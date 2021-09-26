Bob Henke column: Work ethic, softball and sticktights

It was rather like a cross between an auction and being picked for a sports team, with a few different rules. If you wanted farm work, you put on your work clothes and sat on the front steps. Anyone who needed help would drive through the village, stop and point at the ones they wanted. We all knew which farmers paid the best but if you were summoned, you had to go with that one. If someone refused, hoping for a better offer, word would spread and he could depend on not being chosen for the remainder of the summer.
I always went out earlier than most, primarily because John Sweet’s Rambler was often cruising through well before any others. I liked working for Sweet because it was always clear what you were to do, the work was continuous and Mrs. Sweet made magnificent strawberry shortcake.
When you worked for John, the fields were cleaned. If there was a single cornstalk the chopper missed or a wad of hay that escaped the rake, someone went out with a fork and got it. The job was not finished if there was crop left in the field. One time I grumbled a bit at the prospect of a quarter mile walk for a forkful of hay the baler spit out and John was quick to remind me that he was paying and when you accepted money, you accepted control. If he wanted me to stand on top of the barn and whistle, I did not even get to pick the tune.
That evening, several of us were at the school watching the adult softball league. John was warming up his pitching arm and he indicated I should come get in the batter’s box. I was a bit nervous, afraid he was still miffed at my insubordination. When he threw the first pitch, I was sure of it. The ball, launched from the work-hardened arm of an adult, appeared more like a meteor heading directly toward the back of my shoulder.
In that nanosecond, I decided he would not be trying to kill or cripple me because he asked me to milk for him the next day, so I just swung the bat. I played baseball in college and never had a hardball impact hurt that much. The bat broke and the ball still went into the outfield. John smiled and waved me off the field.
I learned two things that day. One lesson was about work ethic and my place in the employment hierarchy. That one has helped my entire life. The second was just how much a softball can move. That one became valuable in my game warden years. I was teaching at a basic police academy, hosted at a college campus. Our dorm was clear across campus from the dining hall and several of the instructors were walking over to lunch, past the rec field where the softball team was practicing.
It turned out the campus news group was interviewing some of the players, just as one of my fellow lieutenants made some comment about how easy it was to hit a softball. A bit of a kerfuffle ensued, which I did not hear, so when I walked up someone said, “Bob will do it.” I was handed a bat and a pink batting helmet, which clashed horribly with the green Class A uniform. The news person said they just wanted a picture and since we had been instructed to engage with the students whenever possible to alleviate any tensions, I had no choice.
When I looked at the pitcher, I could tell there were, in fact, some tensions. She let go the first pitch directly at my shoulder with the seams spinning straight and a vapor trail — it was not going to move. I hit the dirt. Nice red dirt with white lime marking. It also clashed with green. I got up, commented that she had nice speed but poor control, an attempt at humor which did nothing to eliminate the tension. The next one was also heading straight at me, but I had seen one of those before — and that one had been moving faster.
It came into the strike zone, I gave it a ride, and headed for lunch, citing time issues for why I could not take a couple more pitches. At breakfast the next morning, the pitcher and a couple of players came and sat at our table. She apologized for the beanball saying she ultimately learned I had nothing to do with the comment but said I should have stayed for a couple more throws. She had one that curved a little and dropped a lot. She called it the “stick-tight,” so-named because the way she held her fingers reminded her of the nasty burrs by that name. I said that sounded right because she got so prickly so quick.
We had a great deal of common ground in our antipathy for the stick-tights. Native to the northern United States and Canada, they have spread throughout the US and much of Mexico. Across this range they have many names including devil's beggarticks, devil's-pitchfork, devil's bootjack, bur marigold, pitchfork weed, tickseed sunflower, leafy beggarticks and common beggar-ticks.
They are a member of the aster family, produce an attractive yellow flower used by bees and butterflies and appear altogether pleasant until the seed heads ripen. These hold 30 to 50 double-barbed seeds. The barbs have microscopic teeth that make them difficult to extract from hair, clothes or basically any surface that has something the barbs can penetrate. You may not notice them when you first brush against the plant but after a while, the barbs pull the deeper and begin to stab into the flesh underneath.
In New Zealand they are called beggar ticks. There, the plant has been declared an environmental nuisance but eradication efforts of every sort from herbicides to controlled burns have proven futile. Sticktights are able to grow in a wide range of soil conditions and the seed remains viable for a decade or more in the soil, waiting for appropriate conditions — usually soil disturbance — to germinate. With each plant producing several hundred seeds, the potential for huge population increase is obvious.
I try systematically to remove plants from my property. Using John’s philosophy of the job is not complete until everything is harvested, I often even stop the tractor to go pull a plant I spot in the hedgerow. Of late, I have even taken to disposing of them in the wood stove to make sure the seeds are not spread around. In spite of that, just tonight I had to take a bunch out of the dog’s ears and discovered a patch of them on the back of my shirt in the process. Perhaps some jobs are never done. ...
