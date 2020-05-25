Bob Henke Commentary: Admiring the six-spotted tiger beetle

I asked if there were tiger beetles without spots — there were. So why not just call them “spotted tiger beetles?” The professor said I had used up my entire annual quota of questions and I was to ask no more for the remainder of the semester. I had already received an A for my fantastic presentation on the way grasshopper musculature triggered for those amazing leaps but for some reason got only a B in the course.

Regardless of their damage to my GPA, I have always liked the bright green tiger beetles. There are many members of their clan, more than 2,600 species found all over the world. One tiger beetle, native to Australia, holds the record for being the fastest insect in existence. It can run 5.6 mph, which does not sound all that fast until you put it in beetle terms. This little guy is going 125 body lengths per second. If your car was doing that the speedometer would read a little over 1700 mph.

While that is a little extreme, all tiger beetles are fast. They are carnivores, with large mandibles, that run down their prey. Our green beetles show up well so it is great fun to watch them hunt. Instead of a prolonged chase, they make a high speed run at the victim and then suddenly stop, reorient and make another burst until in these frenetic fits and starts, it finally overtakes the prey.