaned out and replaced at each end of the voyage. In these soil sources, the rich diversity of English earthworms reached the shores and they experienced explosive growth, totally transforming the ground by creating the deep fertile topsoil we have today.
There are about 200 species of earthworms in the Northeast nowadays. Of these, at least 50 are considered invasives, including the ubiquitous nightcrawler. When some of the bird species, like the robin, began to adapt to new worm species as a primary brood-rearing food source would have been a great study. Unfortunately, the English were too busy looking for new spices — all of which they seem to hate.
Worms have no lungs. They breathe directly through their skin, which therefore has to be wet, but not too wet. It is often said they have several hearts. This is not exactly accurate. They have no heart per se but have what are called aortic arches, which provide a similar service in a different manner. The common nightcrawler has five of these. They also do not have a brain in the common sense but rather have a cluster of cells called cerebral ganglia that work just as well. The nightcrawler has one of these bi-lobed clusters in its head end. Other species have two or more poked around their bodies as needed.
Reproduction is similarly like but not quite the same as other animals. Each individual has both genders. It requires two to tango but when they do, each one is both fertilizing and being fertilized.
Seems like a very fair system but, after the banana bread revelation, I feel it is best to simply ignore further comment.
