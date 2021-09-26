Bob Henke column: Work ethic, softball and sticktights

Sightings — Sept. 26 This week's Sightings features a green heron, courtesy of Kevin Robinson.

In that nanosecond, I decided he would not be trying to kill or cripple me because he asked me to milk for him the next day, so I just swung the bat. I played baseball in college and never had a hardball impact hurt that much. The bat broke and the ball still went into the outfield. John smiled and waved me off the field.

I learned two things that day. One lesson was about work ethic and my place in the employment hierarchy. That one has helped my entire life. The second was just how much a softball can move. That one became valuable in my game warden years. I was teaching at a basic police academy, hosted at a college campus. Our dorm was clear across campus from the dining hall and several of the instructors were walking over to lunch, past the rec field where the softball team was practicing.

It turned out the campus news group was interviewing some of the players, just as one of my fellow lieutenants made some comment about how easy it was to hit a softball. A bit of a kerfuffle ensued, which I did not hear, so when I walked up someone said, “Bob will do it.” I was handed a bat and a pink batting helmet, which clashed horribly with the green Class A uniform. The news person said they just wanted a picture and since we had been instructed to engage with the students whenever possible to alleviate any tensions, I had no choice.