Bob Henke commentary: A birthday, a car and velvetleaf

One thing most baffling about velvetleaf is its sudden appearance. A piece of land that has been nothing but grass pasture for an entire generation of farmers is plowed and before the planted crop can germinate, velvetleaf has magically popped up all over the field. It is not that magical, actually, it is just simply the toughness of the velvetleaf seeds. They can live in the ground as much as 60 years, just waiting for the proper conditions to germinate. The interesting thing is the old seed that has been plowed under, deep in the ground for many decades, when brought back near the surface by a subsequent plowing, seems to be every bit as robust and lively as seed from the previous summer.

Like so many other noxious things, velvetleaf was released on this continent on purpose. Originally a native of India, someone thought the tall, rapid-growing plants might be a good source of bast — plant fibers used in the production of cord and fabric. Turned out it was not good for much, except killing out other commercial crops for, in addition to shading and nutrient sequestering, velvetleaf’s big taproots put out a substance that causes stunting in competing plants. Even though it is listed as a noxious weed and is on quarantine lists in many countries, Germany just did some trials to see if they could produce economical natural fiber from velvetleaf. Turned out they could not — what a shock.