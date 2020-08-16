Bob Henke commentary: A bug that's not exactly royalty

My grandmother was a Lady.
While that may seem unremarkable, I mean it in neither the biological nor behavioral sense but rather in the context of formal European peerage. Her second husband (not my grandfather) was knighted in 1946 by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands for his services as a procurer of war materials during World War II. While this sounds something like a black marketeer, apparently it was a critical service to the government.
I was told this when, as a pretty small kid, I was wandering around some sort of large family gathering, trying to sort out all the family relations and decide who should be called what. Unfortunately, I did not yet know better than to ask the questions in the presence of a coven of female relatives from the other side of the family. This situation was a little complex anyway because Sir George had been married to my grandfather’s sister and lived next door to my grandparents.
When Sir George was caught on the wrong side of the fence, everyone decided to get divorced. As luck would have it, Sir George was also a lawyer, albeit apparently not a good one, for he handled all the legal proceedings himself and handed everyone divorce decree documents he had procured via mail order from a court in Juarez, Mexico. Everyone went about their business getting remarried, having children, and all the other accoutrements until, to the apparent eternal delight of my aunts on the other side of the family, someone informed them they were all bigamists because the Mexican document was utterly worthless.
They said a lot of other things that were potentially interesting but I heard virtually nothing after the part that Gramma had married a knight and should be called “my Lady.” I ran off to immediately bombard her with questions about did he have a sword, did he have a horse, did he wear armor to work, was there a moat around their house, did they have a dungeon in the cellar, and most critically, had he ever fought a dragon? Things must not have all been well in the kingdom for she just said that sadly they had none of those things and she sort of wished Queen Wilhelmina had lopped off his head instead of just bopping him on the shoulders with her sword.
I spent a few months feverishly trying to come up with some sort of feat that would enable me to be knighted — I thought Sir Robert had a nice ring to it. This wore off, but the real lasting effect of the Lady Gramma event was to leave me sort of reeling about the incredible diversity in my family tree and how familial ties had very little to do with one’s immediate situation.
This came to mind again when, in the space of a couple of days, I received several inquiries along the lines of, “what in the world is this creepy bug? Is it one of those murder hornets?” The Asian hornet has apparently captured the minds of people but the BIQ in this case does not even have a stinger. What people were finding were female giant horntails.
Like myself, the giant horntail has an array of relatives. It is related to wasps and hornets of all sorts and even to fire ants. It looks quite fearsome, especially the females. Up to an inch and a half long, its abdomen is banded with black and yellow stripes like a giant-sized yellow jacket. The females are further embellished by a particularly long, lethal-looking appendage. The first assumption is that this is a huge and horrible stinger. Actually, the giant horntail is completely harmless. Her “stinger” is actually an ovipositor, i.e., an organ used to deposit her eggs.
The horntail is a species of sawfly and the species that gets penetrated by the outsized ovipositor is pine trees. Horntails, also known as wood wasps, are found around the world and, with one exception, they tend to focus on conifers and are particularly attracted to pines. The wood wasps native to the U.S. tend to focus on dead or dying trees. Some species seem particularly attracted to fire-damaged trees. Wildland firefighters are often surprised to see horntail females rushing into a fire area seemingly before the embers had cooled to lay their eggs in burned trees.
Once a suitable host tree is found, the female withdraws the sheath covering the ovipositor and spends quite some time drilling down into the core of the tree. When she reckons the proper depth has been achieved, she lays her eggs. The larvae hatch and, depending on the species, may head for either the cambium layer or the deeper heartwood of the tree. Here they remain, sometimes for a period of years, digging tunnels and eating the wood, until it is finally time to tunnel up to the underside of the bark and go into the final stage of becoming an adult wasp.
The great propensity to attack newly damaged trees also draws the giant horntail females to piles of saw logs waiting to be turned to lumber. There have been well-documented instances of wood wasps emerging from pine lumber, already made into household furniture, sometimes as much as a year or two after the piece was put into service.
We do have an invasive species of wood wasp in the eastern United States. Introduced from Europe, this species is a bit more of a problem for, instead of dead and dying timber, it prefers to lay its eggs in healthy growing trees. The damage done by this species in pine forests in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil is considerable. However, identifying it is problematic for it is very similar in size and appearance to some of our native species. People are asked, if they see a giant horntail drilling into a healthy tree, to catch it and send it in for identification.
Good, bad and ugly all in the same family of insects. I know how they feel. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
