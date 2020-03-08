Bob Henke commentary: Birds, magnetic fields and retina

We are on the verge of mud season. It still freezes at night, so I can get around with the tractor for a while in the early morning but the high sun makes everything, including foot travel, difficult and damaging by noon. This is the time of year everyone starts getting excited about “signs of spring.”
I have two primary harbingers of spring. The first is when I can no longer wear my Bean loafers as primary footwear and have to switch to high rubber boots. The second is the giant tufts of dog hair scattered at random all over the carpets. Other people tend to focus on things like migratory birds returning, crocus blossoms, and maple syrup.
It seems that in the past few years, I have become some sort of anti-spring harbinger. Several years ago, I took the plow off the Jeep in early March. The snow was gone, the pussy willows were almost ready to burst, and the turkeys were gobbling so I felt it was time.
I was wrong.
About 48 hours after the plow came off, a nor’easter dumped almost 2 feet of snow that blew around and drifted. The power was off, highway crews worked continuously for two days and schools were closed. I put the plow back on, the temperature soared, and we seemed to be well into mud season. After a week, I took the plow off and the whole procedure repeated itself. This time, people began to yell at me so I left it on until April and all was well. The following year, I decided it has all been just a dumb coincidence so, in spite of threats from our highway superintendent, I took the plow off on a warm Thursday afternoon.
The blizzard came before daylight on Saturday.
Since then, people have watched me carefully and issue warnings starting in February. I recently went to a County Highway Association meeting where several superintendents thanked me for not taking the plow off. A couple of them said, jokingly I think, that the organization was going to request a resolution from the Board of Supervisors requiring me to leave the plow on until April. It was up to 45 degrees this afternoon and I contemplated dropping the plow. However, most of the superintendents are pretty lathy folks so I did not do it.
One of my favorite assurances that spring has sprung is the arrival of the woodcock in my Christmas tree field. When I can hear the “peent” and sidle up to see their exuberant mating display, I have faith we have made it through another winter unscathed. The arrival of the woodcock and the other migrants on their epic annual journeys has always been the subject of curiosity and speculation about how they found their way.
Over the years, the most popular hypotheses regarding bird navigation focused on navigation using the sun — or the stars — or land-based waypoints. A bunch of rather strange research involving making birds, wearing blinders, fly in boxes where they could not see anything but flat-colored walls, seemed to indicate there was something more involved. Finally, it seemed to be coming down to somehow sensing the magnetic fields of the earth. Recently, some very good research has determined this is exactly what is happening.
Researchers from Lund University in Sweden and from the Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg in Germany began to study birds on the biochemical level, which ultimately led to a break-through.
There is a group of proteins called cryptochromes, found in both plants and animals, which have been known for years to play a role in regulating circadian rhythms.
These proteins are also reactive to blue light.
Three of the molecules are found in animals’ eyes, making them possible candidates for helping to see magnetic fields (this is called magnetoreception). Biologists measured the levels of the molecules Cry1, Cry2, and Cry 4 throughout a 24-hour period.
Cry1 and Cry2 fluctuated throughout the course of the day, as one might expect a compound associated with the circadian rhythms to do, but Cry 4 remained constant throughout the day and night. This made Cry4 the prime candidate for a magnetoreceptor.
Cry4 is concentrated in an area of the retina that receives a lot of light, meaning it needs light to be a functioning sense. The levels of Cry4 also increase during the migratory season for species that migrate, whereas it remains about the same for non-migratory species (chickens were used as the control species).
So it seems migrating birds can see the magnetic fields of the earth.
Because we are a species that loves to borrow trouble, people immediately began to predict the extinction of various migratory species because of the changing of the magnetic pole. Not surprisingly, some also blamed this on human-caused climate change.
Both these concerns are not likely to come to fruition — the latter because it is silly and the former because it underestimates the plasticity of the migration response. My friend the woodcock is a good example. Their migration patterns are a bit squirrely to begin with. Individuals seem to swap major flyways periodically, eventually returning to a nesting ground near where they were hatched. This may be a mechanism to ensure genetic variation.
Additionally, while the magnetoreception using Cry4 is a great explanation of how they find their way, the ultimate destination has been changing dramatically for most of the existence of woodcock species. Twenty-five thousand years ago, a mile of ice covered everywhere that is nesting territory today. At around 11,000 years ago, the pattern shifted, the earth began to warm, the ice receded, and the woodcock began to expand its range. Sometime after this, as the range got sufficiently diverse and geographically large, the woodcock began to migrate.
As suitable nesting habitat has opened further north, the range of these migrants has moved commensurate. Since a bird’s first look at the magnetic fields is in the area where it is fledged, it will simply follow the lines back to that location the next year.
What the magnetic fields looked like even 10 years ago is irrelevant and the change in any single year is not enough to send new migrants plunging to their death in the Atlantic or winding up in Gibraltar.
All is well and it is not our fault. Now I wish someone would say the same thing to me with regards to my snowplow. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.