Bob Henke commentary: A leap into questions and answers

Thank you for the otter pictures. They are quite rare due to leghold trapping.

You are welcome but they are not particularly rare in this area. In fact, several of the restocking programs in other areas relied upon animals caught in the wild around here and transferred to the target areas. The primary requirement was that the animals be caught only in leghold traps because this was the method most apt to leave the animal unharmed for release.

Otters caught in cage traps almost always had injuries that required treatment and being held for a while to recover. Snares left the animals totally exhausted and were quite dangerous for the trapper to release the animal. It is interesting that you sent this message for, as I was reading it, there were four otters crossing our field, running then skidding across the crust on their bellies. Looked like fun!

Several times I have heard about eastern and western coyotes. What is the difference?

Same species with blending in fringe areas. In general, the eastern coyotes are bigger and chunkier, an adaptation to colder weather since they seem to have come to the east via northern Canada. Western animals tend to be a bit redder and eastern a bit grayer.