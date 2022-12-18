Bob Henke column: The big day is coming ... Wren Day

I am finding one of the most difficult things about experiencing a life-altering loss is the series of firsts. The first Thanksgiving without her, the first anniversary, and now the first Christmas. I sat contemplating this last night and realized there was another first. This is the first holiday season I can remember that my back was not hurting.

It has been pretty much a tradition for the past half century that one present I always received was having my back go out. The specific injuries were different each year, but the general theme remained — Dr. Wifey somehow wiped me out. Some of these ventures were simple, over work or tree wrangling, but some stood out as monuments to what a woman can convince her husband to do.

One year it was trying to get the gift she got for her mother, a 12-by-24-foot rug, tied on top of a 1964 Opel station wagon for a 300-mile trip home. Another year involved carrying three sleeping children through an entire mall (because I HAD to be with her) while she looked for a last-minute gift for someone whom I did not care much for in the first place. The most verbally colorful was a magnificent fall and 20-foot slide down a frozen road surface while trying to put chains on the van, in an ice storm, halfway up the mountain, after attending a Christmas concert we just could not miss.

The one I remember best was when it occurred to Dr. Wifey that Daughter One needed something which weighed a bit over 10 stone. I managed to balance the huge pair of boxes on a shopping cart to teeter precariously out to the parking lot in 4 inches of snow, but getting them into the truck was a little more challenging. The first one only weighed about 150 pounds so a straight lift worked fine.

The second, which weighed twice as much and was most inconveniently shaped, defeated my best efforts. I could lift it out of the cart but then it was too high to get under the truck cap. After a couple of powerlifting moves and some really descriptive, albeit not too festive, language, a plan occurred to me. I would lift it up out of the cart, turn it on its side, let it semi-fall back across the cart sideways, then slide it across to the tailgate and into the truck.

This worked like a charm — initially. I got the box swung sideways, then Wifey tried to move the cart. I bellowed. The box dropped back into the cart. She said, “Just what, exactly, do you want me to do?” I said, “Just hold the cart still. Don’t let it move!” She stood stolidly, clutching the handle.

I gave another great heave, got the box into the air, got it rotated, and started to let it drop to the cart. Unfortunately, in the intervening seconds, she had moved the cart entirely away. I scrabbled to defeat gravity, which struggled just as gamely to turn a monumental purchase into worthless shards. I got it stopped at about ankle level, ignored the searing pain in my back, and hoisted it back up and into the truck. She said that I should not make such a big production over such simple things and it was all my fault for not giving clear directions.

While I would now relish having my back torn asunder by that mechanism, I was contemplating just skipping Christmas entirely this year. Perhaps, if injury was to be one of the defining characteristics, I should instead celebrate the day after Christmas which is — Wren Day.

This came to mind as I was filling the bird feeders yesterday. I have not gotten around to cleaning out the bird houses and there is one that hangs in the pear tree beside the feeders. This house is interesting. My son made it for me from old license plates. The reflective surfaces still give me a start when a light plays across it at night but it has proved popular with chickadees and titmice over the years. This summer, however, it was taken over by a rather fierce wren who always took great umbrage at me doing anything in the area. When it would emerge from the nest box, there was a scratching noise, amplified by the metal, warning me attack was imminent.

I heard the same sound yesterday and instinctively ducked but instead the little bird just flew up into the pear tree. A short while later I heard the cheery sound of a wren song. This is unusual. Typically, our wrens have migrated by now but this fellow seems determined to spend the winter eating mealworms from the bird feeder.

Wrens are one of the few birds that continues singing unabated all winter wherever it is and, far from finding it as uplifting as I do, people in the past found it quite upsetting. There are all sorts of stories about wrens calling down deadly blizzards or betraying Irish soldiers to their Viking enemies. Out of these came the practice of celebrating Wren Day on Dec. 26.

It was quite the hoorah. Every boy in town was given an arm band designating him as a “wrenboy” and the whole cadre was sent off to capture a wren. This involved a heroic chase lasting hours until the poor wren was too exhausted to fly and could be captured. It was then tied to the top of a pole and led a grand parade. The wrenboys exhorted onlookers for a donation, rewarding large sums with a feather from the poor bird. The money was used to sponsor a dance lasting until dawn with the pole and bird as a centerpiece much like a Maypole. In modern times, the “wren” is an ornate effigy not a real bird.

This is a good thing because, although the wren is a vicious destroyer of bird nests anywhere in the area of its own, it is still an interesting singer, both summer and winter and I wish it no ill. Both genders sing and, in the spring, males may repeat their long, jumbled bubbling call as many as 10 times a minute for hours at a time.

I am definitely thinking Wren Day this year for me but for everyone else, I wish you a Merry Christmas, Joyous holiday season, and Happy New Year. ...