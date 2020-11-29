Bob Henke column: Tree rings ... and what they reveal

She got the grunt (me) to actually crank the small coring auger into the wood, no small feat with a charred sample a few centuries old. I was twisting on the auger, having quite a time since she instructed me it could not be backed up during the process. Seeing things slowing down, she said she had given me the smallest auger so I could turn it easily and asked if I wanted to have one of the girls take over for me. This had the desired effect. I put my shoulders into it and a couple turns later broke the auger off somewhere inside the log.

Now she really climbed into me. I had apparently completely destroyed a priceless artifact, forever doomed mankind to ignorance, and generally was just an idiot. My plans for graduate school were melting quickly until Dr. Scott walked in, said that was no problem, just use a bigger auger to core right over the first one, and next time do not try to use one of the little augers in a hard sample. This sample turned out perfectly.

The grad student had disappeared so I put the core into the scope and found a perfect sequence match. I told Dr. Scott the log had been cut in 1231, he was delighted, and I was hired at a higher rate of pay to prepare and examine dendro samples for the rest of the year. Having done that, I cannot resist counting tree rings and reading the story of their life’s fortunes.