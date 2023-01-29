Bob Henke column: Watching for snowstorms and wrens

The temperatures have not been bad, popping up when precipitation arrived so we have been getting rain, not snow. This is good. I am using a lot less fuel but it is annoying because I am walking around in mud. The northern people really like snow and frozen ground because they can travel. Mud and bugs trap them.

Many parents feel the opposite. Snow traps them because the kids are home from school. Kids, on the other hand, really wish for terrible travel conditions. There are all sorts of quasi-religious rituals kids do to try and make it snow enough to close school.

When I was in grade school, you had to prop your boots upside down and hang your jacket on the door knob. It seldom worked. Our bus drivers simply put on the chains and came ching-chinging along to carry us in for fresh torture. Rituals currently in vogue are wearing your pajamas inside out AND backward. Miss one of those criteria and you jinx it. There is also putting ice cubes in the toilet, putting a white crayon in the freezer and putting some coins on the windowsill.

Daughter Two, a third grade teacher, reports that some contentious hoorahs occur when a snow day does not occur. The last time a big snow was forecast, her school only wound up with a two-hour delay. The kids were all questioning each other to discover what had gone awry with their plans. Finally, one little girl admitted that they did not have any ice cubes at home so she brought in an icicle to put in the toilet. The class decided this must have been what accounted for the delay instead of a day off. She promised next time to make sure there were some ice cubes made in time.

Do not construe this to mean I am disparaging weather magic. My scientific approach to it evaporated one blazing hot July afternoon in 1968. I was working on a highway salvage archaeological program. This involves walking every inch of a proposed highway construction project trying to make sure there were no archaeological sites in the path to be destroyed by the construction. We had been hiking in the sun since 6 a.m. and were scheduled to continue until 6 p.m.

Sightings — Jan. 29 A Carolina wren makes an appearance as the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

A friend of mine named George Abrams, a Seneca, was on the crew. As we gathered by the trucks preparing to move on to the next section, someone suggested it would be nice to have the afternoon off before we all dried to a crisp. I said the only reason we could quit would be a thunderstorm and the skies were clear. George said maybe we should do a rain dance; it was simple consisting of only three steps. He then demonstrated the three steps and exactly as his foot hit the ground for the third one, there was a huge thunder clap. Within five minutes it was pouring. I became a believer. Therefore, I am including the following as the first question this month:

I know this is not exactly the sort of question for you but have you ever heard of some ritual kids do to cause a snow day? I want to use it in a section on weather rituals (5th grade). Any references you could suggest would be great too.

Although I have not done it in a while, I have featured all sorts of natural phenomena, from lightning to earthquakes, so this is not too far afield. To start with, see above. One book I remember is called The Rain Dance People by a fellow named Richard Erdoes. It relates specifically to Pueblo people but was quite complete and readable. Across North and South America, the weather rituals tended to focus on either causing or blocking precipitation. Some of this got quite dramatic during natural climate oscillations, up to and including some really over-the-top sacrificial rites.

One of my favorites, however, was the tornado speaking in the North American west. When a tornado was suspected, a shaman, usually clad in bird wing representations, went out to speak to the storm. It told him how many lives it was going to take and what it needed to destroy in the process. The shaman conversed with it, convincing it to move in a certain direction. If the tornado proved too argumentative, the ritual ended with a great axe driven into the ground. The effect was to cleave the tornado in half, sending it on either side of the community.

Good luck, sounds like a fun topic.

We have been seeing what I am sure are wrens. This seems like a dramatic thing we have never seen before. I am not sure if they are house wrens or Carolina wrens. They visit our feeder but do not seem greatly interested in the birdseed. I have put out mealworms that they eat and they occasionally visit the suet cakes. Why didn’t they go south. If we get cold weather, will it kill them? Is it global warming?

Although we have been in a warming period for about 5,000 years with more southern species extending their ranges further north, I do not think the wrens (or bluebirds, robins, geese) are a huge harbinger of heat. A primary factor in whether a male bird gets to reproduce is whether it gets a good nesting territory before it is claimed by a rival. As a result, while the females bask in warmer climes, males passerines (birds that migrate) quite often drift north well before spring has sprung.

If the conditions deteriorate terribly, most will also drift back south a bit to await a break in the weather. Few actually perish from the cold, although many do not survive their first year of mating from the stress of coming early, defending a territory, caring for the female while she incubates, and feeding the brood. Personally, I do put out mealworms as well as dried cranberries for these intrepid little fellows.

Wrens in the winter are not a new thing. Some guidebooks even list them as year-round residents of the entire North American eastern area. As far as telling you whether you are seeing Carolina wrens or some other species, I am going to stay out of that fray. In general, Carolina wrens have a white crest and eyebrow stripe while house wrens are smaller, darker, and have shorter tails. There is, however, some overlap between male house wrens and female Carolina wrens. Great controversy has surrounded the various wrens and throughout my life we have had a few as two species to as many as eight. A smaller wren, interestingly enough called the “winter wren,” has recently been divided into three separate species even though there seems to be the possibility of hybridization between all the various types of wrens if conditions are right,

While very interesting, these two questions have run me completely out of space so I will address your remaining questions a bit later in the month. Right now I have to go turn my boots upside down ...