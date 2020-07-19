Bob Henke commentary: Correcting the record, and this month's Q+A

It took less than 24 hours for people to begin telling me I was a hopeless jerk.

The first couple I shrugged off but then the bug guys started in. I often get arguments from plant people, quibbling about how many hairs there are on the anther or something. Sometimes bird people want to correct me because they are always changing bird names and then arguing about it for years. However, the bug people really let me have it.

Most are nice, tell me how I am usually right and they love the columns but this time it would be impossible to be more ignorant than I seem. This usually happens when someone sends in a beetle, for keying one of them out is a chore best suited to a super computer — and even then, the entomologists would have changed the species designation in the nanoseconds it took to do the work.