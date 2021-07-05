Bob Henke column: Woodpeckers, tanagers and swatting flies

It was a perfect day for a stove mishap, well over 90 degrees and humid. Part way to the office, the air conditioner in the Jeep stopped working. At the office, I found the simple report took almost six hours to complete to their satisfaction — six hours punctuated by periodic death threats from my officemate over the lack of pastries. I finally got home, drove the woodpeckers away, and went out to find the blueberry patches awash in birds.

One of our annual conundrums is the fact that the only time we get to see scarlet tanagers is when they get into the blueberries. They are, unfortunately, one of the most wasteful of the berry thieves, picking a dozen or so berries and dropping them on the ground for every one they eat. I found the crop ravished with most of the ripe berries on the ground. It did not make any difference, since it began to pour before I had the first quart picked. I hopped on the Gator and decided to just lean back and nap until the rain stopped.

It did not stop and I did not nap because of a continual influx of friendly flies landing on every bit of exposed skin. In my mind, I know they do not bite but my primitive anti-insect instincts make it hard not to jump every time one lands or takes off.