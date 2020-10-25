Bob Henke column: The monthly (certainly not bimonthly) Q+A

It seems as if everyone assumes that whenever something is wrong, it is because I have messed up. With regard to a recent issue with my computer, the repair guy said I must have reconfigured the mandibular filiburst — or something like that. Turned out it had more to do with the machine being 10 years old and having a cluster fly in the electronics.
When the sink leaked this evening, Dr. Wifey opined that I must have “screwed up putting it back together.” When I arrived less than two minutes late to a meeting, a result of following some ag machine, a colleague wondered what I had messed up that made me tardy. In all these instances, I most certainly did not, and the same is true for some of the questions this month.
You screwed up using the word biannual for your hoof trimming chores that happened twice a year. Take it from an English teacher, the word you want is biennial.
I have always had a somewhat prickly relationship with English teachers. In 7th grade, Mrs. Losee said she really wished they had not outlawed the dunking chair — it had to do with my disdain for the pluperfect. The chairperson of the English Department at a major eastern University actually had her hands on my neck before catching herself, realizing that throttling freshmen was probably not a good career choice. That had to do with me pooh-poohing some symbolic content about the little terrier dog in The Bear by William Faulkner.
Turns out, that very thing was the topic of her doctoral dissertation. Regardless, you are another of a long line of English practitioners with whom I shall disagree. Biannual has recently begun to be used to mean of either twice a year or once every two years. The latter usage is utterly wrong but insidious, much like “prolly” and “pacifically.” Biennial means once every two years — plants that live two years, flowering and reproducing in the second, are biennials and have been for centuries.
I have a question for you about butterflies. Your recent article about caterpillars and the way the species survive the winters. Yet the monarch butterflies use multiple generations to migrate. Why the difference? How many generations? If you have already covered this, apologies — I only became a loyal fan in the past year.
Well, at least I have A fan. Grizzly bears hibernate, caribou walk a thousand miles. It is just a matter of having evolved different strategies to cope with seasonal changes in temperate climates. Some of the moths and butterflies overwinter as either eggs or larvae while others migrate. The monarchs do what has been referred to as a sequential or generational migration. Some of the butterflies that reach the wintering areas are those that have hatched out along the way but others hit the upper atmosphere winds just right and make the entire 3,000-mile trip. This is even more pronounced on the trip back north, where it may involve as many as five generations as they exploit the bursts of flowers as spring moves northward.
What animal migrates the longest distance?
The right answer is the arctic tern, a tiny waterbird that flies 44,000 miles round trip, edging out the previous record-holder, the sooty shearwater, by a few thousand. The terns take three months for each direction, following a zigzag path to exploit food sources along the way and they may linger on a rich area for several days.
However, the development of satellite tags tiny enough to be put on very small animals has opened up a few more categories of records besides just getting from point A to point B.
This pleases me because, at last, males have reclaimed their rightful place in the record books.
Previously, the world record for the longest non-stop migration was held by a female bird, a bar-tailed godwit. She flew 7,145 miles over nine days, non-stop from Alaska to New Zealand in 2007. Godwits are shorebirds that annually migrate huge distances but usually with a stop or two along the way to eat, drink, rest and rejuvenate. Not so for 4BBRW, a male bar-tailed godwit.
On Sept. 16, carrying several leg bands and a satellite tag, he left the mudflats in Alaska, where he was feeding heavily to build up for the flight, and did not touch down again for 11 days. When he did finally land on a beach near Auckland after passing over the Aleutian Islands, his satellite tag showed he had travelled 7,987 miles non-stop for the new record. His maximum speed was 55 mph, showing that following the speed limit can still get you there on time.
Other records include the longest butterfly migration — not the monarchs with a measly 3,000 miles, but rather the painted lady going almost 4,000 miles — and flying as much as 2,500 miles at a time. I am equally impressed by the green darner dragonflies that migrate by the millions for at least 900 miles in each direction. Makes hibernation seem a great option — speaking of which:
Homeschooling is causing problems when I disagree with what the teachers are presenting. The latest dispute has to do with hummingbirds. The teacher says they go into hibernation every night and if they are disturbed, they die. Sounds bogus to me.
If you want to quibble, do so based on the term “hibernation.” This usually refers to an extended period of time and several metabolic indicators. Hummingbirds are raging little metabolic furnaces and remaining at that rate overnight when they cannot feed would quickly starve them. Instead they enter a state called torpor, where their body temperature drops, heart rate slows and deep sleep ensues. However, as soon as it is daylight, they warm right back up (by shivering) and go back at it.
Especially tiny rectal thermometers (like the tiny satellite transmitters) enabled researchers to monitor overnight body temperatures and they found one hummingbird in the Andes, the black metaltail, that routinely achieves the lowest body temperature for a non-hibernating animal — 38 degrees from a normal body temperature of around 104. Their heartrate also dropped from 1,200 beats per minute to 40 BPM. The research report said that when one was picked up, it felt like a cold dead stone but as soon as it was daylight, it began to vibrate, its eyes opened, and it flew off to feed. Apparently touching them during torpor is not a death sentence.
Nevertheless, listen to your teachers. They are right more often than mistaken. Except for English teachers. I cannot vouch for them. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
