Bob Henke column: Wolves, coyotes and ground shrinkage

Humans are a very suggestible species. This probably stems from our adaptation to the use of intellect as a survival mechanism. The result has become a compulsive need to explain everything we encounter.

Rationalization is a process found in every contemporary human culture and in many cases can create self-fulfilling prophesies. Rituals like rain dances, burnt offerings or pumping the old Chevy’s accelerator exactly 28 times before turning on the key if it was below zero. These are not necessarily cause and effect but simply things that occurred together once and someone’s mind recorded them as inseparable.

A related but slightly different effect of this sort of mental process is our ability make ourselves believe things that fly in the face of what our senses perceive. October is a great month for that. We may have heard people making plans to do the local haunted house, may even have seen them working on decorations and costumes. Yet, the same people whose minds know all this, find themselves shrieking with terror when they walk through the haunted house.

My most memorable foray into self-induced psychosis happened with I was about 6 years old. We had been learning about the eruption of Paricutin a few years earlier in Mexico. A farmer was working his cornfield in the morning. When he returned in the afternoon there was a noticeable hill in the center of the field, over 6 feet high. The farmer gathered his family and fled. By the next morning, the hill was 135 feet high, spewing burning ash and four months later it was a mountain over 1,300 feet in height, pouring out lava and growing by a few feet every day.

Sightings — Oct. 9 A hornets' nest is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

It was Thanksgiving time and grandparents from both sides of the family were staying at our house. They all remembered the news stories and filled in other colorful details for me, like the three people killed by lightning the eruption caused. I went to bed worried about volcanoes cropping up in the back yard as we slept and around midnight felt the need to check for volcanoes. Sure enough, moonlight revealed a large triangular mound had popped up right beside the neighbor’s house. I quickly woke everyone so we could escape the impending lava flow. Imagine the reaction when it became clear I was simply looking down at the top of Mr. Tefft’s porch roof.

We may not see volcanoes but wildlife sightings go up dramatically in the fall, not only because the best observers are out more frequently but because young of the year are starting to move away from their parents and search for territories of their own. One of the tricks our minds play with regard to infrequently encountered wild animals is what hunters refer to as “ground shrinkage.”

The familiar story of “the one that got away” disappears when quarry is actually bagged. The deer that, had it escaped, would have been reported as nipping at 300 pounds with a rack like a caribou somehow magically transforms into a modest 160-pound six-pointer when it gets to the truck. Bear are the most famous for ground shrinkage and even seasoned guides have difficulty judging their size.

Sometimes our perceptions modify species as well as size. Furbearers are the most commonly transmogrified with huge cougars turning out to be 15-pound bobcats or common muskrats being reported as 80-pound beavers. In terms of number of incidents, however, the common coyote certainly manages to fool us the most. Ground shrinkage aside, our eastern variety of coyote is actually larger than its western cousin. The eastern variety has been found to carry small amounts of both domestic dog and gray wolf DNA, both most likely from a wolf ancestor. Our coyotes came in from the north through Canada and therefore carry more size as a standard adaptation to cold weather.

Coyotes take second place only to bears in the propensity to “grow” in chance sightings. Over the years, I have found that the typical report of a coyote sighting from someone who has not handled them, which includes most hunters, describes the beast as “about the size of a large German shepherd” and weighing “80 to 100 pounds.” Actually, the average adult coyote weighs from 25 to 35 pounds with the range for healthy adults being from 15 to nearly 50. A large male will stand 24 inches at the shoulder. The response to this is, “well it must have been a wolf.”

If you have seen both wolves and coyotes in the wild, the difference is very recognizable. A mature wolf will range from 60 to more than 150 pounds. It has much more “leg” than a coyote and will be from 2 1/2 to almost 3 feet at the shoulder.

On this account, there is very good news if you are trying to claim a wolf. It has just been documented that we have had the third wild wolf in the past 25 years in New York state. Taken by a coyote hunter near Cherry Valley in Otsego County, a DNA analysis has finally confirmed the large male canine was a gray wolf from the Great Lakes group of wolves. How or why it got here is anyone’s guess.

According to the news release published by NYSDEC, “At this time, the origin of this Otsego animal is unknown. DNA tests indicate the animal is most likely from the Great Lakes population of wolves, which currently have no established populations in any adjacent state and no known wolves closer than Michigan. It is unknown if this animal was a wild animal that moved into New York or if this was a captive-bred animal that was released or escaped.”

The latter is not out of the realm of possibility. Many years ago, I was involved in an investigation of a self-proclaimed “Native Messiah,” who, although he was neither of those things, was obtaining and raising wolves and cougars to be released in the Adirondacks. He was feeding them whole chickens (albeit store-bought rotisserie chickens) and teaching them to howl which together he felt was sufficient survival knowledge to let them live free. Dying his hair did not make him native and eating cooked chicken did not make the wolves wild so both enterprises crumbled.

However, there are folks with more expertise, financial wherewithal and vested interest that surely could have some success. It will be interesting to continue to trace this fellow’s origin (the Otsego County wolf — not the Messiah) but in the meantime, keep looking for those wolves! DEC is seeking sightings (but send me the picture first!). For my part, I am going to remainon the lookout for sneaky volcanos. ...