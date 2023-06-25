I got a great start this spring and had the buckwheat planted almost a month ahead of schedule. Therefore, when we had a late spell of 20-degree weather, every single plant was wiped out. I am back to Square One, trying to get another seeding done quick enough to develop in the now-shortened growing season. Ordinarily, if I was right in the middle of working up a field, hurrying to get it planted, a few days of rain to make everything soggy would be a huge annoyance. Today, however, I found it a huge blessing.

There is a particular young lady whom I have, in previous columns, identified only as “The Terminator.” Insofar as she is no longer a co-worker, I should probably switch to some sort of completely improbable pseudonym like “Karen.” My earliest recognition of her propensity to violence as a first response, came when she asked me why turtles did not suffocate being buried underwater in the mud all winter. I told her it was because they could breathe through their butts. Microseconds later, I was fighting for my life while listening to a lecture about how I would be breathing through my butt the next time she asked a serious question and I made up some sort of amazing lie.

Over the past few years, Karen has proven remarkably adept at appearing undetected in all sorts of places from parking lots to the office to restaurants to supermarket checkout lines. Her approach in these situations is always alarming with its sudden unexpected occurrence. Therefore, my reaction is typically dramatic, whether the method is a wet Willy in my ear, icy fingers encircling my throat, or simply a loud shrill shout in my ear.

I am forever grateful to my ancestors for a genetic propensity to good bladder control. Today, I was sitting in a parking lot, answering a couple of messages that came in while I was driving, before I went inside. Owing to the rain, my window was up, limiting her options to simply banging on the window. As luck would have it, I was answering a reader’s email when Karen happened and I was reminded of the turtle butt incident. The message was as follows:

My son believed you when you said crabs peed through their noses. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Your son is wise beyond his years for, as usual, I have presented nothing but pure gospel truth. I do not, however, believe I said they urinated through their nose because there is not really an analogous organ. I believe I contended they peed through their faces. This is critical information if you happen to be a fan of oysters.

In order to keep stocks from being depleted as well as to make harvest more economical, people have been putting out empty oyster shells, which are a preferred medium for the free-swimming oyster larvae, called spat, to attach to and begin the process of growing shells. I do not know why it is called spat and I do not think we should ask. Thinking it would ensure better survival, these collection shells are taken to tanks and raised until the shells are completely covered tiny oyster, whereupon they are put back onto the reef or other area where oysters mature well.

In addition to the economic value, dense oyster shoals are a great deterrent to erosion and waterfront destruction. Everyone was quite surprised to find that this had absolutely no impact on the numbers of mature oysters. Since they had better nutrition, it was assumed the hand-raised babies would do better but it turned out they were preyed upon by blue crabs at a rate several times higher than their wild cousins. The reason turned out to be their shells were wimpy. The reason for that was they had not been exposed to blue crab urine.

If you catch a blue crab, you may notice as it is lifted from the water, patches of foam form on either side of its “face.” This is a sign of aggression. Under the water, it does not foam, but urine is expressed through organs right under their eyes called nephropores. Scents and pheromones carried in the urine are the primary way crabs assert dominance, issue challenges, and find mates.

Apparently, crab urine also terrifies oyster spat. Two chemicals in particular are detected by oysters— homarine and trigonelline. They are “fear molecules,” that alert oysters to nearby predators. The presence of these two chemicals in the water causes the tiny oysters to put on more calcium in their shells and make the shells larger. Those raised “safely” have much thinner shells, making them far more susceptible to crab predation.

Researchers are capturing crabs, sticking catheters into their faces to extract urine and measuring the amount of these fear chemicals present in the urine. If they then infuse the oyster tank water to that level and thereby induce the baby spat to build stronger defensive shells quicker.

So crabs do pee through their face, turtles do breath through their butt, and I am still glad it was raining today. ...