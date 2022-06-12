Bob Henke column: The goldfinch and its unique behaviors

It is true. I was involved in another altercation in a store.

Apparently, a couple of people witnessed this and are taking delight in spreading the word. Not sure if they think they are a town crier or a reincarnation of Paul Revere but I would like them to know I am neither ashamed nor repentant and do not really care who they tell. Actually, I have had a somewhat sullied past with regard to conflicts in retail establishments. This one happens to almost exactly mirror an incident that took place in a K-Mart a couple dozen years ago. It also so happens it is entirely my mother’s fault.

As a child, I always lusted over the vending machines inevitably found in the store lobbies. All sorts of magic things were promised from cars to gumballs, jaw-breakers to dinosaurs. My mother pronounced them to be over-priced junk and steadfastly refused any dimes. They are now from 25 to 50 cents but it appears the quality has remained about the same. Nevertheless, in response to the nature of parents across the board, I have made it a practice to take any quarters in my pocket and put them in the vending machines as I leave so similarly afflicted kids can just turn the handles, simultaneously getting a reward and causing motherly pique.

I caught a grown man digging my quarter out of a K-Mart machine years ago. I was a bit more full of juice and barely restrained aggression then. The conclusion was that he found himself tossed out the door into the snow. Dr. Wifey was not going to put up with that and I was forbidden to leave any more quarters.

Recently, she has been unable to walk all around the store so I am unsupervised and again took up the quarter-leaving habit. A couple of weeks ago, when I returned my cart, I found a 20-something young fellow working trying to get the quarter I left. I confronted him and was told that he had seen me put the quarter in and it was “a rule” that when I left the store, it was anyone’s. I solved the problem by turning the crank a quarter turn so it could not be reversed. He countered by turning it all the way and then opening the shoot to dump all the candy on the floor. He said, “There’s your ______ quarter.”

So I tossed him out, Dr. Wifey saw it, and as a result, I am again forbidden to leave quarters. Fortunately, for the excitement of internet trolls, I will probably fall off the wagon soon.

I was already somewhat upset before the quarter poaching incident. I had been minding my business, working through my list when I came upon something that shocked me to the core. There, for $3.99, were packages of sticks for roasting marshmallows. They were sanitized and “uniform.” What sort of sick person would buy such a thing? Half the fun of marshmallow roasting was picking just the right stick, sharpening the point, whittling off any rough bark or nubs and arguing about whose was best. Every stick was different and, to the eye of the child, far and away the best.

One of our native songbirds agrees with my fondness for individuality.

The goldfinch, the brilliant yellow and black little fellow that frequents our feeders and works so diligently gathering seed from thistles and other formidable plants, is often taken for granted, but in fact it has some of the more unique behaviors found in our native birds.

As a child, I was taught the goldfinches went south in the winter and northern ones, that were much duller in color, came to winter in this area. This is utterly false. The fact is that the goldfinch does one of the most rapid feather molt and regrowth processes in the bird world — and they do it twice a year. The bright yellow and black of the males disappears in the fall to be replaced with more muted tones, looking very much like the females’ breeding plumage. Females become even more nondescript. This holds for the winter, then another molt starts shortly after the solstice so the birds are returned to their vivid coloration by about the first week in June.

Also as a child, I was taught to call the birds “wild canaries.” Goldfinches and canaries come from vastly different parts of the world and share very little except their generally finchy morphology. The canary confusion is generated by the goldfinch’s propensity and ability in song. Most birds have a unique call and absolute conformance to it is required in order to attract a mate.

The goldfinch, on the other hand, creates its own song from snippets of other goldfinch calls as well as by simply stringing phrases together sort of jazz style. Both males and females sing and pairs share a song, different than all others, which enables them to find each other in the confusion of a winter flock. This song can and does change over the course of a goldfinch life. One or the other of the partners tries something different and if its mate approves, the couple include it in their identification repertoire.

Most birds are striving to start broods as early as possible to maximize the time the young can feed in times of plenty. Goldfinches take a more leisurely approach. Singing starts in earnest after the molt is complete, announcing nesting territories and establishing pair bonds. Goldfinches often “mate for life,” which means, like all other birds, they stay together for life unless the female decides to trade him in for a younger model. By mid-June to early July, everyone has worked out whom they love and where they are going to nest.

The female does most of the nest building, near the top of a thick shrub, 3 or 4 feet off the ground. She lashes the rootlets that make the foundation to the branches using spider web material, then constructs a circular nest of plant fibers woven so tightly it will hold water. After lining it with soft pappus — down material taken from the seeds of thistle and goldenrod — she lays from two to seven pale bluish eggs.

Goldfinch nests are often parasitized by brown cowbirds but, although the cowbird eggs hatch, the young never survive more than a couple of days for, unlike virtually every other bird, goldfinches do not feed their nestlings on protein-rich insects. Instead, from birth to death, goldfinches live on a diet of seeds. Cowbird chicks starve on this fare but the goldfinch babies thrive.

While the goldfinch female is incubating the eggs, the male often goes wild with his singing, stringing together notes and phrases in a totally random and wildly different pattern. This goes on until the eggs hatch and parents start bringing food to the babies. Back under the female’s watchful eye, the male’s singing returns to their nuptial song pattern.

I can relate, given Dr. Wifey’s control over my quarter-dispensing habits. Good thing she was not along for the parking lot dust-up this winter over the guys kicking my truck ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

