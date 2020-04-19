Bob Henke commentary: About coltsfoot, and a beloved cat

Sad day today. I had to kill Junior. Junior was our 16 year-old yellow and white cat. When I came out this morning, he let out a couple of loud yowls to get my attention.
This is standard for him but this time the pain it caused to make those sounds was obvious in his voice. He was in the sun in front of the truck. When I spoke to him and petted his head, he tried to speak back as usual but I could see it hurt him to make even that small sound. The yowl must have been excruciating. He could not walk and even very gentle touching anywhere on the abdomen hurt him badly. Something had let loose inside. After the initial petting, he lowered his head to the ground, closed his eyes, and never responded again.
His spirit had already left, it was just a matter of waiting for the body to finish shutting down. I did him the favor of stopping the suffering. I still care for my animals the whole way from front to back but I would be lying if I did not admit it was getting far tougher as I cascade toward mortality myself. I guess if it gets to where I cannot do what is right, I will know it is time to have no more animals.
Dr. Wifey was caring for an elderly friend and, when the lady was hospitalized, this care extended to feeding the stray cat that had a litter of kittens under a pile of boards in the barn. Apparently, the cat was offended by someone different entering the barn and within a couple of days moved the litter. However, she forgot one. The mewing under the woodpile began to get weaker after a couple of nights so I was drafted to move the wood.
Ultimately, I was able to nab the now-scrawny, hissing tiny yellow and white bit of fuzz. I handed it up from in back of the pile, Janice took it with a huge grin, and I was abruptly left alone. When I got home, the kitten was installed in our bathroom, complete with heating pads and expensive kitten formula. In a matter of days, he was rehydrated, extremely active, and a giant pain — sometimes literally if your foot was the target.
Our animals always seem to tell Janice their names. This one was Junior from the first day although the family felt he should be called Tarzan. This moniker came from a hideous situation when post-shower, I sat on the bench checking out a ding on my ankle to make sure it was not a tick bite. Apparently, something was hanging down in front of the bench and the kitten was able to leap just high enough to grab it. I sprung to my feet bellowing and pivoting with the kitten swinging around like Tarzan on a vine. Nearly everyone found the incident far funnier than I did.
Junior always accompanied me as I made the rounds in the dark to close up the poultry coops, feed the woodstove and do whatever else needed done for the night. Like today, he would use a couple of loud yowls to get my attention. I would stop, speak to him, pet his head, he would speak back softly, and then we would continue the rounds together. He occasionally missed his appointment. If it was raining or snowing hard, he would yowl from the comfort of the porch to let me know he was thinking of me but not enough to come out in the weather. When I missed him last night, I figured he was just getting old and slept through it. I wish he had yowled then, I would have looked for him and perhaps spared him a night of pain.
I put him, wrapped in his favorite bed blanket, deep under the spot in the flowerbed that never had any flowers because it was very sunny and Junior always slept there in the afternoon. When I am done being a sissy over this, I will find him a nice stone and plant something perennial in yellow and white to bring him to mind.
In the afternoon, I had to do some work in the bee yard and noticed the ladies were carrying in some bright yellow pollen with just the slightest cast of bronze. Figures — it was perfect color to remind me of Junior. It is too early for dandelion and the pollen was too bright for willow, so I knew the girls had found a patch of coltsfoot.
Many folks, upon seeing the bright yellow swaths of flowers alongside dirt roads and laneways, think dandelion. Actually, although there is some similarity in the flower and seeding mechanism, they are quite different plants. Coltsfoot is also known as tash plant, ass's foot, bull's foot, butterbur, coughwort, farfara, foal's foot, foalswort, horse foot, winter heliotrope, bechion, bechichie or bechie, from the Greek word for "cough." It is at least native to Europe and Asia. It is probably not a New World native, although its medicinal use among aboriginal Americans seemed immediate and was very pervasive, leading some botanists to believe it was already here when Europeans brought their own transplants.
Although the coltsfoot flower looks like dandelion, it is a totally different plant. Coltsfoot puts up its bloom well in advance of any leaves appearing. After the flower has gone to seed and died back, the rosettes of round green leaves, their shape calling to mind the cross section of a horse hoof, spring forth. Unlike dandelions, coltsfoot blossoms only once per year so those seeing the leaves would make no mistake.
Coltsfoot has had many medicinal uses, including treatment of disorders of the respiratory tract, skin, locomotor system, viral infections, flu, colds, fever, rheumatism and gout. Its most common use, on both continents, is as a cough suppressant. It is a matter of great upset for herbalists, as well as pop medicine enthusiasts, that coltsfoot has been found to contain some alkaloids that have the highest mutagenic activity of anything in that class.
Some European countries have banned its use. In response, there have been coltsfoot clones grown that retain its other characteristics but do not contain the dangerous alkaloids. This puts some folks in the strange quandary of railing against GMO plants but demanding their medicinal herbs be just that.
Fortunately, the dangerous chemicals are found only in the green leaves so I do not have to worry about my ladies gathering the nectar or pollen. All I have to worry about now is getting through the night chores alone.
I will sure miss talking with Junior tonight.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
