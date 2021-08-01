Bob Henke column: The viburnum bush, and its berries

Last night, I received word that a friend of mine, also a retired ECO, had passed away. Jud Peck and I got to be good friends on the job and afterwards. He invariably had a comment on these columns, in later years often within minutes of when they were first posted. At our first meeting, however, I might not have guessed we would become close.

I finished a six-month Basic School stint in the State Police Academy in February and was beginning to feel somewhat human again, working in the field, catching bad guys and living the dream. Since new officers could not be trusted until some of the academy intensity wore off, I was usually assigned to work with another officer, in my case quite often a crusty character named Murray Crannell.

I was most disheartened to get a memo on April 1 directing me to attend a week of annual in-service training, back at the Academy. Not only was I not looking forward to the academy regimentation, the idea of being thrust into a milieu of Conservation Officers from all over the state, a group I had come to identify as generally salty and intimidating, was daunting.