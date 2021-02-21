Bob Henke column: The flicker, after a stop at the feeder

We have a glaze of icy crust covering everything, making this the time of year when everyone falls down. With all due modesty, I have made some spectacular wipeouts over the years. I think my personal best was losing both feet on the third of the slate steps at our house on the mountain. I was carrying two bags of sweet feed on my shoulders at the time. I landed flat on my back on the flagstone walk.
Two hundred pounds of flying feed sacks landed on me a microsecond later.
I come by my flair for the dramatic wipeout genetically via my paternal grandfather. As a child, I watched him tip over a chair he was standing on in his tiny Manhattan apartment. He basically staggered and leapt from every piece of furniture all around the perimeter of the room, finally landing on his butt wedged between the coat rack and the entrance door. He was very proud that throughout the whole prolonged fracas, he had not dropped the African violet he was reaching for in the first place.
This calm under fire I did not inherit. I discussed at length and in volume the nature and lineage of stone steps, the weather and feed bags in particular. In contrast, Gramp was once helping my sisters cross a brook, swollen and icy with spring meltwater. He got to the center of the log spanning the creek and was turning to help them across when the log broke. Gramp wound up on his back, feet in the air, with water rushing over the top of him and all he did was very quietly say, “Girls, we have a situation.” I would have castigated the log in a manner that could have been heard in Arkansas!
The morning after the ice storm, our feeder was visited by a bird that seemed to share my proclivity to address inanimate objects.
The feeder was abuzz with activity. A huge flock of siskins and an equal number of redpolls were vying for the thistle feeder. The trays were full of cardinals and doves while the sunflower feeders continued their usual flow of hickadees, nuthatches, and titmice. I have only two suet holders and, while one of them kept changing hands between three species of woodpecker, the other had an interesting surprise. It was monopolized by a dramatic-looking male northern flicker. We are right at the border of the area where the birds migrate in the winter and that where they stay put all winter.
So seeing a flicker in February is not that unusual but it is unusual to see them at a bird feeder. They normally do not avail themselves of the winter treats we provide. This suet block was homemade and full of dried mealworms. I suspect this is what tempted him but regardless, he was working hard and driving other patrons away.
All of a sudden, the frenetic activity ceased and the feeder was abruptly empty. The cause involved the resident Cooper’s hawk. The raptor did not get a victim separated with the first swoop and it sat near the top of the pear tree contemplating its next move. There was no bird in sight, except for the flicker. Woodpecker fashion, instead of fleeing, it simply moved around to the far side of the 4 by 4 feeder post, essentially out of view of the predator.
It was a good strategy but he had not counted on the icy coating, The flicker wanted to be near the top of the post shielded by the big tray. Unfortunately, he could not maintain this safe position. After a few seconds, grip as he would, he started a slow slide down the post. He clung tightly but in a few seconds was nearing the ground. At this point he would flap and scrabble back to the top, complaining about it all the way in their characteristic “wick-er, wick-er” call.
The hawk did not see this show and flew off in search of prey after a minute or two. The flicker appeared not to notice the hawk was gone and kept us amused for the next ten minutes or so until the little birds resumed feeding and he knew the coast was clear. Back up he went, stopping to give the post a few good hammering pecks before he went back to work on the suet.
A bird after my own heart.
The northern flicker is a woodpecker species, although it pushes the envelope a bit in its behavior. They are fairly large, nearly a foot in length. Generally shades of tan with sharply spotted belly, barred wings, red spot on the back of the head, dramatic black bib and a bright white rump that shows clearly when they fly. Males have a black stripe from the corner of the mouth back across the cheek and both genders have colored feather shafts that show when flying. Flickers are found all over North America up to the Arctic Circle. In the eastern part of this range, these feather shafts are vivid yellow. In the west, they are red.
Flickers in the northern portion of the range migrate long distances, sometimes as far as Mexico and Central America. In the rest of the range, the birds stay in the same location all year and just watch their traveling brethren go past.
Like other woodpeckers, flickers make their nests in tree holes (or a convenient birdhouse). They sometimes lay as many as 10 eggs. It is in the foraging that the flicker is distinguished from other woodpeckers. Instead of digging insects out of tree trunks, flickers forage on the ground and predominately eat ants.
Their tongue is longer than the beak by at least 2 inches. Barbed and covered with a sticky saliva, the tongue scoops up ants, which are drawn back into the crop. Flicker parents often forage for quite a period and then go sit in a bush for a while as the ants are ground up in the gizzard and partially digested. They then go feed the babies by regurgitating this pre-digested ant paste.
They are great parents but I do not know if they are all as ill-tempered as our suet flicker. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.