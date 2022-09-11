Bob Henke column: Wasps can be dangerous ... or docile

I was in California when the 9/11 attack happened. Everyone was clamoring for me to get back and go to Ground Zero. No planes were flying so I hunted down one of the last rental cars in California, tossed in my travel bag, put my foot on the floor, and steered Northeast.

I was hurtling through the belly of Arizona when the radio reported the killing of Balbir Singh Sodhi in Mesa. Only a few hours away from me, Sodhi was killed working at a business he owned, for no reason greater than he was wearing a turban. In Queens, a man was shot while leaving a temple where he was praying for the victims, and in Virginia another man was run off the road, on his way to give blood. These were ugly, stupid incidents but they occurred close to Ground Zero, where the pain was immediate and thinking still muddled. This is no excuse, but Mesa did not even have that. Sodhi was murdered in the desert, two thousand miles away, where there was no smoke in the air. I found myself mourning Sodhi as hard as I mourned New York.

I had to take a break after hearing this so, seeing a Joshua tree in the distance, I bailed off at the next exit and picked my way through the back roads. I needed a photo to accompany a column. I was getting out with my camera, when a dusty pickup truck pulled up behind and disgorged a huge man. I am not small, but this fellow was a full head taller than I, and what a head it was.

His was the large, broad, square-jawed sort that must have made his birth memorable. Topping this head was the hugest cowboy hat I have ever seen. Made of what used to be white straw, it was stained and creased into improbable angles from long history of mishap and violent circumstance. On the front of this hat was a bright, new American flag, its stick held in place with two pieces of shiny, twisted copper wire.

His name was Jim and he stopped in case I might be having car trouble. When I explained, he broke into a huge grin and said he saw nothing photogenic about “scrub land” but if an alligator crossed the road, it might be worth a picture. I was baffled until I realized my rental car had Florida plates. We shared a laugh and I told him I believed that was the first time I had smiled since the attack. He said, “Yeah, the world is different now.”

We talked for a few minutes and he brought up the shooting in Mesa. He said he sure wished it had happened anywhere but Arizona. He hated to have the world know there were people like that living in his state. I told him I did not think Arizona had any monopoly on vicious morons and he allowed as how that was true but he was sure worried about a fellow who ran a shop up in town. Jim said he did not know him very well but the guy was friendly and made a real good cup of coffee. The problem was the shopkeeper wore a turban.

“I think it looks silly,” Jim said, “but this is America. He can wear whatever he wants. I just wish he would want to wear a decent cowboy hat for the next couple weeks.”

“Maybe someone should suggest it to him.”

Sightings — Sept. 11 A wasp is the featured guest in this week's Sightings feature.

“Yeah, maybe someone should.”

We shook hands, Jim took off, and I took my pictures. On the way back to the interstate, I stopped for provisions. I paid the small man behind the counter. He was wraith thin, looked sun-dried, and he handed back my change with a genuinely friendly smile.

He was wearing a turban.

But stuffed down over that turban, almost but not quite obscuring it, was a huge, busted up straw cowboy hat. Attached to the front of this hat was a bright, new American flag, its stick held in place with two pieces of shiny, twisted copper wire. Before I would have found it unique and might even have asked to take a picture but my perspective had changed and that would be unthinkable.

The world is different now.

Many times it takes a change in perspective to understand the world. This is the case with trying to understand the baffling array of wasps and hornets, especially in the fall when numbers are at their highest. In many cases, you must look quite closely in order to understand. One group of wasps is known as “thread-waisted wasps.” The distinguishing characteristic of this group is, as the name implies, the amazingly thin connection between thorax and abdomen.

It is hard to believe even liquids could pass through such tiny structure, much less that it is anything but delicate. Some texts refer to them as needle-waisted wasps. However, this perception is quickly dispelled when you examine the lifestyle of the group. They are all intrepid hunters, bringing in prey often weighing more than the hunter itself. Still, lumping them all together would give a somewhat distorted view of these interesting insects.

The thread-waisted wasps are generally thought of as dwelling in holes in the dirt (like the sand wasps) or constructing structures out of clay (like the mud daubers). There is one type (consisting of a couple of different species) that does things a bit differently. Given the odd, but descriptive, name of “grass-carrying wasp,” these little beasties construct their nurseries in pre-existing holes. Prime real estate for the grass carriers is hollow aluminum deck furniture, tubular mufflers on idle small engines, or virtually anything with a round, hollow, elongated shape.

Grass-carrying wasps are small, no more than 3/4 inch in length and dark brown to dull black in color. True to their name they can be seen carrying long blades of glass, hunks of cattail or lily stems and often great armfuls of pine needles. These are taken into their chosen hollow and fashioned into lattice-type oblong chambers to house the wasps’ young.

Once the nursery is constructed, Momma wasp gets busy hunting. Tree crickets are their favored prey, along with a range of things from inch worms to large grasshoppers. Victims are stung, which paralyzes but does not kill. Prey are then hauled back to the nest, placed by the nursery structures and an egg laid on the poor victim. The wasp larvae then hatch and feed on paralyzed food source.

Although they are intrepid hunters with a powerful paralyzing sting, grass-carrying wasps are quite docile. It takes great provocation or injury to make the wasp sting in self-defense. Otherwise they are not dangerous at all. So let them have the back of arms of your lounge and have fun watching them haul all sorts of things back to their lair. When the world is so different, it is nice to find solace in those natural things that are just as they have always been. ...