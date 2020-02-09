Bob Henke commentary: A rescue, a photo and an owl story

I was accosted by a young man who claimed I owed him $20. Actually, it was his grandfather that incurred the debt — he mentioned it every time I saw him for years.
In the early game warden days, when I brought home the first injured baby animal, I created a monster. Dr. Wifey embraced the concept completely, wound up pushing for rehabilitator certification and became president of the Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Association. This was not so bad. The amount of time and money involved was also somewhat understandable. Having stuff in every nook and cranny of the farm and even carrying some particularly bad cases around with her I could handle (although you should remind me to tell the nest of hummingbirds in the bra story sometime). Most trying was when she felt it necessary to involve me in some of the weird rescues.
It once came to pass that I got a radio call to go to a scene where there was an owl in distress. The fact I was told that not only the President of the Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Association but also the Regional Wildlife Manager were already at the scene should have been a tip off to claim the radio was inoperable, but I stupidly went.
It was a sultry July afternoon on a weekend. Someone had crashed a kite such that a length of string stretched from tree to tree clear across a river. In the night, a barn owl had somehow hit it with one wing, then spent the rest of the time spinning until his primary feathers were thoroughly snelled and he hung by one wing 50 feet over the middle of the river. He was noticed by a bunch of guys having a very beer-infused cookout in a nearby back yard. When I got there, I noticed several arrows shattered in the road and soon found the source — one of the party-goers had been trying to shoot the string.
I do not know how he did not impale a passing vehicle but I sent William Tell back to the party. There were a bunch of kids around and I asked if any of them had a fishing pole and a heavy sinker. The pole soon showed up. I cast it up over the string, tied a rope to it, pulled the rope over and pulled on it to snap the string. This would have worked perfectly if the confounded owl had not tried to fly so, instead of landing on the opposite bank, it wound up tangled in the top of the tree on the other side of the river.
I drove back across the bridge, found the landowner who agreed to let me cut the tree and loaned me perhaps the dullest and most underpowered chainsaw I have ever operated. When it became apparent I was going to cut the tree, the Budweiser chorus in the lawn chairs began to carry on about how the tree would fall in the river. Annoyed, I walked down a ways, stuck a stick in the ground, and hollered that that was where the tree would fall. This occasioned much hooting and a flurry of betting, the genesis of the above-mentioned alleged debt.
At this point the rehabilitator and the biologist drifted away to maintain plausible deniability. After an eternity, the tree fell, driving the stick out of sight into the mud. To a great bellowing chorus, I cut the owl loose and headed for the car to do some surgery on the string wound around his primary feathers. Part way up, I met the rehabilitator and wildlife manager coming back with a whole string of kids in tow, all of whom wanted to have their picture taken with the owl.
I was holding him by his legs, keeping the lethal feet at bay but when I squatted down for the pictures, Dr. Wifey said that looked dumb and lifted the bird upright. This enabled him to latch onto my other hand and drive his talons entirely through the meaty part of my palm. I sat there for a good 10 minutes, smiling for pictures, and keeping my hand out of sight so the dripping blood did not spook the kids and damage their little psyches. Ultimately they left. I got the rehabilitator and the wildlife biologist to pry the talons out of my flesh, and finished disentangling the feathers while the bird cursed at me with great long hisses. He flew off without so much as a backwards glance.
The rescued bird was a barn owl. They are seldom seen but in fact are not only the most widespread owl in North America but also in the world. There are 46 distinct races of barn owls worldwide ranging from ours, which is the largest, to one found on the Galapagos, which is less than half the size. The “barn” designation comes from their peculiar nesting habit. Eggs are strongly pointed to keep them from rolling away and are placed on any well-protected relatively flat surface from a tree branch to a cliff ledge to a big hand-hewed beam in a barn. The female simply disgorges her pellets along the direction the eggs seem prone to roll, forming a barrier.
Barn owls do not make a distinct hooting sound like other owls but rather have a three- or four-second harsh scream and, for warning closer threats or misguided game wardens, a two- or three-second violent hiss. The perfectly round bright white facial disc appearing disembodied in lantern light and these strange noises generated many of our favorite ghost stories.
Barn owls have proven to be the most skilled of all birds in using hearing to locate prey. Barn owls placed in complete darkness could still snatch mice off the floor of their cages in research facilities. The diet of primarily small rodents are swallowed whole then the indigestible bits are regurgitated in a “pellet.”
Unlike many other birds, the female barn owl is the more showy of the pair. She is, like most raptors, larger with a more reddish cast and more heavily-spotted chest. Interestingly, given that their “nest” consists primarily of waste materials, the more heavily spotted females seem to somehow repeal insect pests that otherwise would have been attracted to the pellets. It has been suggested that the spots mimic predatory insects. Although the females are larger, the males are the primary hunters for the family and have greater grip strength in their feet for killing their prey.
Figures the one I messed with had to be a male. ...
