Bob Henke column: Winter tunnels for humans and wildlife

At long last, the ground has frozen and I can begin to get some of the firewood out of the woodlot. Usually, there is deeper snow, which makes the process more difficult. It is not that the tractor has difficulty and knocking the snow off the top pieces of wood is no problem. The real issue is that I am compelled to try and miss the subnivean travelways.

Contemplating this sort of snow-bound existence has always been a fun exercise. Snow tunnels were great sport when I was little. The idea that we could disappear in one and really be in a different part of the lawn while Mom yelled and searched for us at the last point seen was magnificent. It took but a few of these daring escapes before she found she could simply send the dog to find us. Mickey delighted in destroying our carefully crafted tunnels to find us.

My concern about wildlife tunnels came with an incident from the times when I was our only draft animal. In those days, I waited for winter to do the most hauling, not out of concern for the ground but rather for the lack of friction on snow. I was pulling a load of firewood on our sledge, which most people would have called a car hood.

On one of my rest periods going up a grade, I noticed that the sledge had cu right through some sort of little snow tunnel. There was a neat hole on either side of the track we packed down. I thought about sitting to see who was using this but, by the time I got the wood unloaded, had lunch, and came back, it turned out someone else had the same idea. The track was pretty clear where some avian predator had swooped down on a red squirrel as it was exposed for the short time it took to cross my track. I felt bad that the squirrel, feeling safe from predators for the first time ever in its life, had been caught because of me.

Life actually looks a little better to small mammals when the snow takes on an icy covering. Many creatures become completely subnivean in winter; that is, they live completely under the snow. If the snow is soft and fluffy, this is a false sense of security. Many predators are very adept at using sound to locate their prey. For a red fox or great horned owl, even a foot or more of snow is not enough to keep the prey safe. Under these conditions, the snow tunnel system is kept quite short, usually under a bush or some other sort of cover to keep the overhead predators at bay.

When a nice icy crust forms, the fox’s pounce or owl’s swoop are thwarted and the small rodent has one of the few periods in its life when it feels pretty secure. When this happens, the tunnel systems expand exponentially. A field mouse that has never been more than 30 feet from the place of its birth will suddenly tunnel off 70 or 80 feet, just to find some new territory. Sometimes they are even visible under the ice but perfectly protected.

The real masters of subnivean living are red squirrels. They may never see the sky from the first snow until spring. Their tunnel system runs from tree to tree, covering as much as a half-acre of territory. A series of seed caches and dens mean the squirrel may sleep in a different spot every night.

Red squirrels do not routinely bury or in fact even eat nuts as part of their winter fare. They focus more on seeds, particularly those of conifer trees, as a carbohydrate source to supplement their primary love, which is meat. Throughout the year red squirrels spend much of their foraging time seeking out insect larvae, small amphibians and especially nestling birds and eggs. This sort of material cannot be saved for hard times so they do some hoarding. Their manner of hoarding is quite different than that of their cousins the gray squirrels.

The biggest volume of red squirrel winter fare consists of the seeds of conifer trees. They are not particularly good at the task of gathering winter food. They quite often cut off the cones when they are still green, causing the cache to simply rot and mold. They are also not nearly as adept as the grays at remembering where they have made caches.

Fortunately, they are terrific thieves, and often survive by searching out and pilfering each other's pantries. Many injuries result from battles fought over such raids. Some recent behavioral studies indicate that most red squirrels get over 50 percent of their winter food not from their own caches, but from those of others. Some of the subnivean tunnel systems do not even go to all the squirrel’s caches, focusing instead on those of others. It evens out with the raiding done by others.

There are two means of creating food caches. Scatter hoarding refers to storing small amounts of material in many small, scattered caches. These are easier to hide, but much harder to defend. Gray squirrels possess the kind of brain that lets them recall the location of thousands of buried acorns.

Reds are not as clever. They employ Larder hoarding, which means storing food in only a few large caches (called middens). Middens are easy to guard, but also easier for raiders to find. Bears and deer can decimate a month’s work in a matter of minutes but far more damaging is the continuous raiding by other red squirrels. Some winters, a squirrel might never return to his own midden, instead sneaking that of a neighbor for all his nutritional needs.

The study found that 97 percent of red squirrels did some pilfering and that middens with particularly nutritious cones might be raided by as many as a half dozen squirrels in spite of the ferocious attacks by the rightful owner.

So, it is not necessary to worry about the red squirrels. If they cannot find something to eat they will simply steal it from their neighbors. They are very successful finding these hidden middens.

I have to be careful not to run over their travelways when I am skidding out wood. Their traveling inclination when it gets cold makes us kindred spirits. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star..

