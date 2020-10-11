Bob Henke column: The best way to play follow the leader

I have been passed by some interesting drivers in the past couple of days. The first happened at one of the more dangerous intersections in this area. Grownups from the area know enough to slow down when approaching it on the main road and those pulling out know enough to do it decisively. I had done so and was in short order up to the speed limit (or maybe a bit over) when over the hill and around the corner came a little blue car.
It tucked in so close behind I could only see the top of the roof in the mirror. It tried to pass but had to duck back behind since there was a car coming. Undeterred it tried again, roaring past with the driver making all sorts of gestures and bellowing. The driver’s face was so contorted I could not determine gender but I assumed there must be some emergency. A false assumption apparently for, caught behind other traffic, it proceeded along in front of me for a while until it became evident the driver was simply going home.
I felt more secure with the next one. A big Ford Excursion, piloted by a young man and sporting very noisy exhaust, came charging up to the traffic circle in Greenwich. I would have slowed to let him out had it not been for another car right behind me. Like Candidate No. 1, he tailgated although in a pattern of dropping back and then accelerating rapidly right up to my bumper. I commented to Dr. Wifey that he appeared to have some sort of emergency, so after the red light, I pulled over and let him pass.
He blasted the horn when he sped off, I assumed thanking me for letting get to where he had to be. Turned out where he had to be was the drive-through lane at McDonald's. After acquiring his food, he left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, amid tire squealing and exhaust roaring, and headed back from whence he came. I could not think of an emergency that could be solved by happy meals.
The last one happened this morning, well before dawn, when a young man in a dark F-150 passed me on a double solid line around a blind corner. Pulling into Stewart’s only a few seconds before I, he could not be bothered with parking spots, instead pulling up sideways, directly in front of the door. My son went in, got his coffee, came back out, and we left without sign of the hurrying driver. I wondered if an extreme gastric emergency may have been involved?
On the other hand, in all those instances, it may simply have been a juvenile desire to be in front and thus be seen first. This need to display also occurs in other animals but at this time of the year, it often turns out that NOT being first can have tremendous benefit.
Many birds are migrating now but the ones we notice most are the geese. The interminable honking catches our attention but the huge distinctive vees are how we recognize them. There is a lot of fable regarding this style of formation, mostly as a result of our anthropomorphizing. I was told it was the oldest and wisest gander that led the flock south. Later I was told it was the oldest and wisest goose.
I ultimately learned it was neither and could just as often be a young of the year in lead position. Some have suggested that, based on the mechanics of the process, it is the dumbest goose that leads. I have opined, when asked why some flocks seem to be heading directly south while others mill around and even fly north at times, that it had to do with the gender of current leader — you can play that line either way depending on the situation.
The fact is, finding direction is not all that difficult, it is the flying difficulty that makes the difference. You may have heard that the "V" pattern happens because of some aerodynamic advantage for trailing geese. This is a close but not exactly correct conclusion drawn from someone on the ground looking at the underside of the flock. The real answer has to do with updrafts.
Many of the soaring birds seek out thermal updrafts to assist with their migration. Kettles of vultures may be seen circling ever higher in an updraft, lining out to the south when they reach the peak to glide along, ever decreasing altitude, until they encounter the next thermal, which raises them up again. Turkey vultures in particular are noted for traveling hundreds of miles on migration without a wing flap, just riding thermals.
Passerines (small songbirds) also migrate by seeking thermals but it is more for the in-flight meals than the lift. As strong updrafts form on the face of hills and over dark, heat-absorbing patches of landscape, along with the air thrust upward is carried large numbers of flying insects. No need to drop down to ground level to replenish the food supply when simply hopping thermals will deliver it to your beak.
Geese in Vees also rely in updrafts but not from naturally-occurring thermals. If you could observe the formations from the side you would notice that not only is each successive goose indexed to the side of the one in front, they are also a few inches higher in altitude. The last goose in line may be feet above the leader. As the lead goose flaps its wings on a down-stroke, there is a circular turbulence that creates an updraft just in back of its wing.
A properly positioned following goose therefore has to expend less energy on its down-stroke because of this — and so on back down the line. The bottom line is that the only goose expending 100% effort to fly is the lead goose and overall, the flock achieves 71% greater average efficiency than a goose flying by itself. The lead changes many times over the course of a flight with the leader dropping back and taking a secondary position as it begins to tire.
This brings up the point about why geese so often migrate at night. It was felt to be a safety issue — migrating raptors travel during daylight hours. However, more recent research indicates this is not the case. It is for the express purpose of avoiding thermal updrafts. While this may seem counter-intuitive, it turns out a thermal updraft disrupts the powerful vortices created by the wing strokes and overall decreases the flight efficiency of the flock. When you have birds with somewhere important to be and limited time to get there, it is better to fly at night when the thermals subside.
There you have it. At least the geese have a real reason for traveling the way they do. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
