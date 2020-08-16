Bob Henke commentary: A bug that's not exactly royalty

They said a lot of other things that were potentially interesting but I heard virtually nothing after the part that Gramma had married a knight and should be called “my Lady.” I ran off to immediately bombard her with questions about did he have a sword, did he have a horse, did he wear armor to work, was there a moat around their house, did they have a dungeon in the cellar, and most critically, had he ever fought a dragon? Things must not have all been well in the kingdom for she just said that sadly they had none of those things and she sort of wished Queen Wilhelmina had lopped off his head instead of just bopping him on the shoulders with her sword.

I spent a few months feverishly trying to come up with some sort of feat that would enable me to be knighted — I thought Sir Robert had a nice ring to it. This wore off, but the real lasting effect of the Lady Gramma event was to leave me sort of reeling about the incredible diversity in my family tree and how familial ties had very little to do with one’s immediate situation.

This came to mind again when, in the space of a couple of days, I received several inquiries along the lines of, “what in the world is this creepy bug? Is it one of those murder hornets?” The Asian hornet has apparently captured the minds of people but the BIQ in this case does not even have a stinger. What people were finding were female giant horntails.