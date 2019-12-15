Bob Henke commentary: Concerns about people ... and plastics

This year the Goose Island Goddess and Whatshername went back and forth on this issue, ultimately deciding that, to make sure I did not screw it up, Whatshername would get the ham the day before the party, heat it in her oven the next morning, then bring it to the party. As far as the finger rolls went, I was too dumb to be trusted. The GIG would do the ordering. I had only to pick them up.

So, in the fullness of time, the day of the party came. I asked for our finger rolls. The woman behind the counter gave me a wink and said, “Would that be the order that was called in five minutes ago?” We negotiated a bit and I left with the rolls. Soon the phone began to leap around with messages about whether I was really going to get the rolls or should one of them do it. I ignored these and shortly the phone began to bellow the train whistle ring tone I use for them.

I also ignored these frenzied voice mails and simply brought the rolls. As I arrived, they were arguing mightily about how to get into the building to start the ham — because Whatshername had actually not done a thing with it. By the time I got to the venue, it was in the oven, just as I had intended. However, had it been me, I would have turned on the gas to the oven so it actually heated up instead of just letting the fan blow cold air across it for 20 minutes.