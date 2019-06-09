In the face of unending sog in my clay fields, instead of just despairing, I turned to things I should have done before and can still do while the ground dries. My driveway resembles a jungle trail under the best of conditions, but recently has taken on the ambiance of an obstacle course.
A couple of large branches and small trees have toppled in the wind and wet, encroaching on the roadway and twisting the driveway a bit as people drove around them in the mud. I headed up with the tractor and a chain only to be turned around by luxurious growth of poison ivy and poison parsnip. My Bean loafers and cargo shorts were not up to this task, so I went to the cellar for my high rubber boots. These involve a bit of a balancing act to get on so it was with some satisfaction that I shoved my foot home in the right boot.
I quickly discerned that something felt wrong and part of that something was moving.
As I yanked my foot out of the fairly tight boot top, it was followed by a huge, alarming explosion of fluff, which was in turn followed by three rather irate mice. These industrious rodents had gathered cattail down and constructed a rather large nest in the toe of my boot. This is impressive by itself but becomes more so when you add the fact that the closest cattails are well over 300 feet from the house and the trek passes directly by the porch where three ferocious felines lounge away their days picking at the incredible cat smorgasbord my wife provides.
The source of their building material was a plant found throughout the northern hemisphere, and in some parts of the south, in a family containing just more than 50 species. They share the common pattern — a tall, broad-leaved plant thriving in wetland conditions. They are known by many common names: reeds, punks, bulrush, and even “wild corndog.” It is at once an incredibly useful native plant and a worrisome invasive, depending on which part of the country it is found.
The species most commonly found in the northeast is the descriptively named broad-leaved cattail. When Europeans arrived in North America, they were already well acquainted with this plant and were even able to teach the natives a thing or two about them. One of the first archaeological evidences of food storage and production in Europe are grinding stones and crude pestles, which microscopic analysis indicates were used for grinding cattail roots into flour about 30,000 years ago.
Many parts of the cattail are edible. The rhizomes (tuberous roots) have a nutritional content similar to rice and corn. They are eaten fresh (boiled, steamed or fried like potatoes) or dried and ground into a flour. The outer portion of the sprout, when young, may be peeled and prepared like asparagus. In some parts of the world, the plant is called as Cossack asparagus. In late spring, the undeveloped flower spike is peeled, boiled and eaten like corn on the cob.
One of the more colorful traditional dishes involves dipping the flowering portion in a beer batter and frying. Leaving part of the stem attached provides an easy handle and this appearance has generated one of the common names — wild corndog. The native North American contribution to this cornucopia was to shake the male portions of the flower into a clay pot, collecting the copious yellow pollen as a nutritious flavoring and additive to flours and soups.
The usefulness of the cattail extends beyond its gustatory range. Early on, when both dirt floors and stone floors were routinely covered with some sort of vegetation for insulation and cleanliness, those with a bit more money often purchased cut, dried cattail leaves because they tended to lay flat and not ball up around the feet of the occupants. Known in this context as rushes, it was one of the first commercial uses of cattails and made a fine living for a number of craftsman families. At the same time and continuing to the present time, “rush” is woven to produce traditional chair seats. Artisans who can weave rush seats also make an excellent income from the plant.
The female flowers are borne on the stem just below the male, pollen-producing section. These grow into the elongated, dark brown head that is iconic to pictures of wetland areas. When the seeds develop fully, they are tiny and each is attached to a fibrous bit of fluff. This is used as a kite to carry the seeds far afield, making the plant spread very easily.
Even in this late stage the plant found many uses. Native Americans used it as tinder for starting fires, insulation for moccasins, bedding, baby powder, diapers and cradleboards. At one time, the US military paid cadres of teenagers to collect the ripe down. It was given yet another name, kapok, and used as flotation material for life jackets and aviation jackets.
In South America, it is an important building material for everything from roofs and shelters to boats and fish traps. Prior to the bleaching process for wood pulp, much paper was made from cattails and even today, some decorative note paper is rush based. The pages of my current diary are from this source. Fiber can be extracted in a manner similar to flax and the cloth produced is much finer quality than straight flax cloth. It is also used extensively in other countries as a biofuel.
Owing to its rapid growth and powerful root systems, a number of countries are experimenting with the use of large, man-made marshes filled with cattails which, in addition to all their other uses, do a great job of stripping excess nutrients and some forms of chemical pollution from waterways. Florida has created a couple 3800 acre false swamps specifically to protect the everglades below from excess nutrients in the water. The model has been very effective in a number of areas through Europe.
So, given the extensive utility of the cattail, I cannot object mightily to the mice collecting the down for a nest. However, did it have to be my boot?
