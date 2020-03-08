Bob Henke commentary: Birds, magnetic fields and retina

We are on the verge of mud season. It still freezes at night, so I can get around with the tractor for a while in the early morning but the high sun makes everything, including foot travel, difficult and damaging by noon. This is the time of year everyone starts getting excited about “signs of spring.”

I have two primary harbingers of spring. The first is when I can no longer wear my Bean loafers as primary footwear and have to switch to high rubber boots. The second is the giant tufts of dog hair scattered at random all over the carpets. Other people tend to focus on things like migratory birds returning, crocus blossoms, and maple syrup.

It seems that in the past few years, I have become some sort of anti-spring harbinger. Several years ago, I took the plow off the Jeep in early March. The snow was gone, the pussy willows were almost ready to burst, and the turkeys were gobbling so I felt it was time.

I was wrong.