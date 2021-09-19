Bob Henke column: The good and bad sides of thistles

The Great Argyle Thistle Day is now behind us. I took some historical liberties proclaiming a Thistle Day celebration. In most places in Scotland, it is traditional to have Thistle Day in early summer but we felt people needed something done for them after all the heartache, hardship and general isolation over the past two years. So, although I may be pilloried by historians, we had a pretty good time.
The day began with a parade. The deputy supervisor did a fine job collecting blooming thistles to decorate the town truck. Those I had carefully mowed around for weeks all went to seed and turned brown but he found some still blossoming in a local pasture. He went even further by showing up in traditional garb, kilt and all. As he was working on the decorations in the bed of the truck, we caught one young lady trying to determine just how traditional the kilt wearing actually was. When the only thing she said in defense was that it made no difference because he was wearing shorts, we made her drive the truck.
This kept her out of trouble except when she spotted some of her myriad relatives along the parade route. On these occasions, the truck would lurch and veer followed by an explosion of candy out the windows (mostly — there was only about 2 inches of errantly thrown candy on the floor at the end of the parade) and finally another veer to get us back in line and hard braking to keep from running over the grand marshal walking in front of us. Made for an interesting ride.
Everyone ate well. Dr. Wifey and I had the Firemen’s barbeque chicken after the parade. Others chose pulled pork from the Legion to eat during the parade. Then, while the Bluebillies were doing their concert, a lot of people were having their fish fries and onion rings from Moby Dick’s, another local business — sort of a dinner theater deal. Finally, after dark, the skies cleared and made the fireworks spectacular. Only a couple of people got stuck and needed help out of the somewhat murky field (it took more than 2,000 feet of caution tape to mark off portions of the parking area with more than a couple of inches of standing water).
It was a generally good time with only a couple of unexpected foibles. The first was when I was assaulted by the Thistle Queen for no offense other than listening intently to the Bluebillies (a favorite pastime of mine, they are a great group). Apparently, if I do not continually swivel to make sure no one is sneaking up behind me, regardless of the venue, I need to be attacked for training purposes. This explanation was moderately baffling but even more baffling was the huge number of people who asked the same question — “What is a thistle?”
I suppose this is a function of how close one is to the land. When I began looking for my first paying job, at age 9, I quickly found the only alternatives were with farmers whose kids had grown up. There are a number of necessary functions felt to be a waste of time for adults who could be handling more specialized jobs that needed more strength and that were not so close to the ground. Some of these kid tasks were OK — feeding calves, washing milking equipment, driving the tractor while the adults picked up hay bales or driving the cows from pasture to barn and back, I did happily.
Some others, not so much, and one of the worst was chopping thistles. I could count on several blistering hot summer days, carrying a massive grub axe I could barely lift much less swing, and trudging all over the pastures killing huge thistle plants. The axe was dull, on purpose. In addition to chopping the main plant down, I was to chop down into the soil to keep the thistle from resprouting so a sharp blade would be more apt to be badly damaged by rocks and abrasives.
It was here I learned about the range of thistle species. I was admonished to leave small, flat-leafed thistles. I was taught to call them “pasture thistles” and they were supposed to have medicinal value to the cows as well as for humans.
There are between 58 and 62 species of thistle native to North America, depending on which botanist you consult. Most are not only good feed for bees and butterflies but are rather shy and do not cause great trouble as weeds. However, there are a couple of dozen non-native species, mostly from Europe, that can be extremely invasive and rate high on the pecking order of nuisance plants. A rule of thumb that works in most cases is that invasive thistle leaves are green on both sides while native species tend to be light gray and often hairy on the backsides.
Thistles in general are flowering plants, well-protected with sharp and sometimes toxic spines. These spines may be found everywhere on the plant from leaves to stems to flower heads. This was the origin of the Thistle Day celebration. It seems the Romans were creeping up, under cover of darkness, to attack the sleeping Scots. Why the whole army was sleeping so soundly is debated. Nevertheless, the Romans began to cross a thistle field and all the hooting and hollering, as Roman feet were stabbed, woke the Scots, who went forth and routed them.
Thistle seeds are typically dispersed with a fuzzy down attachment enabling wind dispersal. Thistle down is avidly used by birds and small rodents for nests. Some of the native species have extremely high water content in the seeds, allowing small birds and rodents feeding on them to go for long periods without requiring a drink.
My pasture adversaries were generally of the some most invasive. Two large ones, represented on the parade truck, are bull thistles and milk thistles brought from Europe as medicinal plants. These both form large purple flowers, well-liked by butterflies, and both have a large thorny involucre (modified leaf covering the base of the flower). Milk thistles get their name from the irregular white splashes on their leaves. We also see tall blue lettuce. Named for its ability to grow to heights of 8 feet, this species has small purple flowers and is not quite as well armed as some other thistles.
One of the flowering thistles in this area, which also has potential to become an agricultural pest, is the Canadian thistle. Native to the plains of Canada, this has spread throughout the United States. Canadian thistles bear flowers in bunches and are also good fodder for bees and butterflies. Their late-blooming habit makes them important to migrating insects like monarch butterflies. The fact they spread not only by seeds (borne on thistle down) but also by budding from its incredibly huge root system.
Canadian thistle roots may go as deep as 6 feet and spread 15 feet from the plant. Cultivation that breaks the roots encourages new sprouts. Although not quite as prickly as some of the European species (they have no spines on the stems and none on the involucre) they are still difficult and annoying due to their persistence.
Still, probably not as difficult and annoying as our Thistle Queen. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.