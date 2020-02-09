Bob Henke commentary: A rescue, a photo and an owl story

I was accosted by a young man who claimed I owed him $20. Actually, it was his grandfather that incurred the debt — he mentioned it every time I saw him for years.

In the early game warden days, when I brought home the first injured baby animal, I created a monster. Dr. Wifey embraced the concept completely, wound up pushing for rehabilitator certification and became president of the Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Association. This was not so bad. The amount of time and money involved was also somewhat understandable. Having stuff in every nook and cranny of the farm and even carrying some particularly bad cases around with her I could handle (although you should remind me to tell the nest of hummingbirds in the bra story sometime). Most trying was when she felt it necessary to involve me in some of the weird rescues.

It once came to pass that I got a radio call to go to a scene where there was an owl in distress. The fact I was told that not only the President of the Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Association but also the Regional Wildlife Manager were already at the scene should have been a tip off to claim the radio was inoperable, but I stupidly went.