Bob Henke column: The good and bad sides of thistles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some others, not so much, and one of the worst was chopping thistles. I could count on several blistering hot summer days, carrying a massive grub axe I could barely lift much less swing, and trudging all over the pastures killing huge thistle plants. The axe was dull, on purpose. In addition to chopping the main plant down, I was to chop down into the soil to keep the thistle from resprouting so a sharp blade would be more apt to be badly damaged by rocks and abrasives.

It was here I learned about the range of thistle species. I was admonished to leave small, flat-leafed thistles. I was taught to call them “pasture thistles” and they were supposed to have medicinal value to the cows as well as for humans.

There are between 58 and 62 species of thistle native to North America, depending on which botanist you consult. Most are not only good feed for bees and butterflies but are rather shy and do not cause great trouble as weeds. However, there are a couple of dozen non-native species, mostly from Europe, that can be extremely invasive and rate high on the pecking order of nuisance plants. A rule of thumb that works in most cases is that invasive thistle leaves are green on both sides while native species tend to be light gray and often hairy on the backsides.