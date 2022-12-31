Bob Henke column: There's life under that cover of snow

I sympathize with folks in the Buffalo area, digging out from their latest huge snowstorm. I went to college in Syracuse, Oswego and Buffalo — the three most hideous areas in the Northeast from a meteorological perspective, but our farm in Buffalo was a fortunate placement. Our driveway ran directly east-west and to the west there was almost 5 miles of open hayfields. We got a bunch of snow but, as far as the driveway was concerned, we only saw it in passing, as the winds whistled past.

I do not think I plowed more than twice in our seven years there — it all blew away, heading for Cheektowaga. The barn area was a different story. There was an equipment shed off the back of the main barn where we kept the pony. This caught the drifting snow and it would build right up and over the roof. This was good from the pony perspective — great insulation. It was also good from a child perspective. Daughter One could climb a ladder to the roof, pull her aluminum flying saucer up with her and slide off roof and huge drift at a speed that sent her hundreds of feet out into the field.

Living on top of West Mountain in Queensbury also treated us to more snow than most other folks in the area received. It was often raining at the base yet snowing hard at our house, yielding some impressive snow depths. The pony (same one) and goats demanded to be let out every day and the goats in particular seemed determined to get mired in the deep stuff. I quickly hit on a solution, simply walking in a few trails around the pasture with snowshoes.

I quickly learned their favorite destinations and also learned places to avoid. A couple of rock outcropping would melt out hollows under the snow so that stepping there, even with snowshoes, resulted in a waist-deep drop and a devil of a time climbing out — and that was with real snowshoes. Had I been wearing some of the metal and fabric “sport” shoes, I would still be there.

Sightings — Dec. 31 A fisher is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

I had occasion to remember the snowy “pits” up on the mountain when, after I finished giving a talk, someone took a moment to tell me she absolutely did not believe anything went burrowing about under the snow. She was referring to the concept of a subnivium, an ecosystem found underneath the snow. The word comes from Latin, sub meaning under and nivis meaning snow. I had mentioned how some field mice and voles travel much further from their dens when there is snowcover than they do in summer. This expansion of territory under the protection of the snow allows much greater genetic diversity.

I have mentioned small rodents, mostly mice but also red squirrels as being subnivians, but this is really just scratching the surface of this interesting adaptation. I discovered the audience member was visualizing some tiny creature just pushing their way through drifts of solid snow but it is actually quite a different ecosystem. My plummeting into snow pits is a good example of why this ecosystem is so viable and why it harbors everything from voles to beetles to salamanders to flowers.

As our pony and winter survivalists know, snow can be an excellent insulator. Grouse and many other birds make use of this, diving into fluffy snowbanks to spend the night many degrees warmer than the outside air temperature and sheltered from chilling winds. It insulates the ground as well. Far more people have trouble with frozen water pipes in an open winter than when there is deep snow. After at least 6 or 8 inches of fluffy dry snow has fallen, a peculiar thing happens.

Warmth from the ground melts the snow touching it, turning it to water vapor. This rises, melting a bit more snow before the freezing temperature overcomes the ground effect and the water condenses and freezes. The result of this temperature seesaw is the formation of an open space, sometimes as much as a couple inches thick with warmer ground below and a solid ice ceiling above. Through this narrow unfrozen world, a whole host of lifeforms live in the filtered light.

I have written about small rodents but they are just one end of the spectrum. All manner of insects from tiny springtails (the "snow fleas" that climb up tree trunks and forage on top of the snow on sunny days) to spiders (like the fellow I featured in Sightings a few weeks ago), to earthworms, to all sorts of beetles go about their business in the mild environment. There are some species of flies that even flit about in this crystal palace.

The mild subnivean temperatures allow small amphibians like salamanders and even occasionally a small frog to come out of torpor and move about. The light filtering through the snow cover is sufficient for some plants, especially mosses and evergreens, to carry on photosynthesis and there are even species that actually blossom under the snow in the subnivium.

The textbook explanation of the adaptation has to do with protection from predators. For the mousey creatures, this is not always the case. Nature programs love to show video clips of foxes leaping high in the air and arrowing down into the snow to grab a mouse they located by hearing. Many owls are capable of the same trick.

Occasionally, a weasel will find a passage along a tree trunk that takes them down to the crystal palace and, although the ceiling is not high enough to allow the weasel’s hopping gait, they can often ambush prey. Of course, this is not a problem for the tiny yet vicious shrews who must kill and eat continuously or starve. They run and hunt just as they do in warm weather.

If only people could also give up moving snow and just live under it until spring. ...