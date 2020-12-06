Bob Henke column: Those funny things on trees, and how they get there

Most of my farming implements are older than I am and, apparently for machinery as well as people, with age comes a tendency to the cantankerous. Although I have no shed to store equipment for the winter, I still try to be nice to them, putting them up on pallets out of the dirt, greasing things up one final time and covering them with tarps (and a bar of Irish Mist if necessary to keep the mice out). In that endeavor, I backed the ancient Dearborn plows over a fresh pallet, set them down, unhooked the three-point hitch and drove the tractor away.

The plows sat there nicely until I had the discs hooked on, at which point they gently toppled over to the east. Seems the coulter I carefully positioned on the outside pallet board had wound up in a crack and split the board. Say what you want about inanimate objects, I know they all have a soul and am sure this was done on purpose because there was a rain storm coming.

Not avid to unhook the discs to rehook the plow, I decided to move it by hand. Setting the 300-plus-pound hunk of metal back upright was not all that tough, leverage and all, but it proved impossible to get the coulter to line up on another board enough to keep the plows propped upright. I tried several times before deciding they had to move over one board to the west on the pallet.