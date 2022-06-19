Bob Henke column:Worry more about hogs than hogweed around here

It has been a couple years since we did any serious fishing.

Dr. Wifey’s decreasing mobility, my job duties and increasing “stuff” to do around home have conspired to leave the rods sitting in the rack catching dust and the boat being only another obstacle to mow around.

Insofar as this weekend is Father’s Day, I thought I might blow off everything and take a fishing trip. As I began to ferret out long-abandoned equipment, I ran across a wonderful, hand-made, wood laminate bow net I received as a gift four decades ago. I use the term “net” loosely insofar as, while the classic woodwork is pristine, the mesh is a hideously ripped hanging mess of threads.

This was a result of netting a pig.

When the kids were small, we tried to raise as much of our food as possible so we knew what was going into building their bodies. I am good at butchering, but I really dislike doing it and I particularly hated turning our pigs into bacon.

I complained to Fred, the friend who supplied our annual piglets, about this. He pointed out there was no such problem with the beefers. By the time they were ready to butcher, the steers were snotty, demanding, semi-dangerous beasts, apt to hook and kick you on purpose or hurt you by accident just because they were bovines.

Fred said the problem revolved around the fact I always picked out a white male piglet. They were usually friendly and gentle. In the future, he averred, I should get a red sow. They were universally nasty, bitey, barn-destroying creatures I would be happy to convert to delicious hams and pork chops.

I took his advice and found it very true. The first such pig was incredibly apt to bite the hand feeding them — or any other part left unprotected. She also spent her free time trying to knock down the barn housing her. She spent more time in the barn because she could not be trusted out in the pasture, prone as she was to eat chickens, chase the goats and beefers, start fights with the coonhounds, and wander through fences as if they were not even there.

So it was not totally surprising when I got a call from dispatch one day saying I should “patrol to my home and take a complaint about a feral pig.” This was clearly code for “your wife is in trouble with the damned hog again.”

The trouble was, the sow was in the garden and my dear wife had decided the only way to capture it was to use my vintage fish net. She got it over the pig’s head, whereupon the hog savaged the mesh, drove herself through until the hoop was firmly embedded in her shoulders, and then proceeded to rush back and forth through the fences, winding up trailing about a mile of wire.

I resolved to restring the net and henceforth to simply buy pork from the meatshop. I have fulfilled half that resolution — the net is still waiting.

If things had gone the way they seemed to be for a while, I might have been tempted to raise another hog, as feral a forager as possible, for there is one function in which they are the undisputed masters.

There must have been a news segment or filler piece in a paper lately because we have been getting question after question about a plant called giant hogweed. Much of this concern has revolved around misidentification. One especially excitable person informed me that I would be personally responsible for the “maiming of most of the next generation” if I did not immediately go and eradicate the plants in front of the local parsonage — none of which are hogweed, by the way.

Giant hogweed is aptly named; it is the largest herb found on this continent. It is not unusual for hogweed to reach heights of 20 feet in a single summer with a hollow central stem up to four inches in diameter. The foliage and blossom are equally spectacular. Compound leaves up to five feet across are borne on purplish spotted stems and the showy white flower heads average 30 inches in diameter.

It is an invasive species, native to the Caucasus region of Asia between the Black and Caspian Seas. There it is held in check predominately by the climate and soil conditions. Here it is often confused with cow parsley and poison parsnip (actually a relative.)

The “giant” part proved an irresistible draw to the Victorian penchant for excessiveness and made the huge, ostentatious hogweed a natural for specimen gardens. Since the plant is a perennial, with a bulb that is almost impossible to kill and flowers that produce thousands of seeds, each able to survive a decade before germinating, it was not long before the hogweed escaped to the wild. New York had the dubious honor of being one of the first areas of infestation. This came from plants imported for Rochester’s Highland Park in 1917.

There are two major problems with hogweed. The first is that it spreads most rapidly along the moist banks of streams and waterways. Here the rampant growth kills off everything else and, without the root mats to stabilize the banks, erosion becomes rampant.

There is a more personal issue as well for, like poison parsnip, hogweed puts off a clear sappy material, which causes real skin problems for people. The action of this sap is to cause the skin to become incredibly sensitive to ultraviolet light. At the first exposure to light, the area reddens, then breaks out in severe blistering. After the blisters heal, the person is left with deep scarring of a dark purplish hue.

Children are especially susceptible, if only because the massive fronds and stems make wonderful makeshift weapons. In Europe, there have been deaths from the infected dermatitis that resulted from some of these “sword fights.” While there have been no instances of giant hogweed in the wild in this area, if you suspect you are seeing one, do not touch it and call DEC to report it.

The bad news is that hogweed is very resistant to herbicides. The only real means of control is digging the bulb, which is a dangerous business for the digger.

In some areas, biocontrol is possible since the plant got its name from the fact that pigs are immune to its poison. They dig and eat the bulbs with relish. But I must emphasize, pigs should be herded with long staffs, not handmade fish nets…

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

