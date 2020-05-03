Bob Henke commentary: Boring name, but interesting creatures

I have a friend, a dairy farmer, who has developed a peculiar system for naming her cows.
Coming up with unique names for hundreds of animals can become a challenge to one’s creativity. When it was up to me, I ran out of inspiration within a couple of years and began to borrow male names, ending them with “ie” to soften the blow. Thus we had Ralphie, Bobbie, Sammie, and the like. In keeping with the “ie” theme, I will protect her identity with a totally improbable pseudonym like Cassie.
Cassie does not even go so far as worrying about the monikers even being proper names. She starts out each new year with a theme and generates names from that. So, she might have a city year with cows named Boston, Anchorage or Detroit. A cereal year yields things like Oatmeal, Granola or Cheerios. A board game year generated Monopoly, Checkers and Candyland. This made it inevitable that today, entirely by chance, standing side by side in the milking parlor, were Frog Pond (bodies of water), Frogger (video games) and Frog (animals). In a pen beside the parlor stood a new calf named Frog Legs because this year is food year.
I sometimes wish biologists could reach Cassie’s level of creativity naming animals. Their lack of effort often makes people doubt my veracity when I tell them the name of a particular creature. I was on a run last summer when there was a particularly good hatch of giant water bugs in Lake George. They are just that — fearsome-looking giant bugs that live in the water. People would send pictures and ask for an identification of one of these scary creatures. Their responses to my direct and correct answer ranged from polite (“Well, is there someone you could ask who might actually know what it is?”) to the more direct (“No s***, Sherlock”).
I had a problem with naming this spring, too. Another friend, Mike Flores, called about a huge school of tiny fish in the creek that runs through his back yard. I took a look, verified my thought through a friend who is a fisheries biologist in DEC, and gave Mike the answer — the Eastern silvery minnow. To Mike’s credit, he never questioned this identification. Unfortunately, the creek runs through a very popular hiking route and I subsequently got a dozen more inquiries as to the identity of the silvery cloud of minnows thrashing around on the surface of the water. Of these, not a single person accepted my honest answer with the majority of their responses tending toward the “Sherlock” end of the spectrum.
I guess, faced with the huge variety of small baitfish, with names ranging from cutlips to stoneroller to fathead, taking a break and saying it is just a silvery minnow might be understandable one time. However, there is a very similar species found west of the Mississippi and it is called — wait for it — the western silvery minnow.
Eastern silvery minnows are actually rather interesting little guys. They are one of those species that we may see in passing and give no notice beyond just another baitfish. Not a large fish, a giant female might reach 5 inches in length. They are found in drainages running toward the Atlantic down the eastern seaboard from Quebec to Georgia. Because they are often caught with other species and used as bait, there are now small populations in some non-traditional areas but they show no signs of being prolific enough in non-native areas to present any invasive threat.
The preferred habitat of the eastern silvery minnow is exactly where we saw them this spring, in shallow, slow-moving streams. They may move downstream to larger water bodies in the summer, seeking somewhat cooler water, preferring weedy coves and bends without strong current.
Identification of a fish in hand is difficult because it is a very nondescript species, resembling several other types of fish, particularly when they are all together in muddy water, which tends to make all fish wash out to a faded silver color. Distinguishing them from others, such as fallfish or any of the shiners, takes a close examination as they have no dramatic features. A single silvery white color over all, they have a tiny fleshy knob on the front of the lower jaw and their peritoneum (lining of body cavity) is dark black which often shows through the abdominal wall.
The best defining characteristic is seen best on dissection. Eastern silvery minnows feed on weed debris, plankton and various sorts of detritus in the silt on the riverbed. This is not nutritionally rich and marvelously hard to digest. To allow them to thrive on this diet, their intestinal tract is exceptionally long; so long that it must be coiled tightly within their abdomen. This sometimes shows through the body wall, especially in gravid females.
People become aware of eastern silvery minnows primarily in spring. They move into shallower with good flow when the water temperatures reach 50 degrees. Spawning happens during the daytime and is a communal affair with large schools swirling on the surface of the water. Eggs are released into the open water, fertilized as they are released and finally dropping down to the silty bottom over a wide area. Hatching is timed to happen as the same time as the thick weed cover begins growing, giving the fry good protection and a strong source of algae and plankton to feed on.
Eastern silvery minnows spend one year growing. The second spring from their hatching, they spawn. All the spawning fish are 2 years old because at some time in their third year, usually early spring, the silvery minnows die. It is extremely rare for one to take part in a second spawning and those that do are typically males that were especially small during their second year.
Perhaps sometime Cassie can have a “fish year.” Along with a bunch of very appropriate cow names like Cutlips, Fathead and Bullhead, I can imagine a delicate little heifer calf named, “Silvery Minnow."
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
