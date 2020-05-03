Bob Henke commentary: Boring name, but interesting creatures

The preferred habitat of the eastern silvery minnow is exactly where we saw them this spring, in shallow, slow-moving streams. They may move downstream to larger water bodies in the summer, seeking somewhat cooler water, preferring weedy coves and bends without strong current.

Identification of a fish in hand is difficult because it is a very nondescript species, resembling several other types of fish, particularly when they are all together in muddy water, which tends to make all fish wash out to a faded silver color. Distinguishing them from others, such as fallfish or any of the shiners, takes a close examination as they have no dramatic features. A single silvery white color over all, they have a tiny fleshy knob on the front of the lower jaw and their peritoneum (lining of body cavity) is dark black which often shows through the abdominal wall.

The best defining characteristic is seen best on dissection. Eastern silvery minnows feed on weed debris, plankton and various sorts of detritus in the silt on the riverbed. This is not nutritionally rich and marvelously hard to digest. To allow them to thrive on this diet, their intestinal tract is exceptionally long; so long that it must be coiled tightly within their abdomen. This sometimes shows through the body wall, especially in gravid females.