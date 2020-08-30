Bob Henke commentary: A rant about the corn ... plus Q+A

I am really in the wrong business, for I have decided I truly hate wildlife.
Dr. Wifey really likes a particular type of sweet corn. The seed is very expensive but I got 500 of them planted this spring, an amount that takes care of us and all the children. They sprouted strongly, I watered them every day, and then one morning found the plot full of crows who had pulled up all but 37 plants. I nurtured the remainder all summer and it was now ripe. I picked four beautiful ears for supper one night before but when I went the following afternoon to pick, I found EVERY SINGLE EAR had been ripped off and eaten.
Just because I was so furious, I counted them — 63 ears totally destroyed in a single evening. I will miss corn relish but we will not starve. Imagine what it must have been like if this was what kept you and your family alive over the winter? Knowing there would be nothing in the winter but sitting in the longhouse waiting to die, all so some critter could put on enough fat to be comfortable? Puts a different light on our relationship with wildlife. Some of the questions this month illustrate this range.
Is there anything a landowner can do to attract and help save the endangered beavers? I just heard a lecture about how our state animal is dying out.
I am at somewhat of a loss to know how to answer this question and certainly hope it was not one of my talks that gave you this information. There are a couple of possible confusions here.
Perhaps communications broke down a bit although I cannot guess what species the speaker may have mentioned. None of our aquatic furbearers are now or ever have been endangered. Our only endangered rodent is the Eastern Wood Rat, which is being decimated by competition with other mice and voles. More likely, perhaps, the speaker was discussing “unendangered” species, in which case the beaver is an excellent example.
In this state there are currently about 30,000 active beaver colonies. Beavers make up the majority of nuisance wildlife complaints. Each year, several thousand animals are destroyed under permit and beaver use up nearly a billion dollars of tax money each year for highway and railbed repair. This state has a net increase in wetlands every year through the actions of our exploding beaver population but we also experience tremendous losses of agricultural lands and woodland resources. Beaver kill far more trees than they use for food or building and their activities usually cause a loss of trout habitat.
As far as attracting beaver to your property, this is sometimes a mixed blessing. The pond is nice and beaver are great fun to watch. However, it only takes a couple of years to wipe out the easily accessible food trees, then the beaver move on. The dam washes out, leaving behind acres of dead trees in a mudflat while the captured sediments rush downstream silting out trout spawning habitat. In the final analysis, whether you want them or not, if you have suitable habitat on your property you are probably going to have some resident beavers in the next few years anyway and you may feel differently about saving them all.
What is with the slime on eels? Caught my first and hope not to repeat it!
All fish continuously exude mucus through their skin. This reduces friction as they swim. It also protects them from pathogens. Generally, fish with scales produce less slime than do “skin” fishes but the eel seems to overdo it. Perhaps because the skin is a primary sensory organ for the eel, taking over a major part of activities we leave to other organs, and it needs additional protection. Eels, for example, sense light through their skin. Cover an eel’s eyes in a laboratory experiment and shine a light on the tail. The eel immediately swims to the dark.
Eels also hear through their skin. Using a large, long area allows them to sense low frequency vibrations so an eel “hears” sounds such as surf breaking or thunder up to 50 miles away. Most curious to me, however, is the eel’s use of its skin to smell. As an olfactory organ, the eel’s skin can detect, in the vast reaches of the ocean, water that has been “lived in” by other eels, enabling them to migrate, locate breeding areas, and form schools as the elvers head for fresh water. If I had a sensing organ that sensitive, I guess I would want it that well protected too!
I notice many people, including you, seem to use the terms insect and bug interchangeably. Is there a difference?
Yes, there is a difference and while I strive for accuracy, let me hasten to say that I, like most others, occasionally generalize backwards. We tend to call anything annoying a “bug.” Actually, while all bugs are insects, not all insects are bugs. Most correct is to discuss “true bugs.” While most insects have mouth parts designed for biting, shearing or crushing, the mouth of a true bug is a tube. This tube is usually used for piercing the bug’s foodstuff, either plant or animal, and sucking out the juices.
All true bugs are of the order Hemiptera and have forewings thickened near the base but tapering to thin and transparent at the tips. All true bugs have wings but some do not fly. For example, the waterboatman, the half inch-long black bug with one set of legs elongated into “oars,” we see rowing about in freshwater ponds, never leaves the water. The waterboatman’s wings are used to hold air bubbles so this bug can breathe as it rows around catching underwater prey.
Someone told me that there was an animal around here called a creeper and it did a really wild mating dance in the summer. I thought Creepers were plants with long vines. Is he lying?
No, but you guys are not communicating well. Brown creepers are small, insect-eating birds. They are not good flyers but they do go berserk during mating season. Both male and female fly around each other in a spiral pattern up and down throughout the woods. If the female gets tired and sits in a tree to rest, the male will continue flying the same pattern up and down, circling the tree trunk.
Interestingly, this is the same pattern they use searching for food. They start at the base of a tree and hop around it in an ascending spiral. If they do well finding food, they fly back down, start at a different point on the base and repeat the ascending spiral. This may be repeated until they have covered the entire tree trunk.
I think I like brown creepers — they do not eat corn.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!