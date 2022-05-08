Bob Henke column: Trout lily, one of the earliest wildflowers

Apparently, our chickens have undergone henapause because, in spite of their consumption of $10 worth of feed a week, they hardly manage a single egg a day. I had one younger hen who hit every day — and she has gone missing. So much for predators improving the stock by taking only the old and weak. The bottom line is we find ourselves heading down to the good old Auction Barn Restaurant two or three mornings a week. Our trip today left me with a couple of conflicting thoughts.

The first comes under the heading of “nothing ever changes.” The front door on this establishment takes some getting used to. It has what appears to be one of those fancy gentle-yet-secure hydraulic door closing mechanisms mounted on the top. In fact, it has not worked in years. Regulars know about it and pull the door gently closed behind themselves. New folks coming in let the door swing, trusting the mechanism to work normally. I always felt a bit bad for these people, already a little uncertain entering a new place only to be announced by a resounding crash causing everyone to look in their direction.

On the other hand, I did notice a change, to wit, a bell on the window to the kitchen, intended to notify cooks and servers when either had something needing attention. Way back, when Dan had the restaurant, there was also a bell but everyone was forbidden to use it. This was because Dan had one other thing, a really snotty Sharpei dog named Porky. Porky had a foul disposition on his best days but he had a truly pathological hate of the sound of the order bell. If it rang while he was at the restaurant, Porky would immediately begin to viciously attack anyone within reach, quickly treeing not only staff but patrons on top of tables and counters.

Sightings — May 8 A swarm of bees occupies the Sightings feature this week.

Dan also had a police scanner going in the kitchen at all times so there was clearly only one course of action I could follow. I made a recording of the hated bell. Whenever I drove past the diner and saw no patrons’ cars in the parking lot, I would key up the mike on the car to car frequency and play the bell recording. Dan always had the same thing to say, ”They shouldn’t let trout troopers have radios.” I always countered that things were not what they seemed. I was simply doing a public service by tiring the dog so he would not bother customers.

I had occasion to think about differing perceptions this morning when we went on our pre-dawn trillium quest for Mother’s Day. Always blooming in the same area and sometimes out-competing the trillium are large beds of trout lilies. Throughout its large range, this plant is called by a number of different names. The most common moniker is adder’s tongue but, to further confuse the matter, an endangered fern — that does not look much like a fern — also found in New England, is also called adder’s tongue.

One of the earliest wildflowers, usually beating everything but pussy willows, trout lilies are found from Nova Scotia to Georgia, west to Mississippi and back up to Minnesota. Their growth pattern makes them what we call ephemerals. Their niche is bursting into leaf and flower right on the fringe of winter and sometimes well before the hard frosts have stopped. This strategy allows them to soak up the sunlight reaching their deep woods habitat before the deciduous trees grow leaves to blot it out. Blooming, reproduction and food storage is all accomplished by the time the tree leaves erupt, whereupon the trout lilies shrink back and disappear.

My grandfather called the plant trout lily. He said this was because it was always blossoming by opening day of trout season, April 1. While this is true, a more accurate genesis for the name is the purplish brown mottling on the dusky green leaves that call to mind the vermiculations (worm-like markings) on the back of a brook trout. Elsewhere, the plant is called fawn lily or deer lily. Folk knowledge has it that either (1) deer seek out the plant and its bulb in the spring as a tonic or (2) the blossoms tell when the first fawns are being born.

In my experience, neither one of these is particularly accurate and I like the other common name — dogtooth violet. This one is not as intuitively obvious but comes from the white, curved and pointed bulb root of the plant. Wild food books, as well as Native American folk knowledge hold that this bulb is edible when cooked fresh or it can be dried and ground into flour, yielding a sweet nutty taste. The leaves are also sometimes cooked and eaten as a spring tonic meal.

Apart from the purple mottled leaves, the dogtooth violet makes a small flower that is avidly visited by bees, crazy for any blossoming flower during the lean times of spring. My girls are currently bringing in baskets full of the pale yellow pollen along with a small supply of nectar. Studies have found that the bees, flying by day, do a great job of gathering pollen to take back to their colonies but a terrible job of pollinating the plants. A honey bee typically enters the yellow flower, has a sip of two of the not very abundant nectar and then gathers about half the available pollen. These activities cause fertilization in the flower only about two out of 10 visits. The plant makes a slightly different smelling and tasting nectar when the sun goes down, attracting moths as pollinators. The moths do a much better job.

In some of the flowers, the upper two stamens may overshadow the others below and the contrasting maroon color brought to mind the forked, questing tongue of a snake. The flowers themselves are yellow, although there are closely related members of the family that have both white and pink blossoms.

Like some other ephemeral wildflowers, the trout lily has a fascinating symbiotic relationship with ants — a partnership known as myrmecochory. This term means that the plant’s ripe seeds are dispersed and actually planted underground by ants. The ants are attracted to a tasty coating on the seeds and so they take the seeds away for eating and spread them in the process.

Herbalists and foragers sometimes write about drying and using the powdered root. They also discuss various ways to eat the leaves and flowers. However, the plant does have mildly toxic effects and too much of it will quickly induce vomiting. Of course, like almost every other newly-discovered plant, Europeans in the 17th century considered it to be a great aphrodisiac. The famous English herbalist and gardener John Parkinson, author of Paradisus (1629), described the yellow trout lily as follows: “Wee have had from Virginia a roote sent unto us, which the naturall people holde not onely to be singular to procure lust, but hold it as a secret, loth to reveale it.”

Other writers had a more intellectual attraction to the plant. Emily Dickenson wrote many poems about the spring ephemerals and cultivated them in her gardens for the sole purpose of contemplation. Contemplation seems a good course right now after the early morning quest for trillium, although many may see it as indistinguishable from an ordinary nap. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

