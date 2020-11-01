Bob Henke column: Weaving a story about weavers

Over the course of my life, I have had occasion to work with some amazing people. My current travail with the town is no different. My coworkers, the office horde, are uniformly intelligent, witty, ambitious, capable, and most of all, curious.
Since they view me as a god-like, all-knowing entity, I have tried to help them with any small difficulties they may encounter. The emphasis here is on small because they are universally squeamish about tiny creatures. My approach to assistance in this realm has been through the universally acknowledged psychological technique of acclimatization.
Seeing and dealing with these small spiders, bugs and rodents routinely should quell this irrational fear. However, it is entirely self-help. They are completely in control of whether or not they partake of such cures. If they do not wish to participate, all they have to do is leave my stuff alone. If there is a small box on my desk, leaving it alone means they do not get to find out that when they slide the top open a spider pops out and hits their fingers. If I say the candy tin on the table is full of salt water taffy, they will open it to find taffy.
If they cannot stand it and instead open the tin on my desk, it is not my fault when they encounter the rubber snake hooked to the lid with monofilament so it uncoils as the cover is lifted. That one, by the way, was particularly effective. The snooper in question not only hurled the snake but swept every single thing off the surface of my desk. The circle of debris on the floor made the desk look like the epicenter of a meteor strike.
The most recent iteration of this intense curiosity involved a paper on my desk. We are preparing for the annual workplace violence training required by the state. This is a stupid waste of time for two reasons. First, it is the same material year after year after year. It is effective only in giving state auditors a box to check making sure they have caused every employee in every municipality in the state to waste the majority of a day listening to it.
The second reason is that the office horde typically ignores the pronouncements. Last year, I was struck with hands and objects, kicked, burned with hot coffee cups, stabbed with a fork, deprived of oxygen, and threatened with bodily harm — all during the lecture about how you are not supposed to do these things. For this year’s session, I printed out a nice document someone sent me feeling it might be instructive to our particular needs. Entitled, “Things Men Do That Upset Women,” it listed seven things:
1. Lie
2. Tell the Truth
3. Not talk
4. Talk too much
5. Not show Emotion
6. Be too Emotional
7. Breathe
I left this on my desk (emphasize MY desk). When someone picked it up and began to expostulate about it, they became upset and flung the paper upon suddenly finding a picture of a large spider on the back of the sheet. I will go back to the office when things calm down a bit.
The spider picture I chose was one of the orb weavers. I really love the beautiful symmetrical webs they create. It is effigies of orb weaver webs people have tattooed on their elbows and elsewhere to indicate — something. I am also interested that science is now beginning to discover a fact I suspected many years ago.
My first beehives were located in the middle of a clump of sumac trees, which was also home to a large number of orb weavers. I routinely removed my girls from these snares whenever I went by. I noticed the bees never flew away when I released them, instead simply clinging wherever I placed them, abdomens pumping as they breathed hard. I thought they were simply exhausted from struggling and would fly off when they recovered. This never happened. Quite often they were still there when I next checked. I asked a couple of experts if there was a possibility of some sort of anesthetic in the web strands. The answer was, “of course not.”
Now, it turns out that answer was not correct. It took a researcher who had great experience with neurotoxins observing insects trapped in a spider’s web. They convulsed and stuck out their tongues as if they had been poisoned and, if released from the web, were barely mobile even if they had not been injected with the spider’s venom. Careful research revealed proteins in the spider’s silk glands that resembled neurotoxins and later it was found there were tiny droplets of fatty material containing these proteins all along the strands of the web. When these droplets were rinsed off the strand and injected into bees, the bees became paralyzed in less than a minute. The function may be less to kill the prey than to simply keep it alive, paralyzed, and fresh until the spider was ready for a meal.
Another potential use of these fatty globules is as antimicrobials to deter ants and other nasties that like to lunch on cobwebs. Back in the day, cobwebs from orb weavers were used routinely to treat wounds and stop bleeding. I remember being sent to gather handfuls of cobwebs around the barn on the day when the piglets were to be castrated in case there was a bleeder. Later, when we were reading Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream in high school, I was delighted when Bottom said, “I shall desire you of more acquaintance good Master Cobweb: If I cut my finger, I shall make bold of you.” I immediately brought up pig-cutting day but found the reference met with less than enthusiasm by the teacher.
As a result of the discovery of the delivery method for neurotoxins in the spider silk, medical engineers are investigating using web material to (quelle surprise) staunch bleeding, act as scaffolding for wound healing, and simultaneously delivering drugs directly to the affected area.
I have to admit, even if made aware of these great research advances, I do not think the horde will ever get to the point of applauding the sight of a spider and certainly will not stop the spaz-dance when they walk into what they think is a web. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
