Bob Henke column: The bufflehead (hint: it's not on a buffalo)

The moon is full, which I presume accounts for the nature of the communications this week. The BLTs (Beautiful Ladies of the Town) are, I presume, pleased that no bags of poo have been delivered to the office for identification but there was a note our back door notifying me there was such a sample in the back of the truck. This one was not actually poo but rather a very rodent-intensive owl pellet.

A short while later I was effectively kidnapped to go look at some “cougar” tracks near a backyard birdfeeder in Queensbury. I have been sworn to absolute secrecy regarding the kidnapper, not to protect a cougar, but because I immediately pointed out the presumed 100-pound cat seemed to have a stride length of about 5 inches. It would definitely have qualified for Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks. They were most certainly cat tracks and just as certainly kitty cat tracks, which had simply melted out in the warm sun. If she had found them a day earlier, they probably would have been identified as bobcat.

Still, I think the one that threw me off the worst was the phone call asking what I knew about “buffalo heads.” I replied, reasonably I thought, that they were the big, hairy, horned, smelly and noisy bits that were found on the front of a buffalo.

Sightings — Feb. 20 Snow and subnivean activities are the subject of this week's Sightings.

This did not win me any points because we’re “talking about birds! The river is full of them!”

Either someone misspoke or someone else misheard but the conversation was clearly about a small sea duck called a “bufflehead.”

The bufflehead is a very diminutive sea duck, one of the smallest waterfowl on this continent. Interestingly, its name does come from a comparison of its rather large-looking head to that of a bison. The American bison, and a number of its relatives around the world, are nowadays called “buffalo” but a couple of centuries ago this term was simply “buffle” (a term borrowed from a Latin vulgarity).

Buffleheads are very small but the feathers of their head and rather small beak make it appear large and out of proportion. Identification is sometimes chancy from a distance but they are actually quite distinctive. They have a white body with a black stripe down the back. The head is generally dark with a large white patch beginning in back of the eye and wrapping all the way around the back.

The dark colored parts begin as an iridescent green on the forehead running down and all around the neck with the lower parts morphing into iridescent purple and golden brown. Females and adolescent males are overall gray-brown with a white cheek patch. When they fly, there is a white patch on the underside of the wing — large on adult males and smaller on females and adolescents.

Buffleheads are not remarkably plentiful but they are found all over this continent. Their migration patterns are remarkable as well as quite variable depending on where their breeding areas are. West of the Rockies, they quite often breed in areas of Alaska and migrate generally down the western coast. Some go as far as southern Mexico and Mesoamerica. Others go no further than the Aleutian Islands.

East of the Rocky Mountains, they may be found breeding anywhere in Canada, even north of Hudson Bay. The ones on the eastern part of this range migrate south, ending anywhere from Chesapeake to Florida and Texas. Those with more western ranges actually migrate in an East/West direction. In this area, therefore, we may see northern migrants stopping off to feed on their way to Florida and later host western migrants on their way to the coastal areas. If the rivers and lakes stay open enough, some of these may even winter here in northern New York.

They are not exceptionally social birds and do not make large flocks, however, they may linger with larger groups of other diving ducks such as goldeneyes. Like goldeneyes and wood ducks, buffleheads do not nest on the ground, instead seeking out cavities in trees. Because of their diminutive size, they fit nicely into nest cavities made by some of medium-sized woodpeckers like northern flickers.

In fact, some biologists speculate that the range of the bufflehead is limited by the range of the flickers since well over 90 percent of their nests are in cavities created by flickers. In these nests, the hen lays a clutch of from four to 17 buff eggs that hatch in 30 days. After two days in the nest to absorb their yolk sac, the babies all make the leap from as much as 30 feet above the forest floor and the female leads them to water.

Buffleheads get their food by diving underwater where they focus on insects, amphibians, crustaceans and mollusks. Unlike some of the other diving ducks, their dives are of fairly short duration. When feeding, they typically dive for about 12 seconds, then pop to the surface for about the same amount of time before submerging again. If there are several pairs, this can make for a rather frenetic look.

In freshwater, some of their favorite menu items are damselfly and dragonfly larvae, midge larvae, water boatmen, mayfly larvae and caddisfly larvae. In cold weather, they switch to snails and freshwater clams and mussels. There is some indication that they make good use of our invasive zebra mussels.

While buffleheads live primarily in North and Meso America, they do have some explorers that have been found in Europe, Japan, Greenland and Iceland. They also appear to be one of the waterfowl species that has evolved to its present form quite early in prehistory. There are many examples of buffleheads in assemblages from the Pleistocene, as much as 500,000 years ago. However, there are also fossils which are identical to modern buffleheads that date from the Pliocene, at least two million years ago.

I wonder what they were called then, since bison had yet to evolve. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0