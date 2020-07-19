Bob Henke commentary: Correcting the record, and this month's Q+A

We may as well get this over with — I must confess having committed a journalistic faux pas. Last week, I got a call from a person who was very excited about something he saw and hoped I could put it in as a Sighting. It was important it be in that week because he had family here and he wanted them to see it.
He described to me an epic battle between a large dragonfly and a giant water bug (that is the real name) taking place on his dock in Bolton Landing. I thought that was awfully large prey, even for dragonfly who do take on some fairly large critters. I asked several questions including did the prey have the two large front grasping legs. He assured me it did and was putting up a ferocious defense against the dragonfly.
The problem was their internet was going to be down that evening so he promised to send the picture as soon as email would work again the next day. I dutifully wrote the Sighting, leaving out his name, which he had not told me on the phone, and waited for the picture. And waited, and waited. ...
It was past my deadline and I was starting to search frantically back through emails trying to come up with something else for a Sighting when the computer dinged and an email with a picture of a dragonfly attached came in from Frank in Bolton Landing. I heaved a sigh of relief, put Frank’s name in the copy, looked at the thumbnail to make sure it had contrast enough, attached the picture and sent it in, only slightly late.
It took less than 24 hours for people to begin telling me I was a hopeless jerk.
The first couple I shrugged off but then the bug guys started in. I often get arguments from plant people, quibbling about how many hairs there are on the anther or something. Sometimes bird people want to correct me because they are always changing bird names and then arguing about it for years. However, the bug people really let me have it.
Most are nice, tell me how I am usually right and they love the columns but this time it would be impossible to be more ignorant than I seem. This usually happens when someone sends in a beetle, for keying one of them out is a chore best suited to a super computer — and even then, the entomologists would have changed the species designation in the nanoseconds it took to do the work.
However, this time it was righteous for when I looked at the actual picture as printed, it turned out that Frank in Bolton was absolutely NOT the fellow with the GWB v. Dragonfly battle. Frank Conroy sent in a very interesting picture of a green darner dragonfly in the process of drying off after it broke out of its underwater larval exoskeleton. It was a great picture to see the difference from the former drab aquatic creature to the lovely flying creature that emerged and was sitting on top of its former shell. Fortunately, most of the people who looked at the picture realized that and I would have too, had I not stewed about deadlines but rather actually looked at the picture in a size larger than thumbnail.
I am still waiting for the photo of the epic battle. When it arrives, I will attribute it correctly, I promise.
As long as I am being questioned, I may as well go on with the rest of this month’s questions.
In regard to the blueback herring, why should their stomach lining be easier to see if they come from clear water? I don’t follow.
The vibrancy of fish color changes based on the local environment. In clear waters, their colors tend to be brighter. This gives the herring a much whiter look on the outside and makes it possible to detect the dark interior of the peritoneal lining, especially if you hold them up to a strong light. In muddy waters, everything is more muted and the difference is harder to detect between an alewife (white abdominal lining) and a herring (black lining). Fisheries guys typically feel pretty confident identifying them based on the relative size of their eyes.
Are they called blue herrings because they eat blue herrings?
I think you are referring to blue herons, the birds, and while they do eat blueback herring, they are named for the color of their feathers.
Why on earth would anyone call a dragonfly a snake doctor?
Bit of mythology holding that damselflies nurse sick snakes back to health. Both dragonflies and damselflies have to warm their muscles before they can fly sufficiently to capture insects on the wing. They do this by finding something warm to sit on and vibrating their wings without flying. Some people apparently considered this practice, when the warm place to sit was a reptile basking in the sun, to be a healing ceremony.
What the h—- is a BIQ?
Bug in Question.
This isn’t really wildlife but someone told me a horse could eat and poop at the same time? Is that even possible?
That is apparently not such a difficult trick. In my freshman dorm, there were no stalls in the bathroom, just a line of toilets. It took a bit of concentration to learn to deal with that level of exposure but we did learn much about the human range of behaviors. One fellow routinely conducted his business promptly at 2 p.m. He always used the center toilet in the row of 11 and he always consumed a bag of potato chips and a can of Old Milwaukie beer while reading a magazine during the process.
We were all in awe and, after everyone made one trip in at 2 p.m. to see it with their own eyes, the facility was routinely avoided between 2 and 3 for the rest of the year. Horses are not that predictable but can not only do it while eating and sleeping, they also routinely evacuate while under motion. Many mammals can do this and some use small dots of excrement to mark their trailways so they can find their way back to their burrows.
How did you learn so much about wildlife?
If you read the first part of this column, I think the conclusion is that I have not. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
