Bob Henke column: The viburnum bush, and its berries

Last night, I received word that a friend of mine, also a retired ECO, had passed away. Jud Peck and I got to be good friends on the job and afterwards. He invariably had a comment on these columns, in later years often within minutes of when they were first posted. At our first meeting, however, I might not have guessed we would become close.
I finished a six-month Basic School stint in the State Police Academy in February and was beginning to feel somewhat human again, working in the field, catching bad guys and living the dream. Since new officers could not be trusted until some of the academy intensity wore off, I was usually assigned to work with another officer, in my case quite often a crusty character named Murray Crannell.
I was most disheartened to get a memo on April 1 directing me to attend a week of annual in-service training, back at the Academy. Not only was I not looking forward to the academy regimentation, the idea of being thrust into a milieu of Conservation Officers from all over the state, a group I had come to identify as generally salty and intimidating, was daunting.
However, orders were orders. I presented myself at the academy and was assigned a room with an officer from the Southern Tier named Judson Peck. Jud had been on a while more than I but seemed like a good fellow. Then Murray, who was in the same class, came down to see how I was doing. It was like a couple of roosters. They both spurred up and began a bout of verbal jousting that would be repeated every night in my room for the entire week. I did not care that they were measuring but they kept involving me, asking my opinion about whatever they were arguing about.
Both older officers, one a roommate, the other a field partner — it was not a position I wanted to be in. I did finally ferret out what the seminal issue was between them. It had nothing to do with the job (they agreed on most of that stuff) but rather involved a rodeo. Seems they had both been in contention for the NYS calf-roping championship. It came down to the final run at the final rodeo of the year and Murray beat Jud by a few tenths of a second. They agreed Murray had the better horse but Jud felt his technique easily bested Murray’s, and things escalated from there.
On Wednesday night, right after supper, Jud said, “Cover for me,” and left — something we were not supposed to do. But I covered and, when he tapped on the window at 3 a.m., I let him in the door, getting back to our room microseconds before the Trooper on desk duty arrived to see why the door alarm had gone off. Jud was carrying a movie projector and a couple of reels of film.
The result was they had me watching 8mm movies of their runs. Murray’s was unbelievable. Jud played it in slow motion over and over. Murray threw his rope, the horse saw it catch the calf and hit the brakes. Murray was not expecting that fast a reaction and flew right off over the horse’s head. He landed with this shoulder on the rope, just as the horse started backing away, which flipped him completely over. He landed on his feet just as the calf hit the end of the rope but the horse was backing so hard, it was lifted off the ground, right into Murray’s arms.
He tied the three feet and threw his arm in the air before the calf even hit the ground for a state record time. Jud contended they were in a rodeo, not a circus, and Murray should have been disqualified. I sneaked out and spent the evening in the lounge until they quit arguing and went to bed.
Tensions eased the next day. We had to make the switch to summer uniforms Thursday morning, these being a light tan short-sleeve shirt. Being the state, no one had much of a supply so “clean but well-used” was the order of the day. Jud’s shirt had a big purple stain on the front. “Viburnum” was his answer to the inevitable jibs. “Nanny berry” was the typical derisive response.
Everyone was delighted when Murray came to breakfast with a very similar stain in almost the same spot on his shirt. Everyone began calling them the goat brothers and they united to respond. They switched form arguing about horses to telling stories about sneaking through the puckerbrush and my stress levels dropped greatly.
My salvation in this case was a bush most everyone has seen and probably not given much attention. There are about 175 species of viburnum spread around the northern hemisphere, with most of them found in North America and a few circumpolar. Everyone liked dinging my friends about nanny berries, but there are actually two pretty good candidates for causing stains in the Northeast and the other has a much more enticing name — arrowwood. Arrowwood viburnum is found on both sides of the Atlantic and Otzi, the 5,300-year old hunter found in a glacier in the Austrian Alps in 1991, had a quiver of 14 arrows, 12 of which were viburnum wood.
Both arrowwood and nanny berry are rather non-descript bushes, seldom reaching 10 feet in height, often simply grouped with myriad other species under the general term puckerbrush. Both produce clusters of deep purple berries, the nanny berries more toward black and arrowwood berries more toward blue. While unremarkable in summer, in the fall nanny berry leaves turn vivid red and both retain their fruit well into the winter. Nanny berries do not ripen until late October. Missing the migrating birds, the berries are often still there waiting for the first migrants to return in early spring, providing much needed nutrition and carbohydrates to replenish after the grueling flight.
Both nanny berries and arrowwood fruit are edible. Picked late, nanny berries are often sweet enough to make a spread with no additional sugar. Neither is great for eating fresh because of the large, inedible seed in each berry, designed to pass through bird digestive systems and be redeposited in far-flung areas. The taste is sort of between a prune and a banana. They quite often were used in making a staple Native American trail food, pemmican.
Various decoctions have also been used medicinally. Arrowood fruit and bark tea were felt to be efficacious as a nerve sedative, anti-spasmodic for asthma and cure for stomach troubles, colic and hysteria. Nanny berry was used treating measles, painful urination, irregular menstruation, muscular spasms, cramping, muscle pain, anxiety, respiratory and digestive problems. They were also, as my friends found out, useful for making a very persistent purple dye for fabrics and skins.