Bob Henke column: The difference between damselflies and dragonflies

This hit in classic fashion vis-à-vis the men’s room toilet at the Town Hall. The bolt on one side of the seat broke, which mattered little to the men since we never put the seat down anyway. On the other hand, the pressure built strongly from my female co-workers. If I did not replace the seat, “someone” would probably fall off the toilet, be injured or killed, and sue everyone involved. It would be horrible. I finally gave up arguing and bought a new toilet seat, thinking this would give some relief.

It did not. I was attacked as soon as I walked in carrying it. It probably was not going to fit. I assured them it would and even held it in place to demonstrate. Toilet seats, they averred, are tricky. They often look right but do not fit when you take them out of the package and it would look wrong. They even went so far as to predict some hideous amputations by this dangerous commode seat. I recommended they stop going in the men’s room.