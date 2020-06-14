Bob Henke commentary: Creative ways to avoid roadkill

This seems to be a season of kamikaze animals. So far, I have missed them all, with the exception of one nut-brain that put me through all sorts of contortions before it finally ran back onto the shoulder of the road. The success was short-lived, as was the squirrel, for it immediately reversed its field and ran directly under the car for a fatal conjunction with the rear tire.
Last night, by the time we got to the River Road, we had encountered 21 animals in the road from deer to foxes, although the major players were squirrels. It started in our driveway with a litter of rabbits, recently abandoned by their mother, who is undoubtedly pregnant again. I am always amazed that any bunnies survive at all, heading out to face everything from finding food to avoiding predators on the ground and in the air when you are only the size of a golf ball.
Our driveway bunnies number four and I released another, slightly larger, that a neighbor’s dog had encountered. So far, all five compadres have survived — I know, because they sit in the middle of the driveway and then bounce from side to side when the car comes. Only liberal application of the horn convinces them to hie off into the hedgerow. However, even their antics were not the highlight tonight.
Within the first 10 minutes of our ride, a doe deer stood in the road, seemingly oblivious to not only our car, but that of the woman behind us who blared incessantly on the horn and made all sorts of rude gestures because I was apparently inconveniencing her. Finally, she pulled around to pass, perceived the deer and came to a tire-screeching stop beside me in the wrong lane. This convinced the doe to saunter off the road and the unpleasant woman sped off. I did not because typically when a doe is acting like that this time of the year, there is a fawn or two involved.
Sure enough, she dithered on the right side of the road with one fawn and, frozen with one front foot raised like a bird dog on point, was another on the shoulder to the left. We had a bit of a stand-off. I decided to try to ease past but, as soon as the car moved, the fawn took a couple of steps toward the road. When I stopped, he froze again. We did this several times until I finally just floored it and watched in the mirror as it ran to the doe, having missed slamming into the side of the car by mere inches.
I would have thought this could not be topped until we reached the river. I go pretty slow because we are always on the lookout for wildlife. However, there is one place where the landowner had placed a very realistic-looking sign reading, “5 MPH.” I cannot get the car to hit right on five, but always let it idle past at sub-creep velocity, usually in the six to seven range, hoping to make them wonder what the heck I am doing.
I was in that heckle mode when a red squirrel suddenly rushed into the road in front of us. I veered right to miss him, he doubled back so I veered left. This went on a couple of times, probably looking ridiculous at five miles per hour, until I gave up and just stopped. The squirrel, in a huge state of agitation, rushed back and forth across the road in front of the car until I finally opened the door and stepped out, which sent him scurrying up a tree.
Apparently our experiences are not unique this year for in the past week or so I have received a number of inquiries on the matter. Most take the form of, “what is wrong with the (fill in your animal) this year? They will not stay out of the road. I am seeing them roadkilled all over the place.”
In many instances, there is actually a method to their reaction, albeit not necessarily a good one, that relates to their interaction with predators.
Opossums quite often fare badly in encounters with cars. The trick of feigning death, the so-called “playing possum,” can be quite effective confusing predators. When the predator is a motor vehicle, falling into a faint in front of it seldom helps. Similarly, the porcupine’s reaction of turning its back and hunching into a ball to present its array of quills, does little to deter a car tire.
Several inquiries involved rabbits but I am careful when addressing the issue of cottontail rabbits in the road. I once took quite a beating simply for telling the truth.
I had helped out in a research project, looking for eastern cottontails. My part was to stop and examine every road-killed rabbit I encountered, filling out a short data sheet on each. I did not document any eastern cottontails but did document an interesting trend. During the spring and summer, doe rabbits were represented at a rate about four times that of bucks. The explanation has to do with the reaction to predators.
A buck cottontail, encountering a predator at any time of the year simply puts on the afterburners and gets out of Dodge. Does have another agenda, caused by the nearly continuous stream of babies in fur-lined nests. Her instinct is less to avoid the predator than to get it away from the nest. Her initial approach is to run a zigzag pattern in front, keeping the predator following her until she deems the nest safe, after which she heads straight into heavy cover. Once again, while this is a great strategy against dogs or foxes, it is deadly when dealing with motor vehicles.
I was the sole male riding with a car full of female coworkers on our way to a seminar when a rabbit did the jinxing back and forth across the road routine. The driver braked and veered wildly, avoiding it and wondered, quite loudly, what would possess the stupid thing to behave in that ridiculous manner. I said because it was a female rabbit. I would have explained the results of the research had I not been immediately beaten into silence.
As far as advice on avoiding squishing animals in the road — it depends. In most cases, slower is better. You have more time to see an animal in the road and take evasive action, especially if we are talking about things like salamanders and frogs. This is especially true for animals with weaker eyesight like skunks and bears that may not rapidly perceive the danger. The contradiction to this is deer at night. They quite often stand frozen in the headlights just off the shoulder of the road. When the car progresses until the deer is even with the front bumper, the light is past, they can suddenly see again, and they leap for the road crossing. Under these circumstances, speeds below 30 are deadly, with the impact usually occurring on the back part of the front door. At 40-plus mph, they most often miss behind the car.
This, by the way, is not a justification for violating speed limits — just an interesting statistical fact. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
