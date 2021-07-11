Bob Henke column: The secret to finding the blueberries

Dr. Wifey has always had a policy holding that if I were involved in some project, it was critical to see if she could get me to stop and do something else. Accordingly, I was deep into cleaning up honey equipment while planning my tactics on a bunch of running around to the drugstore, market, transfer station and post office.

It therefore became critical to persuade me to go pick blueberries. I typically just fold, do her bidding, then return to my tasks but this time I told her I could not go outside because there was a bear in the berry patch. She rushed to look and found the “bear” was only our friend Brian, who always comes and gets a few quarts of berries. Dr. Wifey called me something unkind and decided to give me the silent treatment.

The silent treatment was good but did not help with the itinerary planning because I got to thinking about a time when I really was concerned about a bear in the berry patch.

My Uncle Harry was the primary family source for blueberries when I was little. He would drive in to the farm with the back of the pickup filled with big metal pails overflowing with berries and everyone would stop what they were doing to sit around on the porch picking them over and filling containers for the freezer. Since the berries came from a “secret spot,” he always went alone.

