Bob Henke commentary: A rant about the corn ... plus Q+A

What is with the slime on eels? Caught my first and hope not to repeat it!

All fish continuously exude mucus through their skin. This reduces friction as they swim. It also protects them from pathogens. Generally, fish with scales produce less slime than do “skin” fishes but the eel seems to overdo it. Perhaps because the skin is a primary sensory organ for the eel, taking over a major part of activities we leave to other organs, and it needs additional protection. Eels, for example, sense light through their skin. Cover an eel’s eyes in a laboratory experiment and shine a light on the tail. The eel immediately swims to the dark.

Eels also hear through their skin. Using a large, long area allows them to sense low frequency vibrations so an eel “hears” sounds such as surf breaking or thunder up to 50 miles away. Most curious to me, however, is the eel’s use of its skin to smell. As an olfactory organ, the eel’s skin can detect, in the vast reaches of the ocean, water that has been “lived in” by other eels, enabling them to migrate, locate breeding areas, and form schools as the elvers head for fresh water. If I had a sensing organ that sensitive, I guess I would want it that well protected too!

