Bob Henke column: When in doubt, stay off the ice

Today was a good day to work on firewood. It was below zero when I started and got no higher than 17 all day. This made the ground very solid and slippery so my small tractor could skid some really huge logs. Frozen logs dull the saw up quickly so I had plenty of opportunities to think about Mr. Tuselle.
He was the school music teacher. I thought I should partake of every experience possible in school, from sports to acting in plays so, since this list included band, I ran into Mr. Tuselle. There was no possibility of affording an instrument so the fact a pair of drumsticks cost only $1.25 made me a percussionist. Handling long rests was problematic — I was invariably early or late starting up again. Mr. Tuselle showed me how to fix this by counting bars in addition to beats — 1-2-3-4, 2-2-3-4, 3-2-3-4 and so on. There are 34 teeth on a chain for a 20-inch bar so when I get to 17-2-3-4, it is time to switch to the other side.
I was on my way to work, going past the Cemetery Pond when I saw Mr. Tuselle ice skating. We had not ventured out because the local Game Warden, Mr. Bain, had not yet cut the definitive hole and pronounced the ice safe. I hollered this information to Mr. Tuselle, who responded that Don Bain was not his mother. I was still processing this when Mr. Tuselle skated over, stopped and dropped right through the ice.
The water was not over his head but he could not jump up out. I ran to the flag pole (no flag in the winter) cut the rope, anchored it to his car door handle and tossed the free end to him. He was grateful afterwards, but I was to tell no one about the incident, especially not his wife. Since they are both long gone, I suppose it is a secret no longer.
There is a great deal of folk wisdom about ice safety. You can find all sorts of charts on the internet. My grandfather used to say, "An inch will hold a man, 3 inches will hold a team and 5 inches will hold a wagon." If questioned, however, he would launch into elaborate explanation of blue ice, black ice, fluff ice, honeycomb ice, new ice, old ice and a host of other boggling descriptions. It is easier to examine the way water freezes.
Ever notice how bodies of water seem to freeze over rather suddenly? There is open water way into the cold weather and then one morning you look and the lake is solid ice from bank to bank. When the weather gets cold, the surface water is cooled by contact with the air. This makes it denser and, since the water underneath is warmer, the cold water sinks. This downward movement of the cold water takes place all around the edges of the body of water. The warmer water is pushed up in the center of the lake where it in turn is cooled. A circular movement starts, up in the center, down around the edges, continuing until the entire mass of water is cooled to about 40 degrees. Now there is not enough temperature difference to move the water before it freezes. At this point ice forms across the entire surface of the lake at once.
The first keys to evaluating ice safety are visual. When the water first freezes, the ice is very clear and brittle. It is a mat of crystals resting directly on top of a very dense, cold layer of water. Since it is transparent, you see the water underneath and the ice appears dark black. Black ice is very easily broken up by wind or water movement and, although it may get up to 2 inches thick and will support some weight, it is very treacherous! Because it is brittle, it is sensitive to vibration and the act of walking or driving a snowmobile across it will sometimes cause a area up to several hundred square feet to suddenly shatter into palm-sized pieces.
Ice floats, and like any floating object, can support only so much weight. If it happens to snow on top of black ice, the weight can force the ice plate downward, opening cracks, and allowing water to seep to the surface and soak into the snow. The resulting ice is milky white. It is a fragile crystalline structure filled with air bubbles and is not safe. It is like walking on floating blocks of Styrofoam. It may support you until you get to a point where there is a crack, whereupon it flips up, dumps you in and closes back over the top.
Snow cover or a layer of white ice can insulate the surface slowing down the freezing process, but the clear cold nights will "make ice" in successive interconnected layers. The only solid ice is that which freezes from the bottom, building up interlocking layers of ice crystals. You may have noticed this as both vertical and horizontal lines in sides of last winter's tip-up holes. The strong crystalline structure makes it opaque and gives it a blue or flat grey color. Four inches of "blue ice" is usually considered safe for walking, skating, or other winter activities. Blue ice also reflects most of the indirect winter sun accounting for that sunburned face after a day of ice fishing.
In the spring, increasingly direct rays of the sun shining through the ice warms the underlying layer of water and, in addition to melting the lower portion of the ice, restarts the circular movement of the water. This movement, coupled with the influx of warm water from spring run-off, melts certain areas faster than others.
In a smooth bottomed lake, melting takes place first in the center. The result is a very inconsistent cover known as "honeycomb" ice. The pockets of much thinner ice look dark, giving the surface a spotted appearance. This holds just fine in one place and drops you through only a few feet away.
Ice is best thought of as a large floating platform. It has very little strength by itself. When fishing a reservoir or other area that may be periodically drawn down, be very careful. If there is a gap between the ice and the water or if the water on top of the ice suddenly begins to rush down the tip-up hole — get off fast.
Anyone venturing on the ice should have some equipment. Most important is something to grip the edge of the ice and pull yourself out should you fall through. This can be as simple as a couple of gutter spikes carried in an outside jacket pocket. Getting out is harder than you think. There is a tendency for your legs to bend forward under the ice. You must establish a grip and then consciously arch backwards to “swim” your way out.
Leaning too far forward to clutch the ice will only make it harder to get out. The same is true if you are using the next piece of mandatory equipment, a rope, to pull someone out. It works better to pull them out with their side or back against the edge of the ice because their involuntary bending of the torso will hook the edge very effectively.
The key consideration when someone falls through the ice is — SPEED. The numbing effect of the icy water removes the ability to control your muscles in an amazingly short time. If someone throws a rope do not try to hang on. Use the few precious moments you have to tie it around yourself. Your grip strength may not be enough to pull you out. If you are throwing a rope to someone in the water, first tie a large loop that can be easily slipped under the victim's arms and tell them to do so before you start pulling. Mr. Tuselle was lucky that day.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.