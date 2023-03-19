I just took a big bag of returnable bottles to the Boy Scout bin. I always try to support scouting whenever possible. We are lucky to still have strong programs in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in this area. With the decline in volunteerism, some areas are hard-pressed to maintain a number of different youth programs.

The Boy Scouts were good for me, teaching everything from how to make a fire to how to be financially responsible for yourself. One thing I found particularly valuable was the demonstration of the way increasing knowledge and effort moved you up in a respect and stature within a group.

I am not sure how it works now, in an era of “everyone gets a trophy,” but when I joined Scout Troop 51 you came in at a rank of “Scout.” To move up to the next rank, “Tenderfoot,” there were skills you had to master and information you had to memorize, everything from the secret Boy Scout handshake to the Boy Scout Oath. There were also a number of informal rites of passage. One such was going on a snipe hunt.

The typical Boy Scout snipe hunt involved a couple of nweeks of discussion by the scout leaders and older scouts until the newbie fully bought into the concept. Snipe hunts were always conducted at night and a key issue was that no flashlights could be involved. The new Scout was taken to a place, deep in the brush and advised to sit beside this “snipe trail.”

John Huggins was our Scout Master and told several stories about hugely successful snipe hunts in which earlier Scouts had distinguished themselves with great captures. The assistant Scout Master, Sam Rouse, took me out to my stand. Mr. Rouse was a forester by trade so I was confident he would put me in a good spot. I was given a burlap bag and instructed to be absolutely still and silent until I heard a snipe walking down the trail. Locating it strictly by sound in the pitch black, I was to swoop the bag down over the snipe to capture it.

Left alone in the pitch black, it was hard to sit still as clouds of no see’ums did their best to drain me of blood but I was eager to prove my mettle so I did not twitch. A lot of time went by. I saw a campfire begin to glow a couple hundred yards away, and then I heard a faint sound. My night vision has always been very good and I could see little tufts of lighter color moving toward me.

When it got close enough, I swung the bag over it and after a brief thrash, had my snipe firmly in the sack. I made my way off to the campfire where I found the other newbie had given up much before I and was now toasting marshmallows with the older scouts and giggling about how fooled I had been. This confused me because I had my snipe firmly in the sack. Mr. Huggins said we better dump it out so everyone could see what a snipe looked like. Afterwards he admitted assuming I had put a stone or something in the bag but this was not the case.

When he upended the bag, he dropped into our midst a rather confused juvenile half-stripe skunk! Everyone scattered, the skunk for some reason did not spray, and somewhat later, we two Tenderfoot hopefuls were sent back in to douse the campfire and pick up the unused marshmallows. We got the fire out but the marshmallow sack was gone —apparently the skunk felt he deserved something in return for the rather rough handling he had received.

We actually could have gone on a snipe hunt although it would have been done during the day and far away from the dense woodlot where I captured the skunk. There are a number of varieties, but the Wilson’s snipe is the one most likely to be seen in the Northeast. They do breed in this area, although the bulk of the birds fly further north to raise a family. Their cousins, the woodcock we do see in this area, have a similar body shape, strange eye configuration and long beak for probing deep into soft soils.

Woodcock are also called “timberdoodles,” a reference to their preference of thick dark woods, whereas the Wilson’s snipe are shore birds, typically found along rivers, lakes, streams and the seashore. Unlike the squat woodcock, Wilson’s snipe have longer legs that come in handy for wading about in their preferred habitat.

Colored much like a woodcock, with mottled brown feathers, the Wilson’s snipe can be very hard to spot. Luckily, they often seem to want to survey their domain and so will sit on top of fence posts or stubs, providing great photo opportunities. Local photographers have found them in the Washington County Grasslands Bird Area. When flying, snipe make a particular odd “winnowing” sound that has been found to be a vibration of the outermost tail feathers. The sound happens at around 25 miles per hour, the typical airspeed for a migrating snipe.

Like the woodcock, the snipe’s eyes are set far to the top of the head, enabling it to be able to see predators at almost 360 degrees and, more importantly, above for their primary predator is hawks.

The chunky shape of the Wilson’s snipe comes courtesy of huge pectoral muscles. These flying muscles make up almost a quarter of the bird’s total weight — a rarity in the avian world. These immense flight muscles allow them to accelerate rapidly, achieve speeds of over 60 mph, much faster than most other shorebirds, and fly thousands of miles in migration.

Like the woodcock, the snipe’s long bill is soft at the tip, enabling them to open it to grab a tasty earthworm far underground, while the rest of its bill remains closed; an important adaptation to finding food deep in the soil.

Wilson’s snipe make ground nests and only the female incubates eggs, although the father remains in the area and helps guard the young before they are able to fly. There are typically four chicks in a brood and, when they are ready to fledge, the family group breaks apart. The two largest chicks go off with the father while the two younger leave with the mother. These grouping remain throughout the winter until the norther migration begins in the spring.

In some areas, snipe are hunted in large salt marshes, often using pointing dogs. However, to the best of my knowledge, no one has ever caught a snipe in a burlap bag at night. ...