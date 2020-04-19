Bob Henke commentary: About coltsfoot, and a beloved cat

Ultimately, I was able to nab the now-scrawny, hissing tiny yellow and white bit of fuzz. I handed it up from in back of the pile, Janice took it with a huge grin, and I was abruptly left alone. When I got home, the kitten was installed in our bathroom, complete with heating pads and expensive kitten formula. In a matter of days, he was rehydrated, extremely active, and a giant pain — sometimes literally if your foot was the target.

Our animals always seem to tell Janice their names. This one was Junior from the first day although the family felt he should be called Tarzan. This moniker came from a hideous situation when post-shower, I sat on the bench checking out a ding on my ankle to make sure it was not a tick bite. Apparently, something was hanging down in front of the bench and the kitten was able to leap just high enough to grab it. I sprung to my feet bellowing and pivoting with the kitten swinging around like Tarzan on a vine. Nearly everyone found the incident far funnier than I did.