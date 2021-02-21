Bob Henke column: The flicker, after a stop at the feeder

We have a glaze of icy crust covering everything, making this the time of year when everyone falls down. With all due modesty, I have made some spectacular wipeouts over the years. I think my personal best was losing both feet on the third of the slate steps at our house on the mountain. I was carrying two bags of sweet feed on my shoulders at the time. I landed flat on my back on the flagstone walk.

Two hundred pounds of flying feed sacks landed on me a microsecond later.

I come by my flair for the dramatic wipeout genetically via my paternal grandfather. As a child, I watched him tip over a chair he was standing on in his tiny Manhattan apartment. He basically staggered and leapt from every piece of furniture all around the perimeter of the room, finally landing on his butt wedged between the coat rack and the entrance door. He was very proud that throughout the whole prolonged fracas, he had not dropped the African violet he was reaching for in the first place.