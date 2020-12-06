Bob Henke column: Those funny things on trees, and how they get there

Most of my farming implements are older than I am and, apparently for machinery as well as people, with age comes a tendency to the cantankerous. Although I have no shed to store equipment for the winter, I still try to be nice to them, putting them up on pallets out of the dirt, greasing things up one final time and covering them with tarps (and a bar of Irish Mist if necessary to keep the mice out). In that endeavor, I backed the ancient Dearborn plows over a fresh pallet, set them down, unhooked the three-point hitch and drove the tractor away.
The plows sat there nicely until I had the discs hooked on, at which point they gently toppled over to the east. Seems the coulter I carefully positioned on the outside pallet board had wound up in a crack and split the board. Say what you want about inanimate objects, I know they all have a soul and am sure this was done on purpose because there was a rain storm coming.
Not avid to unhook the discs to rehook the plow, I decided to move it by hand. Setting the 300-plus-pound hunk of metal back upright was not all that tough, leverage and all, but it proved impossible to get the coulter to line up on another board enough to keep the plows propped upright. I tried several times before deciding they had to move over one board to the west on the pallet.
This should have been no big deal. Three hundred pounds was a nice warmup deadlift back in my heyday and, although my heyday was quite a while ago, all it had to do was slide 2 inches to the west. I got my legs positioned, got a good grip and applied some muscle.
The plow did not budge. Not even a quiver. Figuring it must be balance, I moved several times, each attempt having exactly the same result. On my final attempt the board under my right foot broke when I lifted, causing some odd noises in my back and searing pain in my left hip. I staggered back and was surprised to find the plows did not tip over.
Turned out one of the points had hooked under a board when I rotated it back upright so I was attempting to lift not only the plows but the pallet and myself. Not even on my best day could I exert enough strength to levitate. The result of this episode has been two weeks of gimping around with a bad hip, the moral apparently being that very small things can have a very large effect given the proper circumstance.
I was trying to get comfortable enough in the chair to write — it bumped my hip no matter how I turned — when a reader’s email popped up that emphasizes this truism. Dan Green sent me a picture of a huge burl on a tree trunk and asked what caused these growths. The answer is, quite often, very small things.
Burls are the round knobby growths on a tree trunk, sometimes like a ball in the main stem or a knob coming off to one side. There can be one or a dozen, they are often much larger than the trunk itself, and burls can be huge. The iconic redwoods of the Pacific Northwest produce the most famous burls. One redwood burl measured 45 feet across and weighed in excess of 50 tons.
Burls in the part of the tree exposed to sun and air are nearly identical to the tissue the tree uses to heal wounds. These cells are called callous tissue. Callous tissue usually grows in symmetrical rows, as you might see around a branch you have pruned. It is when something upsets these healing cells that their disregard for normal manner of growing yields some amazing grain patterns. For this reason, burls are much sought after by woodworkers. In some of the redwood preserves out west, “poaching” of huge burls is a huge problem. While financially lucrative for the vandal, excising the burl typically damages the tree extensively, allowing all sorts of disease in to kill it within a short while.
Exclusive of the redwoods, the trees most likely to form visible burls are cherry, oak, ash, maple, elm and walnut. All are avidly sought by wood workers, particularly wood turners. Somehow the round shapes seem to emphasize the bizarre grain patterns. Burlwood is also often used as veneer to add drama to fine furniture.
Burls also grow on the underground portions of trees. Underground burls are a bit different. The tissue is different and they are called lignotubers. There are even less of the growth-regulating tree chemicals in the underground portions so the burl shapes may be even more dramatic.
The formation of a burl is often from a cause we might not even notice. The lignotubers most often form when a small shoot or “sucker” grows from the base of the tree of the top of a main root. When one of these suckers either dies from lack of sunlight or is broken off, browsed by deer or rodents, or otherwise damaged, the tree undertakes to heal over the resulting opening. When some mineral, fungus or even insect damage contacts this growing tissue, the result can be a haywire growth spurt and over-compensation by the tree resulting in a lignotuber.
Above the ground, the causes can be even smaller. In the good old days when livestock fencing was often just nailed to trees, many burls were found, starting from the trees’ attempts to encase the foreign object. Beyond that, a patch of damage, anything from as large as a lightning strike to as small as a virus infection, triggers the tree’s healing mechanisms and in a few cases burl formation results. Especially prolific burl formers are small cuts in the bark, anything from a broken branch to woodpecker damage, which subsequently allow the growth of mold or fungus.
The cell growth is utterly chaotic in either a burl or lignotuber but surprisingly does not seem to bother the tree a bit. The remainder of the growth is strong and healthy, even on the burls that seem to be a large ball right in the center of the trunk. In most cases, removing the burl causes such extensive damage that the tree is significantly set back if not outright killed.
Given the price woodworkers will pay for burlwood, there has been some attention to trying to produce burls. In the vast majority of cases, nothing has worked to produce burl on demand. Perhaps it will be a matter of finding just the right set of conditions to start the process. It will undoubtedly be something small, similar to a plow tip hooking a pallet. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!