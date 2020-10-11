Bob Henke column: The best way to play follow the leader

He blasted the horn when he sped off, I assumed thanking me for letting get to where he had to be. Turned out where he had to be was the drive-through lane at McDonald's. After acquiring his food, he left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, amid tire squealing and exhaust roaring, and headed back from whence he came. I could not think of an emergency that could be solved by happy meals.

The last one happened this morning, well before dawn, when a young man in a dark F-150 passed me on a double solid line around a blind corner. Pulling into Stewart’s only a few seconds before I, he could not be bothered with parking spots, instead pulling up sideways, directly in front of the door. My son went in, got his coffee, came back out, and we left without sign of the hurrying driver. I wondered if an extreme gastric emergency may have been involved?

On the other hand, in all those instances, it may simply have been a juvenile desire to be in front and thus be seen first. This need to display also occurs in other animals but at this time of the year, it often turns out that NOT being first can have tremendous benefit.