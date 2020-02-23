Bob Henke commentary: A leap into questions and answers

I had a big fight changing a light bulb in the bedroom today. The bulb was several years old and, when I tried to unscrew it, the glass broke off at the base. This made me think of my childhood bedroom.
My tiny room had a single light bulb, which hung on a wire emerging from a box on the ceiling. Because I was far too short to reach the pull chain and a string hanging that far down would be an annoyance for every adult walking through the room, my engineer father invented an elaborate system. A long string was threaded through strategically-placed eyelets along the ceiling and wall, ending at child height right beside the door.
There was a glitch.
Simply pulling the string was not sufficient to turn on the light, it merely hauled the swinging fixture up to the side and, if you pulled hard enough, smashed the bulb against the pine board ceiling. Undeterred, Dad taught me to gently pull and release until the fixture was swinging and then, when it achieved almost-hitting-the-ceiling velocity in the opposite direction, a quick tug turned the light on very easily.
This system worked well for quite a while until they moved my brother into the room. Installed in a second bed near the door where it was marginally warmer than my somewhat wind-swept location, he was admonished to leave the light cord alone. This fell on deaf ears and he broke bulb after bulb swinging the fixture until he finally ripped the pull chain right out. This turned out to be my fault for not “watching him.” Now the light business involved screwing the bulb in and out to turn the light on and off. I could not reach from the floor so, in the absence of an adult, I would get up on Guy’s bed, leap across the room, giving the bulb a quick twist in mid-air and land on my bed.
Turning the light on in the dark involved a bit of zen but I became proficient. Guy was too stubby to make the bed-to-bed leap and was admonished not to try. This, of course, was of no value and as I was quietly reading late one night, there was a huge crash and we were plunged into darkness. He wanted the light out, made a great leap, only swatted the bulb against the ceiling, and face-planted on the edge of my bed frame.
This would be all my fault again, so a plan was devised. A dresser drawer was pulled out and placed on end. Standing on tiptoe on this, I could reach the remains of the smashed bulb. Unscrewing it touching only the glass center shaft in the dark was quite a feat — no idea why I was not zapped. With the bulb removed, I carefully swept up all the broken glass, sneaked downstairs, replaced the bulb from an end table lamp with the broken one, carefully sprinkled the broken glass around under the lamp, made the repair upstairs and went back to reading.
Then, only a few minutes later, Guy did the same thing over again with exactly the same result. The conundrum of broken bulbs on both end table lamps remained for quite a while until he did it again when I was in school.
He immediately ratted me out for the other two bulbs. I really got it for doing something so stupid and dangerous and he skated. Life is so unfair — a sentiment expressed by a reader’s difficult question this month.
I think I have an unnatural bird in our yard. There is some kind of a hawk that kills the little birds coming to the feeder. I know everything has to eat but this (expletive) is killing several a day. Often as it is eating one, it will drop it and go kill another. There have been as many as five laying in the backyard, uneaten. I thought predators took only what they needed to live and I am ok with that. Is this one maybe rabid?
It is not rabid — birds are not susceptible. It is also not unnatural. Predators kill when there are things available to kill. When there is deep snow and a crust, coyotes will kill every deer trapped in a deer yard, eat their fill and leave the other carcasses. Early in my career I investigated when a quick freeze left a small flock of goldeneyes trapped on a frozen pond because they need several yards of open water to get airborne. One gray fox killed all nine birds, took one away, and left the others.
You are probably dealing with a Cooper’s hawk, just like the one that recently got into my pigeon coop. Entering through the flight door, it first killed whatever birds could not get outside before it caught them. Then it killed every hen pigeon guarding her nest and finished off with killing all the baby birds. Total carnage was 16 of which it ate most of the breast meat on one and left. Your hawk will stay until the population is too small to make it energy efficient to chase them, then it will leave for greener pastures.
Thank you for the otter pictures. They are quite rare due to leghold trapping.
You are welcome but they are not particularly rare in this area. In fact, several of the restocking programs in other areas relied upon animals caught in the wild around here and transferred to the target areas. The primary requirement was that the animals be caught only in leghold traps because this was the method most apt to leave the animal unharmed for release.
Otters caught in cage traps almost always had injuries that required treatment and being held for a while to recover. Snares left the animals totally exhausted and were quite dangerous for the trapper to release the animal. It is interesting that you sent this message for, as I was reading it, there were four otters crossing our field, running then skidding across the crust on their bellies. Looked like fun!
Several times I have heard about eastern and western coyotes. What is the difference?
Same species with blending in fringe areas. In general, the eastern coyotes are bigger and chunkier, an adaptation to colder weather since they seem to have come to the east via northern Canada. Western animals tend to be a bit redder and eastern a bit grayer.
We have several trees in our yard and the squirrels reach the bird feeders by leaping from branch to branch. I guess this is safer than running across open ground but there is one (I am pretty sure it is the same one) that can never make the last leap. It always comes up short and winds up clutching the very tip of a branch. Sometimes it even falls. It never seems to learn and not try the last leap. Think it will get better or should I go string a rope for it to walk across?
I suppose it could be a young or old squirrel that is not quite as strong as its companions. The rope is an interesting idea. Whether it will get better — I cannot guess. If the squirrel’s name is Guy, probably not and if you string a rope it will probably just chew through it or something. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.