Bob Henke column: When in doubt, stay off the ice

There is a great deal of folk wisdom about ice safety. You can find all sorts of charts on the internet. My grandfather used to say, "An inch will hold a man, 3 inches will hold a team and 5 inches will hold a wagon." If questioned, however, he would launch into elaborate explanation of blue ice, black ice, fluff ice, honeycomb ice, new ice, old ice and a host of other boggling descriptions. It is easier to examine the way water freezes.

Ever notice how bodies of water seem to freeze over rather suddenly? There is open water way into the cold weather and then one morning you look and the lake is solid ice from bank to bank. When the weather gets cold, the surface water is cooled by contact with the air. This makes it denser and, since the water underneath is warmer, the cold water sinks. This downward movement of the cold water takes place all around the edges of the body of water. The warmer water is pushed up in the center of the lake where it in turn is cooled. A circular movement starts, up in the center, down around the edges, continuing until the entire mass of water is cooled to about 40 degrees. Now there is not enough temperature difference to move the water before it freezes. At this point ice forms across the entire surface of the lake at once.