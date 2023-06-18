I was mowing around the Black Ninja War Canoe last week, contemplating having to replace a couple of rivets. For new readers, the Black Ninja War Canoe is the name my kids gave to the venerable craft back in the Game Warden days. It is an aluminum boat that I salvaged from a scrap heap and rebuilt, since there was no way of affording something new.

After making it more or less water-tight, we painted it black with enough random splotches of dark green and brown to make it a viable stealth craft day and night. The kids really liked painting the thing. The less skill and attention to detail paid, the better to break up its outline.

The BNWC seemed to attract violent circumstance. It was dragged by a motor boat half way across Lake George in the middle of the night. To be fair, it would not have been dragged had I not been hanging on to the bad guys’ boat in the first place but it hardly seemed appropriate to let go. Later in that same detail, the same guys (in a different boat) rammed the canoe amidships, giving it a permanent bend to the starboard and giving new meaning to J-Stroke if you paddled on that side. It was even rammed by an ATV when we pulled it up on the bank to apprehend some trappers.

It was for reasons, therefore, of both appearance and function that we rejected the idea of taking the War Canoe on the Adirondack Canoe Classic, a 90-mile race from Old Forge to Saranac Lake. I left procurement of an appropriate craft to my teammate, another Lieutenant from downstate. Charlie showed up with a clumsy, ponderous metal canoe, putting us in the “iron boat” class, and soon generating the name “Iron Pig” for the boat as well as our team. We won our class but nearly killed ourselves doing it.

The physical torture was sufficient to cause great mental acuity and in this rare period of clarity I was able to determine that marathons, in any form, were something to be avoided. I have successfully avoided entreaties to repeat the 90-miler and passed on a invitation to go to one that is even worse — the longest canoe race in the world, a 1,000-mile odyssey down the Yukon River, the majority of which is in areas so remote not only will no one see you but you are required to carry a GPS tracker so they can find your remains if you are stomped by a moose.

People travel incredible distances, on foot and in various conveyances, for good reasons as well as for no apparent purpose. This generated an interesting question in my email today. A friend wrote, “We were just talking about a guy who rode a bicycle from Maine to Oregon and (someone) claims to have read that ants travel further than coyotes over the course of their life and that this was over 3000 miles. Is that true?”

I was not aware that particular someone could read at all but I do not doubt he could have read something like that. I have read that chickens can do math, ethanol in gasoline increases mileage and Elvis is alive in a moon colony. People write all sorts of things nowadays with no particular oversight so it is very important to generate critical intelligence to evaluate material. No one is doing it for us anymore. That said, I guess I would have to try and get the inquiry on the same level.

Sightings — June 18 Two orioles are the featured guests in this week's Sightings.

Coyotes are fairly well-studied but seem remarkably adaptive so their practices may vary a great deal depending on the environment where they find themselves. Groups depending on carrion may travel farther in their search. Groups living in an urban setting may sleep up to 18 hours a day and scavenge dumpsters by late night. Much of the scientific research tends to indicate the average family group of coyotes tends to have a home territory that averages around 36 square miles. As they begin to disperse, young males expand this to 60 or more square miles.

Within this territory, in normal wild situations, the animals may travel an average of 15 to 20 miles in a 24-hour period depending on their success encountering a food source. Some urban studies show much less movement with individual animals remaining within a few hundred yards of a secure den site at all times, moving only to get to food sources (typically human refuse as well as other animals feeding on it). In resource-scarce arid lands, travel distances, particularly for males fending for a lactating female and pups, may be much greater.

There have been some less formal studies, which yielded remarkable results. A fellow named David Yankee in Ohio developed the habit, when he had a coyote in a trap that he did not want to harvest, of putting a collar on the animal with his contact information. Many were returned from a few miles away but one young male was killed 107 miles away as the crow flies. How far that is in coyote rambling is unknown but it had to cross several major interstate highways and navigate a large metropolitan area. Other tagging studies have shown dispersal trips by young male coyotes of more than 300 miles.

Studying ant travel is a bit more challenging. It is hard to know exactly where an individual ant has gone and when it gets back. Additionally, there is a lot of movement around inside the colony that adds considerably to a total daily difference. Depending on the species of ant and the fertility of the area, typical foraging may be between 6 feet and 150 yards from the colony. The average any can travel at about 3 inches a second, which translates to 180 inches a minutes when they are moving continuously. The average ant may travel 3 to 4 miles in its foraging activities on an average day. This is about 3,000 miles in its lifetime.

So the bottom line is, both species are quite mobile. If you adjust for relative size I think the ant wins but in actual distances, probably even the lazy city coyotes come out on top. I am going to go dig the BNWC out of the brush but rest assured, I will not be paddling it for distances comparable to either. ...