Bob Henke column: Weasels, and how to tell them apart

Although I spent 32 years enforcing the conservation laws, under oath I would have to admit having actually violated these sacred tenets twice in my lifetime. Both occurred decades before I became a conservation officer and both are well beyond the statute of limitations. One was definitely not my fault and one sort of was.

Back in the dark ages, one had to achieve the age of 16 years before you could purchase a big game hunting license. Even then, you could only hunt if accompanied by someone over the age of 21 who had at least five years big game hunting experience. I had purchased my first big game license and practiced with my old (but new to me) lever action .35 Marlin rifle until I could keep a tin can in the air for all seven shots (ammo was far less expensive than nowadays).

I was just waiting for opening day, an interminable time in the Southern Zone where I lived. Then it came to pass a neighbor came to the house with a proposal. This fellow — I will protect his identity by simply calling him Bull Durham — said he had been granted access to hunt several hundred acres in the Northern Zone, which opened two weeks earlier than our area. He would be glad to bring us along if my stepfather would drive — because Bull’s car was currently on the fritz.

So it was with huge anticipation, I sat in the living room waiting on the appointed morning. I was up and ready about three hours before either of the two men even woke up, just to make sure I did not miss it. As we drove off into the mountains on a rather sketchy dirt track, both my mentors remarked how unusual it was not to see any other cars full of hunters. I, of course, had no idea where we were but was just happy to be there.

Bull walked me in to a small clearing, told me to find a place to sit where I could see the whole thing, and to just sit there until one of them came back to get me. Sit I did, utterly motionless, nearly freezing, from day break until dusk. At the end of legal hunting hours, I unloaded the rifle and continued to wait. Well after dark, they came and got me, asking why I had not come out to the car. I said I was told to sit until they came back, so sit I did. They apparently hunted around, went to lunch, hunted a different area, finally remembering to drive back and collect me.

On the ride home, Bull was looking at the hunting guide to see what management area we were in and discovered that, unbeknownst to him, the date of opening day had been changed that year! My first day of big game hunting took place a full week before the season started! It did not make much difference as far as the deer were concerned for I saw not a one but I did see all sorts of interesting things from snowshoe hares to porcupines to a very close encounter with a weasel.

As I sat, trying to move nothing except my eyes, the weasel, decked out in its pure white winter coat, came out of a hole around the roots of the old stump I leaned against. It looked at me a bit suspiciously at first but then ignored me as it popped in and out of the various nooks and crannies around the clearing searching for prey. For the whole 20 minutes or so that it messed around until it finally caught some small rodent, it kept my attention focused so I sort of forgot about the biting cold and loss of feeling in my lower extremities.

My deer stand amusement was pure white with a black-tipped tail. This was its winter coat. In the spring, it sheds the winter white to take on a brown with gray underbelly summer coat. In spring and fall, they are a riotous pinto as the coat change occurs. This fellow’s tail was nearly as long as its body making it, predictably, a long-tailed weasel. There is another species, the short-tailed weasel, that shares the long snaky look and color change but is a bit smaller and its tail is only about a third the length of its body.

Both species are found in the same general area — southern Canada through most of the continental US, but their history is quite different. A somewhat larger ancestor of both lived in a circumpolar area of the northern hemisphere until a period of global warming, starting about seven million years ago, melted the ice caps and separated the continents by deep oceans. The forests began to be replaced by huge grasslands.

Speciation takes place very rapidly during periods of climate warmth and this was very true with the weasels. Both species grew smaller as a response not only to the warmer temperatures but as well to the change in food source — small rodents whose populations exploded in the newly-forming grasslands. The long-tailed weasel was a fully developed species in North America by two million years ago while the smaller short-tailed developed in Europe and Asia.

The short-tailed weasel continued to develop the smaller size, achieving its modern form about 300,000 years after the long-tailed. One hard-to-see but very definitive difference between the two species is that the soles of the short-tailed weasel’s feet are furred year-round. The long-tailed weasel sheds this foot fur with its winter coat and in the summer, the soles are naked.

This separation remained until about 500,000 years ago when a global cooling period was becoming stronger in the Pleistocene. A gigantic quantity of water was sucked up into northern glaciers. Seacoasts around the world dried up miles out to sea, turning the Bering Strait into a vast land bridge between the two hemispheres. This allowed the passage of all sorts of animals (and ultimately humans) in both directions. Long-tailed weasels that went to Asia apparently did not thrive, but the short-species did very well on the North American side. The two species do not interbreed but do inhabit the same range and environment, apparently without huge competition.

One difference in the two species seems to be a greater tolerance for human activities by the short-tailed weasel. They more readily exploit the huge habitat areas created by human activities. The long-tail’s activities that amused me that cold illegal morning have been overshadowed with some other subsequent encounters, including a short-tail that ran across my shoulders and ate a mouse while sitting on my boot, this time while I sat turkey hunting.

Short-tailed weasels are often found in and around buildings. People seldom see them in the summer but when the winter ermine coat appears, they are suddenly much more visible indoors. Like small rodents, they can deform their skeleton to wriggle through extremely small openings. Folks will see the weasel for a week or two, until the supply of mice is depleted, whereupon it leaves. Their metabolism is such that they cannot go a complete day without a very real possibility of starvation.

All weasels are mustelids. This means they are the same family as skunks and, like skunks, they have musk glands and produce a powerful and pervasive scent. Unlike skunks, they cannot spray their musk but they drag their anal areas on various surfaces marking their territory and ooze the pungent liquid during times of stress, discouraging predators.

I probably would have oozed something too had a Game Protector happened upon me sitting alone in the woods a week before the hunting season. ...