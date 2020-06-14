Bob Henke commentary: Creative ways to avoid roadkill

Sure enough, she dithered on the right side of the road with one fawn and, frozen with one front foot raised like a bird dog on point, was another on the shoulder to the left. We had a bit of a stand-off. I decided to try to ease past but, as soon as the car moved, the fawn took a couple of steps toward the road. When I stopped, he froze again. We did this several times until I finally just floored it and watched in the mirror as it ran to the doe, having missed slamming into the side of the car by mere inches.

I would have thought this could not be topped until we reached the river. I go pretty slow because we are always on the lookout for wildlife. However, there is one place where the landowner had placed a very realistic-looking sign reading, “5 MPH.” I cannot get the car to hit right on five, but always let it idle past at sub-creep velocity, usually in the six to seven range, hoping to make them wonder what the heck I am doing.

I was in that heckle mode when a red squirrel suddenly rushed into the road in front of us. I veered right to miss him, he doubled back so I veered left. This went on a couple of times, probably looking ridiculous at five miles per hour, until I gave up and just stopped. The squirrel, in a huge state of agitation, rushed back and forth across the road in front of the car until I finally opened the door and stepped out, which sent him scurrying up a tree.