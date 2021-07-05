Bob Henke column: Woodpeckers, tanagers and swatting flies

It has been one of those days that begins with great expectation then leaves you feeling like a train wreck. The intention was to take Dr. Wifey out for an early breakfast, go to the office to fill out some simple state report, then spend the rest of the day working on the blueberries. I fed the dogs and let them out, only to be surprised to find a big hairy woodpecker in the process of ripping out huge hunks of one of the log rafters on the porch.
Apparently, a carpenter bee had previously tunneled into the wood and the pecker sought the fat larvae. I drove it away, swept up the debris and took Dr. Wifey to the restaurant. For some reason, they were supremely busy, even at the early hour. In addition to the wait, the cook for some reason decided to scramble my eggs in oil instead of butter, leaving a funny gastric reaction along with the odd taste.
By the time we got home, time was getting short. I drove the woodpecker away again (this time it brought one of its fledglings along to be taught how to wreck my house). I mixed up a batch of cinnamon muffins intended to insure my survival at the office and, when the oven beeped it had reached the proper temperature, popped them in, set the timer for 15 minutes and rushed in for a shower. I was just out of the shower, the timer showing only 10 minutes elapsed, when I began to smell smoke.
Dr. Wifey was in the kitchen, a pan of smoking, blackened muffins on the stove top, and an oven quite out of control. She had repeatedly pushed the off button but the oven element never stopped glowing and getting hotter. The screen would flash a message, “F1,” the meaning of which is probably profane, but that was the only action that occurred. The whole stove was too hot to touch so I just went and threw the breaker. After opening all the doors, bothering the woodpecker again, I finished getting dressed and went to the office.
It was a perfect day for a stove mishap, well over 90 degrees and humid. Part way to the office, the air conditioner in the Jeep stopped working. At the office, I found the simple report took almost six hours to complete to their satisfaction — six hours punctuated by periodic death threats from my officemate over the lack of pastries. I finally got home, drove the woodpeckers away, and went out to find the blueberry patches awash in birds.
One of our annual conundrums is the fact that the only time we get to see scarlet tanagers is when they get into the blueberries. They are, unfortunately, one of the most wasteful of the berry thieves, picking a dozen or so berries and dropping them on the ground for every one they eat. I found the crop ravished with most of the ripe berries on the ground. It did not make any difference, since it began to pour before I had the first quart picked. I hopped on the Gator and decided to just lean back and nap until the rain stopped.
It did not stop and I did not nap because of a continual influx of friendly flies landing on every bit of exposed skin. In my mind, I know they do not bite but my primitive anti-insect instincts make it hard not to jump every time one lands or takes off.
I presume I should be reporting the flies as the only good thing that happened. People are upset about the defoliation of the trees that has begun to show up this year. The bad news is that it looks terrible and walking in any wooded area is an ugly experience with the continual “rain” of caterpillar poop. The good news is the trees are hardly ever killed and, apart from losing a bit of growth, seem to have no ill effects whatsoever. The badder news is that the infestations typically move from north to south so we can expect it in our woods by next year. The most prevalent question I get goes something like, “What are they and what can I do about it?”
The answer is often, “I do not know so I do not know.” When it comes to wholesale defoliation, there are two possible candidates with quite different control mechanisms so, without making a field trip, it is hard to be definitive.
My first guess would be gypsy moth caterpillars. The gypsy moth is an invasive species first brought to this continent in 1869. A concern in Boston thought they could use them for silk production. They could not and the gypsy moth began a series of huge population increases and equally huge crashes for the past century. They do best in the northern parts of North America and seem to irrupt on about a 10-year cycle with a smaller peak at year five.
The problem is the gypsy moth has no significant predators in this area. Some are eaten by small mammals and a couple of bird species eat them but generally the irritating hairs that cover the caterpillars’ bodies repel most all predators. The bright green calosoma beetle preys almost exclusively on gypsy moth caterpillars and some small parasitoid wasps attack them as well. Both species have been brought to this country and released. Spray programs, while effective, are devastating to bees.
The other suspect is the forest tent caterpillar. This is a native species that also undergoes large population increases every decade or so. The name is a bit deceiving for, although they are related to tent caterpillars, they do not produce the large protective net that we often see in trees and bushes. Although they are every bit as destructive as gypsy moths, forest tent caterpillars tend to focus on oak, sweetgum, tupelo, aspen, and sugar maple.
One of the most significant predators of forest tent caterpillars is the fat gray fly annoying me during nap time. Called friendly flies because of their habit of landing on people, they have no biting mouthparts and cannot hurt you. They like your arm because of the salty sweat they can lick off. The mineral content makes their eggs more viable. The eggs are laid on forest tent caterpillar cocoons. The larvae kill and eat the caterpillars.
A large infestation of caterpillars generally triggers a large population of flies the next year. The explosion and crash cycle follow each other precisely. A common name for these flies is government flies based on the mistaken belief that they have been imported and released to attack the caterpillars. This is quite false; like the caterpillars, they are native to the northern USA.
So, if you do not like the caterpillars eating your trees and dropping frass on your head, do not swat the flies. As for me, I am just going to send this in and go hide somewhere before something else falls apart. ...
