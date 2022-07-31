Bob Henke column: Watching for trespassers on the highway

I learned a new term — “chicken strips.”

These are the small strips of tread, often with protruding whiskers, lapping down over the sidewall of a tire a half inch or so. They contact the road only under fairly extreme conditions — sharp turns, slides, deep mud and the like. If you wear out the tread, leaving the strips pristine, you are clearly chicken.

I was driving to my grandson’s wedding, taking my time, cruise control set, in the slow lane of the Interstate. Nothing ahead, a couple of cars closing on me but still a half mile or so behind — very relaxing. At least until turkeys began to flow out of the wooded median, hustling into the road. Suddenly perceiving there was a car coming, a half dozen or so stopped right in my lane while the rest retreated to the third lane and dithered there.

The “can I miss without dying?” calculus happens instantly and I yanked over into the center lane. I shot between groups with the rear end only a little loose and very catchable. This maneuver put me sort of sliding into the third lane headed for the shoulder so I cranked it around, making the rear end slide in the other direction. My intention was to gently straighten it out in the third lane. That intention shattered as another flock began marching out into the roadway. The only gap was in the far right lane, so I cranked it over, making the rear end very loose and then back hard left as I slithered around them.

As I tried to straighten out, the car was not responding to my wishes. The point at which you can no longer correct and just have to ride a spin out until it comes around to where you can try again was coming fast. Thinking this might land me on the roof, I yanked on the emergency brake and floored it, putting power to the front wheels and pulling me around straight. It was then I realized the problem. I had not touched the brake so the cruise control was still trying to accelerate!

In a few minutes, the pair of cars passed me, both drivers giving me a thumbs-up. At a rest area a few minutes later to walk off the adrenaline, the cars were there and a guy came over and shook my hand. Said he never saw anything like that and I said clearly he had never been through a game warden EVOC class. This broke the ice. Turns out he and his wife were police officers from New Jersey, on their way with two cars full of fresh-air 10 year-olds bound for a camping trip.

Also turned out he taught EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations Course) and wanted to talk at length about cruise control, using the emergency brake to transfer power, and how the short wheel base reacted to drifting. At the end, he ran his hand over my front tires and said, “At least you took care of the chicken strips.”

Apparently, I am not the only one whittling down the chicken strips this month. I have an unprecedented number of communications regarding hitting deer or, more importantly, how to avoid hitting deer, the latter usually after some sort of near miss. There have been a fair number regarding turkeys as well. Although I did a column on animal/motor vehicle accidents a year or so ago, we are coming into the time of year that bears some reexamination.

For those of you who share my difficulties with turkeys, there is little I can suggest. At this time of the year, most of the hens have gathered into flocks to raise their poults in what is called a “crèche.” Basically, all the babies, regardless of age or mother, are together in a group with several adult hens watching over them and guiding them to food and water. This is a terrific strategy for raising youngsters, lots of eyes watching for predators, checking on stragglers and looking for food. It is less helpful in the roadway.

What I ran afoul of is quite typical. One or two of the mothers will start leading the group across the highway. These will typically hustle along if a car comes, opening up a gap in the crèche. Those behind will instinctively rush to catch up with the others — running straight into the path of your car. If you are confident of your driving skills and aware of your surroundings, evasive maneuvers can work but in the long run, less than half of all turkey poults survive their first year so hitting one is not an ecological disaster.

The key is avoidance, for both deer and turkeys. If you see one crossing the road do not watch it. Look instead at where it came from, because much of the time there is another ready to follow it.

Car/deer accidents also rise during this period. The primary victims are fawns. Once again, the pattern is the mother crosses the road ahead of traffic. When the noisy car gets there, the fawns panic and rush to follow her, right in front of the car. The only real solution is as soon as you see a deer, slow way down and look at where it came from.

Another problem with deer is more random. Research has shown that, while doe fawns stay with their mothers, learning survival skills, being led to food sources and still nursing a bit, buck fawns strike out on their own at about 3 months of age, some even still bearing a spotted coat. These little guys may go as much as 20 miles from the place of their birth but, not being familiar with the area they travel and not being hugely skilled in survival, they quite often do dumb things to get themselves killed.

This is the deer that crosses the road and then, when the car gets there, turns around and runs right back in front of it. This is a natural process. Not only does it spread the genes around but it reduces the population of bucks. A 1:1 ratio of bucks to does is a huge waste of resources from a population perspective. It only takes about a 1:10 ratio in an area to ensure all the does get bred and extraneous bucks are just wasting resources that could go to keeping the mothers in good shape to raise more fawns.

A final question, asked almost every time — should I get those deer whistles? Long ago, someone invented little whistles to install on car bumpers. The theory was they made a sound, too high-pitched to bother humans, but audible to deer to scare them away. This idea became so pervasive some municipalities and several large insurance companies mandate their use.

This is too bad because they are completely ineffective. The idea that a car, with all the attendant motor, tire, wind and mechanical noise coming off it, somehow need a subaudible whistle is really silly. A study, published in the Journal of Wildlife Management in 2009, demonstrated that whistles had absolutely no effect on deer behavior. In fact, the frequency most are emitting, around 12 kHz, is not only beyond the range of human hearing, it is also well outside the normal hearing range of a deer.

Far more effective is picking a good color vehicle. You are between 10 and 17% more likely to hit a deer in a black vehicle than any other color. Beyond that, you have about a 1:160 chance of hitting a deer each year no matter what. So, be alert, scan far in front of the vehicle, watch where the deer came from instead of where it is going, and stay off the chicken strips. ...