Bob Henke commentary: Concerns about people ... and plastics

Some things are inevitable. Orion and his dogs chasing the great bear across the winter sky, Chevy trucks breaking down and socks disappearing in the laundry are good examples. Another such is our annual town employees’ Christmas luncheon. In fact, that gala event is just filled to overflowing with inevitability. I think it would make up an entire PhD dissertation for a student of chaos theory.
It begins with complex planning of minutia. First are huge debates about the date. It must be orchestrated to mesh seamlessly with such things as pocketbook sales or double coupon days. My schedule is, of course, utterly irrelevant. Once the date is established, they turn their attention to food. I always try to tune this out for at least the first week because the initial phases involve interminable speculation about what sorts of dishes various people might bring.
Great arguments about history, who brought what on which year and who ate it become quite impassioned at times. After this is thoroughly thrashed, they get around to what needs to be gathered this year. They have grown inordinately fond of those nice sugar-cured, spiral cut boneless hams from Locust Grove, chased down with double handfuls of fresh finger rolls from Mandy’s. I am inevitably tasked with procuring these delicacies.
The ham mission is always the same. I go see one of my brothers, tell them I need a ham to feed 30 people and I will pick it up on Friday morning. As soon as I complete this task, the ladies begin to modify every ham parameter from size to consistency. My orders are to pick it up the morning of the party and pop it in the convection oven for 15 or 20 minutes. That plan lasts for usually less than half a day until one of them decides I cannot be trusted.
This year the Goose Island Goddess and Whatshername went back and forth on this issue, ultimately deciding that, to make sure I did not screw it up, Whatshername would get the ham the day before the party, heat it in her oven the next morning, then bring it to the party. As far as the finger rolls went, I was too dumb to be trusted. The GIG would do the ordering. I had only to pick them up.
So, in the fullness of time, the day of the party came. I asked for our finger rolls. The woman behind the counter gave me a wink and said, “Would that be the order that was called in five minutes ago?” We negotiated a bit and I left with the rolls. Soon the phone began to leap around with messages about whether I was really going to get the rolls or should one of them do it. I ignored these and shortly the phone began to bellow the train whistle ring tone I use for them.
I also ignored these frenzied voice mails and simply brought the rolls. As I arrived, they were arguing mightily about how to get into the building to start the ham — because Whatshername had actually not done a thing with it. By the time I got to the venue, it was in the oven, just as I had intended. However, had it been me, I would have turned on the gas to the oven so it actually heated up instead of just letting the fan blow cold air across it for 20 minutes.
As the guests sat around talking, waiting for the ham to heat, they started on coffee. This involved an incredibly precise process of measurement vis-à-vis the amount of ground coffee. The first two attempts produced pots of lukewarm, barely colored water. I finally just dumped a wad of coffee on top of the precisely measured damp grounds and produced some actual hot coffee.
Then, just as the ham was coming out and we could finally eat, the GIG panicked because the person charged with bringing cookies for dessert had yet to arrive. She rushed out of the building, heading for the highway department shop to steal their cookies. The cookies arrived about three minutes before she came bustling back in with the purloined confections. Finally, we all ignored the continuing ruckus and had a pretty good meal.
The final inevitability will occur on Monday morning when they will sit around conducting an after-action debriefing. All the flaws and foibles will be thoroughly documented, I will be blamed for everything, and they will look forward to perfection next year.
This frenzied approach to problem-solving and establishing blame appears to have similarities in the growing issue of our plastic-dependent world and the environmental ramifications. Like many of our social issues, the overwhelming need to be progressively solving problems has generated a sharp focus on single issues that ignores the interrelationships that define nature. Every change causes a ripple effect.
Something I find alarming is the amount of plastic in our oceans. However, the well-photographed beds of floating debris are probably forming pretty good habitat, contrived pictures of straw-sucking turtles notwithstanding. The more significant damage occurs at a much less obvious level. A major habitat factor for many ocean species is a phenomena called an ocean slick. This is a large area of flat water in the midst of the ubiquitous waves.
These form for several reasons from headland currents to Langmuir cells but they are long-lasting and critical habitat for juvenile fish that would otherwise be dashed to pieces by wave action. Slicks accumulate plankton and routinely house fry that feed on it from species whose adults inhabit open ocean, extreme depth, as well as reef. Once they gain some size and strength, they leave the slicks for their habitat niches.
A report in the Proceedings of the national Academy of Sciences showed an alarming trend. Researchers netted larval fish from a number of traditional slicks, checking for species diversity and abundance. What they found was that they were gathering in roughly seven times more plastic particles by weight than fish. Just as bad, 8.6% of the fry had ingested tiny plastic filaments that mimic size and shape of plankton species. A five minute tow of the plankton net in what appears to be clear water was yielding up to 10,000 tiny pieces of plastic.
Plastic ingestion by adult fish has been seen to cause behavioral problems, liver toxicity and other health problems. The effect on larval fish, as well as the persistence of the plastic in the fish’s stomach, has not been determined but it is worrisome. More worrisome is the primary constituent of these almost molecular pieces of plastic. Much of it comes from synthetic fabrics. Perhaps that is something to consider when buying Christmas gifts. Being ecologically responsible is going to have to take a turn back to natural materials.
Perhaps instead of polyester mittens, I will give the ladies a nice ham for Christmas — if they can figure out how to cook it.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.