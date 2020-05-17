Bob Henke commentary: Bumbling into the subject of anting

Although anting behavior is common to more than 250 avian species, biologists did not recognize it until the mid-1900s. Actually, this is not a completely accurate statement for John James Audubon, in 1921, wrote of wild turkeys dusting in abandoned anthills, but he thought it was simply for the dust. Actually, the goal is the ants, not the dust.

Most of us are familiar with the large amount of preening done by birds. Anting is an extension of this behavior, which involves the use of live ants. There are two types. The first is active anting, in which the bird places live ants in its plumage. The second is passive anting, which involves finding an ant nest and laying down on top of it such that the ants climb into the plumage on their own. The latter behavior has not been as thoroughly studied as active anting.

At casual glance, active anting looks very similar to normal feather preening. However, close observation will show the bird has an ant in its bill and is stroking the feathers with the ant, not its beak. Some anters, like starlings, will stand on an anthill, poke as many as 50 ants into their plumage, particularly under the wings, then fly off to a safe perch and proceed with their anting, using up every single ant carried with them.