Bob Henke column: Tree rings ... and what they reveal

The shagbark hickory I am cutting up is 149 years old. That's middle-aged for a hickory but old enough that my grandfather undoubtedly gathered hickory nuts, known in family vernacular simply as “walnuts,” from it. These were cracked and picked as people sat around the stove in the living room on winter evenings listening to the radio, and in later years, watching the news and Lawrence Welk on tiny black and white TVs.
Some were eaten on the spot, others found their way into cakes, cookies and brownies. The hulls went into the stove but never any hickory chunks. Gramp was pretty emphatic about not cutting hickory for firewood. It was far too valuable as a food source for not only people but also for squirrels. Since one of Gramp’s favorite meals was squirrel potpie, the hickories were sacred.
This one I have nurtured since the woods came under my care. I cut back any trees encroaching on the crown, kept the duff down underneath so the nuts could be harvested and even left a few progeny trees sprouting far enough away to not compete with their parent. All to no avail as it turned out, for the big summer windstorm snapped the trunk off at about 12 feet high. Counting the rings on the stump is something I cannot help. It is a result of a traumatic experience as an undergraduate.
At about the time this hickory germinated, perhaps from a nut buried by a squirrel my great grandfather subsequently made into potpie before it could recover its cache, an astronomer named Andrew Douglass at the University of Arizona was becoming interested in annual growth rings formed by trees. From the time modern trees evolved from the tree ferns about 350 million years ago, they have all the unique characteristic of growing from the outside edge, each year’s amount of growth separated from the next by a line which forms during the dormant period.
People had noticed that these rings varied in width, depending on the nature of the particular growing season — wider in good times, narrow almost to the point of non-existence in bad conditions. Special events like forest fires also left telltale scars and colors in the tree ring array.
Douglass was interested in what tree rings could tell him about how solar cycles had influenced the earth’s climate. As he began examining older and older trees, he noticed that the patterns of growth could be recognized and sequenced to extend the record farther than that of a single tree. This became an obsession for Dr. Douglass. He gathered a tree ring collection dating back to the 15th century and then found he could extend the sequence by using samples from beams and wooden items preserved in ancient Pueblo ruins throughout the southwest. By linking these patterns to the archaeological samples he created a long chronological history and a science called Dendrochronology was born.
Unfortunately for me, the application of “dendro” to dating archaeological sites had just become established in American archaeology in the late 1960s (Europeans seized on it much earlier). And so it came to pass that one of my undergrad jobs was doing grunt work in the anthropology lab. Dr. Scott had brought back some preserved wood from a dig in the southwest and assigned one of his graduate students to secure core samples and match it to the dendrochronology of the area.
She got the grunt (me) to actually crank the small coring auger into the wood, no small feat with a charred sample a few centuries old. I was twisting on the auger, having quite a time since she instructed me it could not be backed up during the process. Seeing things slowing down, she said she had given me the smallest auger so I could turn it easily and asked if I wanted to have one of the girls take over for me. This had the desired effect. I put my shoulders into it and a couple turns later broke the auger off somewhere inside the log.
Now she really climbed into me. I had apparently completely destroyed a priceless artifact, forever doomed mankind to ignorance, and generally was just an idiot. My plans for graduate school were melting quickly until Dr. Scott walked in, said that was no problem, just use a bigger auger to core right over the first one, and next time do not try to use one of the little augers in a hard sample. This sample turned out perfectly.
The grad student had disappeared so I put the core into the scope and found a perfect sequence match. I told Dr. Scott the log had been cut in 1231, he was delighted, and I was hired at a higher rate of pay to prepare and examine dendro samples for the rest of the year. Having done that, I cannot resist counting tree rings and reading the story of their life’s fortunes.
Tree ring analysis is valuable in a number of different venues besides dating archaeological sites. Climate studies are the most common use. For example, dendrochronology has revealed a number of unusually wet years in Asia from 1211 to 1225. This meant the grass in the steppes would have been particularly lush — enough to provide fodder for the hundreds of thousands of horses required for Genghis Khan’s explosive expansion of the Mongol Empire. In normal years, he could not have moved so rapidly or taken so many troops.
Dendro can also track directional changes in the jet stream and, as Douglass hoped, the effect of solar cycles on the earth. It was dendro that documented the large-scale climate change known as the North Atlantic Oscillation responsible not only for the little ice age but for periods of medieval drought in northern Africa and unprecedented warmth in Europe at the same time. Forest fires leave distinctive black scars and often slow growth dramatically that year.
My hickory shows some burn scar at about 100 years ago. Wonder what happened and if my grandfather was to blame?
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!