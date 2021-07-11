Bob Henke column: The secret to finding the blueberries

Dr. Wifey has always had a policy holding that if I were involved in some project, it was critical to see if she could get me to stop and do something else. Accordingly, I was deep into cleaning up honey equipment while planning my tactics on a bunch of running around to the drugstore, market, transfer station and post office.
It therefore became critical to persuade me to go pick blueberries. I typically just fold, do her bidding, then return to my tasks but this time I told her I could not go outside because there was a bear in the berry patch. She rushed to look and found the “bear” was only our friend Brian, who always comes and gets a few quarts of berries. Dr. Wifey called me something unkind and decided to give me the silent treatment.
The silent treatment was good but did not help with the itinerary planning because I got to thinking about a time when I really was concerned about a bear in the berry patch.
My Uncle Harry was the primary family source for blueberries when I was little. He would drive in to the farm with the back of the pickup filled with big metal pails overflowing with berries and everyone would stop what they were doing to sit around on the porch picking them over and filling containers for the freezer. Since the berries came from a “secret spot,” he always went alone.
This was purely unacceptable. I pestered him continuously to go berry picking. Finally, he caved and agreed to take me. My grandfather had to go too to keep watch of me. We started in the dark of morning and all the way, I was admonished to tell no one about where we were going. This was unlikely because I could not see over the dash of the big GMC 4-WD. Finally, Gramp said it did not make any difference because we were probably going to be eaten by bears anyway.
This lit up a whole new bank of synapses. Now I wanted to know all about proper protocol upon encountering a bear in the berry patch. The advice was, “Keep picking berries. You have as much right in the patch as the bear. Let him get his own.” We arrived at a barely recognizable track into the woods, drove as far as we could and hid the truck, then hiked uphill for quite a ways. I kept a sharp eye out for bears and we finally emerged into an open mountain peak, which was absolutely covered with blueberries. The instruction was just to put the pail under a bush and strip berries, we could clean out the debris later. Now it was important to get the berries as fast as possible. I worked as fast as I could, wandering some distance from the two men.
Then it happened.
Meandering up through the berries came the hugest bear in all creation. Actually, it was described later as probably just a 2-year-old but I sure did not see it that way. My heart was beating but I was not going to give up my spot. I had just as much right to the berries as the bear. It got pretty close, looked at me a few times, but did not seem inclined to want to argue. After a bit, the men filled their pails and came to find me.
As they arrived, the bear sat up for a better look. Uncle Harry screamed, “Bear! Run!!” He actually screamed a lot of other stuff but this is a family newspaper. Since they were both running and I had no idea how to find the truck, I took off too but could only carry one of the two pails I had picked. When we got back to the truck, no one was inclined to go back for it.
Nowadays, I have to compete with the birds and chipmunks for my berries. For millennia, humans have been sharing blueberries with all sorts of wildlife on this continent. Blueberries are native to the northern portions of the United States and right up to the tundra line in Canada. During the glaciation, their range was much farther south, perhaps even into South America, but as global warming drove the ice northward, the blueberries chased it. They are a plant of open areas and thrive on the acid soils of post-glacial land. As soon as the ground begins to support puckerbrush and saplings, blueberries quickly give way to other types of berries.
Some blueberries have been selectively bred to produce the “highbush” plants like I have with all sorts of sizes and shapes of berries. I have some round, tart and not much larger than wild berries and others flat, the size of a quarter, and ultra-sweet. However, there is a huge world market for the actual lowbush wild berries. Today, thousands of acres of wild blueberries in Maine and Canada supply much of the world, as well lots of wildlife, with the small tart berries prized in so many recipes.
Wild berries must be picked by hand and a number of ingenious rakes have been designed to strip them from the plants. Whole towns stop what they are doing and everyone goes to the hills for the week of blueberry harvest. It is back-breaking work as harvesters typically have to work from their knees and crawl about the patches for 10 and 12 hour days. At least the cleaning and grading has been mechanized.
When they are growing, blueberries tend to spread from runners, making a low dense mat of plants. Blueberry growers typically mow the patches flat every couple of years to keep competing plants out. Blueberries hedge their bets, too. The tiny seeds are extremely viable and can survive decades in the soil before germinating. Quite often after a forest fire, the first plants to make an appearance are the blueberries and the first few years produce bumper crops.
This is part of the lifecycle of the many species of birds, animals, insects, and amphibians adapted to a succession environment. Literally hundreds of species use the berries, even some unexpected ones like foxes and caribou. Blueberry seeds are found in Native American storage pits from 6,000 years ago. When Europeans brought honeybees to North America, production of wild plots increased dramatically with a corresponding increase in the population of many of our favorite passerine bird species.
Many years later, I learned the real reason for Uncle Harry’s attitude. His “secret” spot was on state land where we were not supposed be picking at all. He was also a suspect in several brushfires in the area that had the effect of keeping the patches productive. So I guess the bear really did have more of a right to the berries than I. Hope he enjoyed the pail full I picked for him. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.