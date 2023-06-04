As a youngster, I was the scourge of every pond, lake and water course that held fish, anywhere within daylight range of a red Columbia coaster brake bicycle. I never made it to Lake Champlain on my own but I did catch walleye and a truly giant carp in the canal near Fort Ann. My grandfather tried to get me to embrace artificial lures and even fly-fishing but it was well after high school before I moved much beyond my feral meat-fishing mentality.

Given this Catch-And-Eat fishing ethos, my preferred method was to fling some sort of live or otherwise enticing bait. My search for the nirvana of bait offerings was no less intense (and probably equally unnecessary) as the greatest fly-fishing aficionado’s quest to “match the hatch.” I had an uncle who was a great source of inspiration for this particular madness.

I considered Uncle Harold to be the ultimate font of knowledge on live bait since he was the proprietor of a bait shop. In retrospect, he was a pretty cagey businessman as well. Since he lived just across the street, I developed the habit of checking with him before any of my more dramatic angling forays. I would tell Uncle Harold what I was going after, where I was going to find it, and what I had gathered for bait. Almost every time, he would find a fatal flaw in my plan.

Typically, it would be because I had just missed a great opportunity. If I had a pail full of crayfish, seine-netted from the Moseskill, he would sagely shake his head and say that the bass had been hitting on them just last week but now had switched to feeding on fathead minnows. Fortunately, he would have a tank of minnows but was low on crayfish so he would trade my pail of crabs for three or four of the proper bait. No matter what I sought out from apple snails to catalpa worms, he had a better alternative to trade.

This held true right up until I got the idea to try some of the wriggly green newts I found swimming in huge profusion in the Cemetery Pond. These, Harold averred, would catch nothing. The fish would not go near them because they were poisonous and besides, when you tried to affix them to a hook, they screamed most horribly.

In retrospect, this was possibly the first time Uncle Harold ever told me the truth about bait (although I presume the screaming part was fantasy — I have never tried it).

I took the little salamanders, which turned out to be larval form newts, home to keep in a fish bowl and observe. This is too bad because they shortly turned into their land-based form, crawled out of the fish bowl, and died in hidden crevices in couches, under refrigerators and other unfindable locations. This was also too bad because apparently not even a dead mouse can produce the level of stink a single decomposing newt can generate.

When I went to the research materials in the school library to see if Uncle Harold was shading me about them being poisonous, I found several interesting facts — the first of which was that people argued quite a lot about what to call them and those that agreed on something argued about how to spell it.

The species is called the eastern newt and in some literature the red-spotted newt. Some scientists had the terrestrial and aquatic forms classified as separate species at one time so the juvenile stage, running around the forest floor, is called a red eft. Disagreeable researchers also argue about whether this is spelled “eft” or “eff.”

The type specimens in the original description were collected from Lake George and Lake Champlain in 1820 and it is the state salamander of New Hampshire. Contrary to other amphibians, the bright red salamanders we see all over the upland woodlands are actually the juvenile stage. They hatch from eggs laid in the water and this first larval stage has very prominent, lacey exposed gills.

Toward the end of their first year, the gills disappear. They crawl out of the water, metamorphosing into the red eft that lives and hunts on land, breathing through fully developed lungs. This is one of the longest juvenile stages in amphibians, taking up to seven years to develop into an adult. Red efts are small salamanders, in varying shades of red and orange with a number of red or yellow dots outlined in black. They hunt small insects and worms on the forest floor and hibernate under the leaf litter, just like many other salamanders.

Unlike other salamanders, the land stage is not their final form. After two to seven years as an eft, it returns to the same body of water it left years ago, reenters the water, and after a period of returning to the surface to breathe, regenerates gills, internal at this time. This is the adult stage, which is the greenish brown but retaining the same spots. They live and reproduce for the rest of their lives in the water, remaining active in the winter, swimming around under the ice. Over time, the tail elongates, thickens and becomes a wide paddle helping propel and steer their way through the water.

Because males and females look the same, they identify each other mostly by smell produced by the males. A male whose enticing pheromone has attracted a female clasps her tightly around her neck and rubs his head against hers. This is so arousing that he spontaneously releases a sperm packet into the water. If she is as interested in him as he is in her, she snags the packet and uses it to fertilize her eggs at a later time. Females also sometimes jettison sperm packets if they later find a male they feel is more attractive. After fertilizing her eggs, the female then deposits each egg individually on aquatic plants, possibly as a way to mitigate competition with other amphibian eggs.

By the way, Uncle Harold was right. The skin of both the red eft and the water-dwelling newt contains a strong poison called tarichatoxin, causing fish, birds and other predators to avoid them. Garter snakes, hog-nosed snakes and turkeys seem to have developed a tolerance for the toxin and do consume the red efts on occasion without harm.

So, the huge bass I expected to find in the Cossayuna Mill Pond would have studiously avoided any newt offered as bait.

But I still bet they don’t scream. ...