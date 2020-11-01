Bob Henke column: Weaving a story about weavers

Over the course of my life, I have had occasion to work with some amazing people. My current travail with the town is no different. My coworkers, the office horde, are uniformly intelligent, witty, ambitious, capable, and most of all, curious.

Since they view me as a god-like, all-knowing entity, I have tried to help them with any small difficulties they may encounter. The emphasis here is on small because they are universally squeamish about tiny creatures. My approach to assistance in this realm has been through the universally acknowledged psychological technique of acclimatization.

Seeing and dealing with these small spiders, bugs and rodents routinely should quell this irrational fear. However, it is entirely self-help. They are completely in control of whether or not they partake of such cures. If they do not wish to participate, all they have to do is leave my stuff alone. If there is a small box on my desk, leaving it alone means they do not get to find out that when they slide the top open a spider pops out and hits their fingers. If I say the candy tin on the table is full of salt water taffy, they will open it to find taffy.